ashmei Merino Winter Tight

The Merino Winter Tight from ashmei isn't cycling-specific but it certainly works well when on the bike, especially when it gets really cold. The merino wool blend is super-toasty and soft against the skin, and thanks to well-positioned seams the tights are very comfortable too. At nearly 200 quid, though, it is quite the outlay for something that lacks a pad.

ashmei has developed these tights to be used in a multitude of winter sports, which is why they don't come with a pad, but that is no big deal. Many brands make cycling tights without a pad, and when I was commuting five days a week I found that they cut down on the amount of winter kit I needed. I could rotate summer bib shorts daily underneath and just use the same pair of padless bib tights over the top every day of the week.

These ashmei tights aren't bulky in their construction at all, so they don't feel odd when worn over the top of a pair of bib shorts. The thin shoulder straps are unnoticeable, as is the thin bib section, so even if you are doubling up, things remain comfortable and breathable.

The main part of the tights is a blend of merino (51%), a polyester called CDPL (38%) and elastane (11%) that has a thicker, knitted feel to it than most Lycra-based tights, but the stretch doesn't feel to be affected.

The tights are close fitting and offer a small amount of compression but aren't restrictive in any way. There was also no bunching of the material behind the knees when pedalling.

The fabric is fleecy next to the skin for added warmth, and these tights can easily deal with temperatures down to freezing as long as the breeze isn't too keen because they aren't massively windproof.

Riding quickly into a northerly wind I could feel the cold more than when wearing a pair of tights with windproof panels, but it is minimal and won't be too much of an issue unless you are riding the same direction for the entire ride.

You do get a bit of water-shedding capability from the durable water repellent (DWR) coating, too, which is a nice touch.

When the temperature increases into double figures, they work well up to about 13°C, a little higher than ashmei's recommendations. Breathability is very impressive, and even when riding hard at those kind of temperatures I never felt that I was getting overly hot.

The quality is very good throughout, with very neat and tidy stitching from top to bottom, and all the seams are positioned well out of the way of where they could irritate when on the bike.

At £188 the ashmei tights are far from cheap, but they're not the most expensive we have seen on road.cc – though they might be when it comes to tights without a pad. Very few tights are made from this kind of material, though, so it's hard to judge their value against the competition.

Santini uses Power Wool in its Adapt Polartec Thermal C3 tights, which is a mixture of merino wool and synthetics. I found it worked very well and they cost £215 with a pad.

The ashmeis are very versatile – I found them great for running around the local trails in the wet and cold – and they can be used for plenty of other winter pursuits too.

Conclusion

Initially, I thought that the ashmei tights looked overly expensive for what they are, with no pad and so on, but the more I've lived with them, the more I have used them, on and off the bike. If you take part in plenty of outdoor activities then you'll be getting plenty of use for your money. Purely for cycling, they do lack some little details like reflectives, and you might be better served with tights more specific to the sport.

Verdict

Not cycling-specific but work well on and off the bike, offering comfort and warmth, which helps justify the price

