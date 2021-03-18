This shoulder-season dhb Blok Long Sleeve Jersey hits a lot of sweet spots: stylish but not garish, warm but not bulky, fitted but not painted on. It ought to prove ideal for most riders, and at a good price too.

dhb's reputation for delivering good quality kit at affordable prices is well established and well deserved, and its Blok long-sleeve jersey continues that trend. I used the jersey with just a baselayer in milder conditions (12-16°C) and paired it with the same baselayer and dhb's Aeron All Winter Softshell jacket on single figure days. In both situations it proved itself up top the job, with the Italian micro Roubaix fabric's brushed inner lining adding comfort and warmth, while the attendant lack of bulk made it perfect for slipping underneath another layer.

Another advantage of micro Roubaix fabric is that it provides a good level of breathability, and the Blok jersey delivered on that promise. Even under the softshell on days that were hovering around 10 degrees, I never felt myself overheat. With three layers on, that's pretty impressive. Obviously in the depths of winter my hard efforts were fewer and further between than they will be in the coming months, but I have no doubt the Blok jersey will be a perfect companion (with an emergency gilet or light jacket) throughout the spring months ahead.

The jersey has a performance fit but isn't race tight, and I found this perfect for the sort of riding I was doing: clocking up the miles at a steady pace on the hoods, for the most part. It's also ideal for wearing with a baselayer for extra protection.

It's cut plenty long enough at the back not to ride up when you do hit the drops, with the elastic gripper helping too, and as already mentioned that lightweight fabric does a good job of dissipating heat when the going gets warm.

When it comes to features, the Blok jersey has everything you will need, with quality YKK zips at the front and on the rear valuables pocket, three standard rear pockets of a good depth and with enough elasticity to accommodate even the most boy scout or girl guide rider who wants to be prepared for anything.

The full front zip adds to the excellent temperature regulation of the jersey, and while it isn't offset I found that when it was fully zipped up (as it usually was on me) the zip garage took care of any potential irritation.

Indeed, on the bike there were no points of issue at all with the jersey, which fits just as a good jersey should with a smooth and comfortable lining, no areas of irritation, a good length to the sleeves and no bunching or flapping but no sense of compression either. Put it on and forget about it.

Now, dhb says its Blok range "features bold designs for head-turning style". I think it's got this spot on with the Clash design on test, a jersey that quietly turns heads but doesn't scream for attention. Not everyone will want something even this bold, but there are other designs available, including plainer ones if you're looking for anonymity.

In keeping with the jersey's stylish design, the reflectives are subtle, but both the chevrons on the lower arms and the inserts at the edges of the outside rear pockets will help you be seen.

The jersey is well priced, as we've come to expect from dhb. It's not alone – Endura's Xtract Roubaix jersey offers similar quality for the same price – but Stolen Goat's Clash Bodyline jersey, a racier offering, is £25 more.

For £60 you're getting an excellent everyday long-sleeve jersey that will serve you well in one capacity or another all year round (let's face it, even the British summer delivers its share of long-sleeve/arm warmer days), and if you can catch it at a discount on Wiggle you'll get even better value for money.

Verdict

Excellent everyday long-sleeve jersey offering style, comfort, warmth and breathability at a good price

