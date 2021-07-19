The Altura Men's Short Sleeve All Road Classic Jersey is ideal for when you aren't taking things too seriously or when you want something a little more relaxed when riding off the beaten track. It's a decent price, offers a good fit and comes in three neutral colours.

While I'm perfectly happy wearing my road kit on my gravel bike, sometimes it's just nice to have a bit more freedom when on or off the bike. I've found the Altura to be a good compromise, and it's seen a lot of use on my gravel rides.

It's tailored enough to suit your position on the bike, with a dropped rear and decent length sleeves, and if you want to get a move on there isn't any baggy material flapping around in the wind.

The stud fastening isn't as quick to open as a zip should you need a bit of extra airflow, but unless you are in the middle of the pack taking your part in the paceline I really don't think it's an issue.

Altura describes the fabric – 100% polyester – as high wicking, but it's not the best. On my usual three-hour gravel loop there were a few times that I'd notice my back was getting a bit damp, mostly on the climbs, which is understandable, but temperatures weren't exactly scorching, probably 20°C tops.

It does wick sweat away, it's just not quite as fast as some, though once you get to a downhill or start taking it easy on the flat, the wind will soon dry you off. Helping this are mesh panels under the arms and a mesh strip down the centre of the back.

This does mean you lose a rear pocket over the standard three setup, but the two remaining ones are deep, and there's a zipped valuables pocket, so you're still fine for storage.

The material also has a Silvadur antimicrobial finish which seems to work well. I wore this jersey for four rides in a row, about 12 hours in total – and some of those miles were tough going too – and it was still smelling as fresh as when it came out of the wash.

One neat little touch is the light loop on the right-hand side of the bottom of the jersey. If I'm carrying a large seatpost bag on my gravel bike there isn't a whole lot of room left for a light, so it's handy to be able to clip a flashing light of some kind to your jersey, for a little more visibility.

Altura is asking just £45 for the All Road, which is competitive. The quality is good throughout, and the fabric has resisted being snagged by brambles and branches while out riding.

It's £15 less than Madison's Roam jersey at £59.99, though that is made of a merino/polyester blend, which helps the breathability.

The slightly more race styled Endura GV500 Reiver S/S, which I'm testing alongside the Altura (review coming soon), offers more breathability and some extra pockets. It's £89.99 though.

Conclusion

Overall, I really like the Altura. Aside from really hot days, it's a good choice for gravel rides.

Verdict

Not the most breathable, but a relaxed fit jersey that works well on and off the bike

