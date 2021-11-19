The dhb Merino Leg Warmers are soft, stretchy and warm, but the gripper tape at the top is quite narrow and won't suit all riders.

The first thing you notice about the warmers is how soft and stretchy the fabric is. A mix of 97% merino wool with 3% elastane, it's also extremely breathable and has the natural antibacterial properties associated with merino, while also offering warmth when wet. They're light in a jersey pocket but mid-weight in terms of the warmth on offer.

I tested the size medium, which according to the website should be 68cm long with a leg opening of 20cm. Measuring the test pair, the opening was correct, but they were longer at 73cm. They were fine on me for length (80cm inside leg), although probably the limit of what I'd be comfortable with, also allowing for the stretch required by my 65cm thighs.

The top opening is elasticated and features a narrow band of silicone gripper. The warmers stayed in place very well, with no rolling down or slipping; quite the opposite, in fact – the gripper is a little over aggressive for my liking, and did cause some chafing when riding.

I asked a rider with smaller, less fleshy thighs (62cm) to try them on a ride too, and he encountered the same secure fit but also some chafing.

At the other end, there was no bagginess around the ankles, where the lack of silicone gripper or zips mean they can be worn any which way with socks/shoes/overshoes.

Aside from the gripper issues, the level of warmth and breathability the warmers offer for their low weight and compact size is excellent. They're not windproof, but they're ideal for autumn and spring when full tights might be overkill, and they pop into a rear pocket or seat pack with no bother when not required.

They sit roughly mid-market for leg warmers in general, but it's worth remembering that they are merino based and for cool conditions rather than being out and out cold weather protective warmers like some more expensive ones.

I'd say their rrp of £28 is pretty good – and they're currently on sale for £21.

They're a couple of quid cheaper than the spring/autumn-focused Lusso Active Aero Leg Warmers, which are still £29.99, but £17 more than the ETC Snug Leg Warmers at £11 – although their merino wool construction and the comfort and breathability that provides puts them a cut above the ETCs.

They are £22 less than the Assos Assosoires Spring Fall Leg Warmers which aim at similar levels of warmth but with added weather protection.

Overall, I'd say the dhb warmers are a cost-effective option if you're looking for protection in cool but not cold weather, before the onset of tights weather; just check that the gripper around the thigh works for you.

Verdict

Sleek and lightweight, with good levels of warmth and breathability for cool rather than cold weather, but bitey gripper can chafe

