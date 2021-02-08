dhb Merino Tight

They come with a seemingly high price tag, but dhb's Merino Tights can hold their own for comfort and warmth against offerings from the biggest names.
Merino wool has rightly earned itself a reputation as a go-to fabric for cyclists, particularly as a baselayer, for its superb temperature-regulating properties, excellent wicking and natural odour-resistance. Its fine nature also makes it extremely soft against the skin.
These are all good reasons as to why dhb might want to incorporate the fabric into its winter bib tights. And although there is no mention of it in the branding or on Wiggle, these tights bear the Aeron label on the right shoulder strap, indicating that they feature the best materials and cut, and have undergone rigorous testing in the field. Pulling them on, they certainly feel the part.
The merino used here is a Sportwool mix of merino and polyester from the Danish Thygesen & Birk mill, which aims to marry the aforementioned benefits of wool with the robustness and improved moisture management of an artificial fabric.
The tights offer an excellent, racy fit with no bunching anywhere, no riding up and no irritating seams, despite the fact dhb has cleverly incorporated panels of windproof and showerproof material in the shin area where your legs are most exposed to the elements.
The materials used and the thickness of the tights proved perfect for winter rides of three to four hours in temperatures between 5 and 12 degrees, with no overheating at the upper end of that spectrum. The DWR-treated Roubaix fabric on the shins did the job of keeping them warm, and road spray from damp roads was kept at bay where it got past my mudguards.
Also at the ends of the legs are reflective chevrons that look very subtle in daylight but light up at night to display your moving legs to drivers.
The same treated Roubaix fabric appears again around the backside and upper thigh area. It should provide a similar level of protection from rear wheel spray should you insist on winter riding without mudguards, but I can't fully vouch for that as I always had mine fitted. Bear in mind as well that with a merino wool construction these tights prefer a delicate wash cycle, so getting too much road filth out might take multiple washes...
The Elastic Interface Paris HP pad doesn't look overly complicated, but with the denser padding well positioned to protect your sit bones when riding on the hoods it proved itself comfortable over multiple rides of three hours or so.
Up top the straps are exceptionally comfortable, keeping everything in place without applying any undue pressure, while the fabric at the back goes high enough to help keep you warm and protected if your jersey or jacket rides up.
At £140 these aren't cheap, but you get a lot for your money and the price stands out when you look for tights that use similar materials from other brands. Santini's Adapt Polartec tights use Power Wool fabric and were loved by Stu, but you'll have to spend £215 to get them, while Ashmei's Thermal Merino offerings with a pad come in at £228. Again Stu liked them (we reviewed the unpadded version) but that's a big jump in price.
> Buyer’s Guide: 24 of the best warm winter cycling tights
A similar outlay to the dhb tights would get you Le Col's entry-level Sport Bib Tights (£150) or the padless version of Endura's Pro SL tights (£149.99), should you be in the market for a more traditional Roubaix pair.
Conclusion
For an asking price of £140, you are getting tights here that perform on a level with examples costing upwards of £200. If you are in the market for performance merino bib tights, do yourself and your wallet a favour and check out the dhb Merinos.
Verdict
Very good bib tights that give far more expensive ones a run for their money
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: dhb Merino Tight
Tell us what the product is for
dhb says: 'Combining superior moisture management technology with the natural powers of wool, dhb's Merino Bib Tights have been designed for unrivalled comfort on chilly days and dry winter rides. These are the comfiest bib tights you will buy.'
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
dhb lists:
Fabric partnership with Thygesen & Birk
Sportwool® with extrafine Merino
Strategic placement of Roubaix fabric
Effective at temperatures down to 5C
Naturally anti-bacterial and odour resistant
Custom Elastic Interface® Paris HP chamois
Durable water-repellent (DWR) treatment
Machine wash and tumble dry
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Quality materials throughout.
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
No problems during the testing period, and signs are that the artificial fibres will help them keep their shape and fit.
Rate the product for fit:
9/10
Rate the product for sizing:
9/10
Rate the product for weight:
8/10
Rate the product for comfort:
9/10
Rate the product for value:
7/10
The price looks high, until you check out some of the competition.
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
Washing at 30°C caused no issues during testing and the tights retained their shape and fit. I don't have a tumble drier, but dhb claims you can use one on these tights.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
The tights were a good, racy fit and kept my legs warm and dry from road spray. The pad proved itself comfortable over multiple rides of three hours or so.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Comfortable on and off the bike, with wide straps, a good pad and great temperature regulation.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
The price puts these in competition with offerings from some famous names...
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
At £140 these aren't cheap, but you get a lot for your money and the price stands out when you look for tights that use similar materials from other brands. Santini's Adapt Polartec tights are £215, while Ashmei's Thermal Merino offerings come in at £228. A similar outlay would get you Le Col's entry-level Sport Bib Tights or the padless version of Endura's Pro SL tights, should you be in the market for a more traditional Roubaix pair.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
Apparently premium pricing from what was once seen as a 'value' brand, but these tights can hold their own in even more expensive company. They're very good.
Age: 46 Height: 177cm Weight: 70kg
I usually ride: Genesis Equilibrium My best bike is: Look 585
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every week I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, The nursery run!
Ah, but how can you tell if the consumer market is being driven by what people want, or just what is being made available to them?...
My ebike seems to get confused (ahem) by how fast it is going, and can erm sometimes forget to cut out at 15.5mph....
Here's an example of this - the action starts at 40 seconds although the first part sets it up https://twitter.com/i/status/1358521892915847171
Our record is likely to be bikes per shed rather than bikes per head - it is bike use that matters, not ownership. The same boom was seen at the...
It is bad in America for Pedestrians when they allow right turns at red traffic lights.
On the accomodation front, I would be using airbnb. We drive through Europe to get to Pescara in Italy every summer (no pandemics, obsv) and have...
My best wishes to you. I hope you make a quick recovery.
Embrocation / deep heat brings more blood to the skins surface, which will actually cool you down...
Agree, the only failure I've experienced in riding - and misusing - bikes since 1965 was a tiny crack in an alloy frame. It didn't even fail....
It was.