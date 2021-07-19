Support road.cc

review
Jerseys - short sleeve

Altura Men’s Short Sleeve All Road Classic Jersey

7
by Stu Kerton
Mon, Jul 19, 2021 19:45
0
£44.99

VERDICT:

7
10
Not the most breathable, but a relaxed fit jersey that works well on and off the bike
Good value for money
Works with Lycra or civvies
Light loop is a nice touch
Material isn't the most breathable
Weight: 
112g
Contact: 
www.altura.co.uk
The Altura Men's Short Sleeve All Road Classic Jersey is ideal for when you aren't taking things too seriously or when you want something a little more relaxed when riding off the beaten track. It's a decent price, offers a good fit and comes in three neutral colours.

While I'm perfectly happy wearing my road kit on my gravel bike, sometimes it's just nice to have a bit more freedom when on or off the bike. I've found the Altura to be a good compromise, and it's seen a lot of use on my gravel rides.

It's tailored enough to suit your position on the bike, with a dropped rear and decent length sleeves, and if you want to get a move on there isn't any baggy material flapping around in the wind.

2021 Altura Men's Short Sleeve All Road Classic Jersey - back 2.jpg

The stud fastening isn't as quick to open as a zip should you need a bit of extra airflow, but unless you are in the middle of the pack taking your part in the paceline I really don't think it's an issue.

2021 Altura Men's Short Sleeve All Road Classic Jersey - chest.jpg

Altura describes the fabric – 100% polyester – as high wicking, but it's not the best. On my usual three-hour gravel loop there were a few times that I'd notice my back was getting a bit damp, mostly on the climbs, which is understandable, but temperatures weren't exactly scorching, probably 20°C tops.

It does wick sweat away, it's just not quite as fast as some, though once you get to a downhill or start taking it easy on the flat, the wind will soon dry you off. Helping this are mesh panels under the arms and a mesh strip down the centre of the back.

2021 Altura Men's Short Sleeve All Road Classic Jersey - shoulders.jpg

This does mean you lose a rear pocket over the standard three setup, but the two remaining ones are deep, and there's a zipped valuables pocket, so you're still fine for storage.

2021 Altura Men's Short Sleeve All Road Classic Jersey - pockets.jpg

The material also has a Silvadur antimicrobial finish which seems to work well. I wore this jersey for four rides in a row, about 12 hours in total – and some of those miles were tough going too – and it was still smelling as fresh as when it came out of the wash.

One neat little touch is the light loop on the right-hand side of the bottom of the jersey. If I'm carrying a large seatpost bag on my gravel bike there isn't a whole lot of room left for a light, so it's handy to be able to clip a flashing light of some kind to your jersey, for a little more visibility.

2021 Altura Men's Short Sleeve All Road Classic Jersey - taild etail.jpg

Altura is asking just £45 for the All Road, which is competitive. The quality is good throughout, and the fabric has resisted being snagged by brambles and branches while out riding.

It's £15 less than Madison's Roam jersey at £59.99, though that is made of a merino/polyester blend, which helps the breathability.

The slightly more race styled Endura GV500 Reiver S/S, which I'm testing alongside the Altura (review coming soon), offers more breathability and some extra pockets. It's £89.99 though.

Conclusion

Overall, I really like the Altura. Aside from really hot days, it's a good choice for gravel rides.

Verdict

Not the most breathable, but a relaxed fit jersey that works well on and off the bike

road.cc test report

Make and model: Altura Men's Short Sleeve All Road Classic Jersey

Size tested: Medium

Tell us what the product is for

Altura says, "A classic neckline with stud fasteners gives this versatile jersey a laid back, casual look which is perfect on and off the bike. Ready for any adventure, the high wicking fabric has an antimicrobial finish to keep you fresh and is complemented by mesh underarm and back panels. Tonal reflective details will help to keep you visible to other road users and there is the option to add a light with the integrated light loop. The zippered rear security pocket and two stash pockets provide plenty of storage for essential belongings. Paired with baggy shorts or styled with jeans it is the jersey that is ready for any adventure."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Altura lists:

High wicking fabric with Silvadur antimicrobial finish

Highly breathable mesh underarm and back panels

Stud fasting at neckline

Rear security pocket with concealed zip

Silicone grip print on shoulders

Silicone rear hem gripper

Rear light loop

Relaxed fit

Main Fabric: 100% Polyester

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
7/10
Rate the product for durability:
 
8/10
Rate the product for fit:
 
8/10
Rate the product for sizing:
 
8/10

Sizing was as expected and true to Altura's guide.

Rate the product for weight:
 
7/10
Rate the product for comfort:
 
8/10
Rate the product for value:
 
7/10

How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?

I followed the instructions and had no problems with washing it.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

For an all-round jersey, it works well for all styles of riding.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

Relaxed look works both on and off the bike.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

I've worn more breathable jerseys of this style.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

It's well priced against the competition, as mentioned in the review.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

Overall, it's a good jersey, it performs well and has some neat touches like the light loop.

Overall rating: 7/10

About the tester

Age: 42  Height: 180cm  Weight: 76kg

I usually ride: This month's test bike  My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components

I've been riding for: Over 20 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,

Stu Kerton

With 20 years of road cycling and over 150,000 miles in his legs it's safe to say Stu is happiest when on the bike whatever the weather. Since writing his first review for road.cc back in 2009 he has also had a career in engineering including 3D-CAD design and product development, so has a real passion for all of the latest technology coming through in the industry but is also a sucker for a classic steel frame, skinny tyres, rim brakes and a damn good paintjob.
His fascination with gravel bikes is getting out of control too!

