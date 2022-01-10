Support road.cc

Arm & leg warmers
dhb Regulate Thermal Leg Warmers

dhb Regulate Thermal Leg Warmers

7
by Lara Dunn
Mon, Jan 10, 2022 15:45
0
£24.00

VERDICT:

7
10
Warm and light with low bulk and a secure fit
Light
Warm
Secure fit
Come up slightly short
Weight: 
109g
Contact: 
www.wiggle.co.uk
The dhb Regulate Thermal Leg Warmers are stretchy and comfortable to wear, adding a good level of warmth for all but the most horrendously cold conditions, when you'd probably be wearing tights anyway. Their light weight and lack of bulk make them a good option for variable days, as they can be popped into a back pocket or seatpack when not needed.

Like the Regulate arm warmers I also tested, these are made from a pleasant-feeling Roubaix-type stretch thermal fabric, and are designed to be warm and moisture wicking/fast drying rather than weather protective. It works, too: the fabric wicks moisture quickly and effectively, and it dries super-fast too.

As with the arm warmers, these also feature double gripper tape: there's no tape at the ankle, but a strip both inside and out on the tops/thighs, designed to hold onto your shorts as well as your thighs.

It's effective but comfortable, and no gripper at the ankles makes the fit more adaptable to different leg lengths and shapes, and means there's no additional pulling of the top portion.

2021 dhb Regulate Thermal Leg Warmers - top gripper inside.jpg

They do come up slightly shorter than the size guide suggests – I tried the size medium, which according to the website should be 68cm long with a leg opening of 19.5cm and I measured them at 65cm (the leg opening size was correct). They were fine on my 31in (80cm) inside leg, but those with particularly long limbs might find them slightly too short.

2021 dhb Regulate Thermal Leg Warmers - ankles.jpg

They're not a bad price for the warmth and protection: a bit more expensive than the basic but effective (if heavier) ETC Snug Leg Warmers at just £11 and Van Rysel's Cold Weather Leg Warmers at £17.99, but cheaper than the similarly lightweight Lusso Active Aero Leg Warmers at £29.99,  and a lot less than some thermal options – Specialized's Thermal Leg Warmers are £40, for example.

If you prefer merino, dhb's Merino Leg Warmers are £28.

Overall, these are comfortable, warm enough to make a difference, and pretty good value. They won't keep rain or wind out, but they will take the chill off, and they're very light.

Verdict

Warm and light with low bulk and a secure fit

road.cc test report

Make and model: dhb Regulate Thermal Leg Warmers

Size tested: Medium

Tell us what the product is for

Designed to add a little extra warmth and protection with shorts for spring and autumn use, without a weight or bulk penalty.

Wiggle says, 'The new Regulate Thermal Leg Warmers are an ideal top up to your summer kit in the cooler months of spring and autumn, adding thermal insulation in areas you need it.

'dhb Regulate Thermal Leg Warmers are what makes the difference on those cooler rides between the highs of summer and the lows of winter. Combined with the right layers, the Regulate Thermal warmers are your perfect companion when the seasons are turning. If your ride is going to include a wide range of temperatures, warmers are the flexible option you need to keep you comfortable all ride long.

'Made from a super-stretch, fleece-backed fabric, the Regulate Thermal Leg Warmers have a pre-contoured construction, and silicone-backed elasticated grippers to make sure of a comfortable fit and easy pedalling motion.'

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Wiggle lists:

86% polyamide/14% elastane stretchy fleecy backed fabric

Gripper tape at top, inside and outside

Reflective logo

Available in sizes XS-L

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
9/10

Nicely finished and made from good quality fabric.

Rate the product for performance:
 
8/10

Did a good job of adding warmth without compromising on bulk, weight or breathability.

Rate the product for durability:
 
8/10

Wash well and seem pretty sturdy.

Rate the product for fit:
 
7/10

Shorter than stated on the sizing chart but still a good length for all but the longest legs, I'd guess. Nicely shaped.

Rate the product for sizing:
 
7/10

Check measurements carefully as the level of stretch at the top isn't generous, so not much scope for sizing overlap.

Rate the product for weight:
 
8/10

Light and low bulk.

Rate the product for comfort:
 
7/10

Stayed put and pretty comfortable when riding.

Rate the product for value:
 
6/10

How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?

Easy to look after and washed well.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Very well.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

Their price, weight and warmth, and the secure fit.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

As with the arm warmers, I'm not convinced you need double gripper, but that's just a personal thing.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

They're not a bad price for the warmth and protection: a bit more expensive than the basic but effective (if heavier) ETC Snug Leg Warmers at just £11 and Van Rysel's Cold Weather Leg Warmers at £17.99, but cheaper than the similarly lightweight Lusso Active Aero Leg Warmers at £29.99, and a lot less than some thermal options – Specialized's Thermal Leg Warmers are £40, for example. If you prefer merino, dhb's Merino Leg Warmers are £28.

Did you enjoy using the product? They were fine.

Would you consider buying the product? Possibly

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

Nice quality and a low weight and bulk, for all but the coldest weather. They breathe well and give a good dose of extra warmth for a decent price.

Overall rating: 7/10

About the tester

Age: 48  Height: 1.65m  Weight: 77kg

I usually ride: Liv Invite  My best bike is: Specialized Ruby Elite

I've been riding for: Over 20 years  I ride: Most days  I would class myself as: Experienced

I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, touring, sportives, general fitness riding, mtb,

dhb Regulate Thermal Leg Warmers 2022
dhb Regulate Thermal Leg Warmers
dhb 2022
dhb
Lara Dunn

Lara has been riding bikes for longer than she'd care to admit, and writing about them nearly as long. Since 2009 she has been working as part of the road.cc review team whilst championing women's cycling on the side, most notably via two years as editor of the, sadly now defunct, UK's first and only women's cycling mag, erm, Women's Cycling. 

Believing fervently that cycling will save the world, she wishes that more people would just ride a bike and be pleasant to each other. 

She will ride anything with two wheels, occasionally likes to go fast, definitely likes to go far and is always up for a bit of exploring somewhere new and exciting. 

