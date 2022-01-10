As with the arm warmers, these also feature double gripper tape: there's no tape at the ankle, but a strip both inside and out on the tops/thighs, designed to hold onto your shorts as well as your thighs.
It's effective but comfortable, and no gripper at the ankles makes the fit more adaptable to different leg lengths and shapes, and means there's no additional pulling of the top portion.
They do come up slightly shorter than the size guide suggests – I tried the size medium, which according to the website should be 68cm long with a leg opening of 19.5cm and I measured them at 65cm (the leg opening size was correct). They were fine on my 31in (80cm) inside leg, but those with particularly long limbs might find them slightly too short.
Overall, these are comfortable, warm enough to make a difference, and pretty good value. They won't keep rain or wind out, but they will take the chill off, and they're very light.
Make and model: dhb Regulate Thermal Leg Warmers
Tell us what the product is for
Designed to add a little extra warmth and protection with shorts for spring and autumn use, without a weight or bulk penalty.
Wiggle says, 'The new Regulate Thermal Leg Warmers are an ideal top up to your summer kit in the cooler months of spring and autumn, adding thermal insulation in areas you need it.
'dhb Regulate Thermal Leg Warmers are what makes the difference on those cooler rides between the highs of summer and the lows of winter. Combined with the right layers, the Regulate Thermal warmers are your perfect companion when the seasons are turning. If your ride is going to include a wide range of temperatures, warmers are the flexible option you need to keep you comfortable all ride long.
'Made from a super-stretch, fleece-backed fabric, the Regulate Thermal Leg Warmers have a pre-contoured construction, and silicone-backed elasticated grippers to make sure of a comfortable fit and easy pedalling motion.'
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Wiggle lists:
86% polyamide/14% elastane stretchy fleecy backed fabric
Gripper tape at top, inside and outside
Reflective logo
Available in sizes XS-L
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
Nicely finished and made from good quality fabric.
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Did a good job of adding warmth without compromising on bulk, weight or breathability.
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Wash well and seem pretty sturdy.
Rate the product for fit:
7/10
Shorter than stated on the sizing chart but still a good length for all but the longest legs, I'd guess. Nicely shaped.
Rate the product for sizing:
7/10
Check measurements carefully as the level of stretch at the top isn't generous, so not much scope for sizing overlap.
Rate the product for weight:
8/10
Rate the product for comfort:
7/10
Stayed put and pretty comfortable when riding.
Rate the product for value:
6/10
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
Easy to look after and washed well.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Very well.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Their price, weight and warmth, and the secure fit.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
As with the arm warmers, I'm not convinced you need double gripper, but that's just a personal thing.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
They're not a bad price for the warmth and protection: a bit more expensive than the basic but effective (if heavier) ETC Snug Leg Warmers at just £11 and Van Rysel's Cold Weather Leg Warmers at £17.99, but cheaper than the similarly lightweight Lusso Active Aero Leg Warmers at £29.99, and a lot less than some thermal options – Specialized's Thermal Leg Warmers are £40, for example. If you prefer merino, dhb's Merino Leg Warmers are £28.
Did you enjoy using the product? They were fine.
Would you consider buying the product? Possibly
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
Nice quality and a low weight and bulk, for all but the coldest weather. They breathe well and give a good dose of extra warmth for a decent price.
Age: 48 Height: 1.65m Weight: 77kg
I usually ride: Liv Invite My best bike is: Specialized Ruby Elite
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, touring, sportives, general fitness riding, mtb,
