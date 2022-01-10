The dhb Regulate Thermal Leg Warmers are stretchy and comfortable to wear, adding a good level of warmth for all but the most horrendously cold conditions, when you'd probably be wearing tights anyway. Their light weight and lack of bulk make them a good option for variable days, as they can be popped into a back pocket or seatpack when not needed.

Like the Regulate arm warmers I also tested, these are made from a pleasant-feeling Roubaix-type stretch thermal fabric, and are designed to be warm and moisture wicking/fast drying rather than weather protective. It works, too: the fabric wicks moisture quickly and effectively, and it dries super-fast too.

As with the arm warmers, these also feature double gripper tape: there's no tape at the ankle, but a strip both inside and out on the tops/thighs, designed to hold onto your shorts as well as your thighs.

It's effective but comfortable, and no gripper at the ankles makes the fit more adaptable to different leg lengths and shapes, and means there's no additional pulling of the top portion.

They do come up slightly shorter than the size guide suggests – I tried the size medium, which according to the website should be 68cm long with a leg opening of 19.5cm and I measured them at 65cm (the leg opening size was correct). They were fine on my 31in (80cm) inside leg, but those with particularly long limbs might find them slightly too short.

They're not a bad price for the warmth and protection: a bit more expensive than the basic but effective (if heavier) ETC Snug Leg Warmers at just £11 and Van Rysel's Cold Weather Leg Warmers at £17.99, but cheaper than the similarly lightweight Lusso Active Aero Leg Warmers at £29.99, and a lot less than some thermal options – Specialized's Thermal Leg Warmers are £40, for example.

If you prefer merino, dhb's Merino Leg Warmers are £28.

Overall, these are comfortable, warm enough to make a difference, and pretty good value. They won't keep rain or wind out, but they will take the chill off, and they're very light.

Verdict

Warm and light with low bulk and a secure fit

