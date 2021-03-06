Stolen Goat Men’s Clash Bodyline LS Cycling Jersey

The Stolen Goat Men's Clash Bodyline is a well-designed race-fit long-sleeve jersey that, sadly, isn't designed for warmth.
Let's get this out the way first, the pattern of the Clash Bodyline long sleeved jersey is, um, open to debate, but it does fare better in real life than in photos. It definitely falls into the 'What do you mean you didn't see me?' category, and if you like to be visible on a ride but have an aversion to the omnipresent grime greyed hi-vizzy yellow then this could be just the jersey for you. Other designs are available, some of them are more subtle. Looking beyond this (if you can), the Bodyline jersey is a body-fitting and well-designed, if thermally challenged, top.
Fit is described as 'Performance' and what that really means is pleasingly snug. I've usually been a medium in most things but I'm getting increasingly annoyed by the sizing creep that's happening in some clothing in an attempt to flatter the ego, and I've had to size down to a small in some brands that I'd been an 'M' in previously. I'm right on the lower limit of medium on the Stolen Goat fit chart and the jersey fits spot on in a slinky and not-baggy-anywhere fashion. The jersey is available in a female tailored version too.
Stolen Goat jerseys are manufactured in Belgium by the same factory that supplies the Belgium and Dutch national teams, using the same methods and materials, and that shines through in the Bodyline. The four-way stretch fabric is cut to an athletic fit, so the jersey wraps around the body with no extraneous folds or flappy bits catching the wind; it's a sleek aero-lite top and other brands might file it under 'Pro' fit. It's also a highly breathable and quick-drying fabric, no doubt helped by its light weight.
The standard issue three pockets sit out the back and come with a broad and strong elastic hem along the top that keeps everything tight and secure in there. The right hand pocket has an extra external and water-resistant zipped pocket that Stolen Goat says is great for keeping your cash, card and keys safe and secure from showers and perspiration. It's on the small side, though, so that's all it was good for as it's really not large enough for a phone – even a smaller smartphone won't fit – which is a bit of a missed opportunity.
The Bodyline jersey has a full length YKK camlock front zip that's semi hidden, and comes with a chunky zip pull that's easy to find and use with full finger gloves for on the go ventilation. It also has a substantial neck garage (a thin fabric envelope) at the top to stop annoying chin rub. The neck is pleasingly high to try to keep any fresh winds at bay.
The waist hem is wide and strongly elasticated; it doesn't have any silicone gripper but doesn't need it as the jersey stays put and doesn't shuffle around or ride up.
The sleeves are plenty long enough, even when stretched down in the drops – hooray, the chilly inch gap that appears in some shorter limbed jerseys can be another thing that bothers me a lot. The laser cut ends of the sleeves, different to the hemmed ends of most other jerseys, means they sit flush to your arms which is incredibly neat and offers Essential Aero Gainz, obvs.
There's quite a lot to like about the Clash jersey, personal opinion of the pattern aside (I'd probably click on the still visible but more monotone 'Topper' version of the jersey), it fits well, and has just enough design features to be nice enough without being fussy. I'm not even that bothered by the extra but petite weatherproof pocket; I often forget that such pockets are there, to be honest, and the market's awash with damp-proof bags for your bits and bobs that you probably have already.
The biggest issue I have with the Bodyline jersey is the weight of the fabric, or lack of it. It's not a long-sleeved jersey to keep you warm, and the combination of long sleeves and thin fabric does make it feel an awkwardly placed piece of clothing. I have short-sleeved summer jerseys that are a heavier material than this, and toastier arm-warmers.
When the temperature starts to slip into the low teens and has me thinking about swapping from something short sleeved with layering accessories into a long-sleeved top, I'm aiming for something with a thicker, sturdier fabric, hopefully with a fluffy brushed lining, that's more of a barrier to the freshening ambience... but then I'm not a very thermal person. I'm the one wrapped in five layers when everyone else is still swanning about in casual summer attire. Your internal temperature gauge and layering strategies might be vastly different to mine.
As it's a thin fabric, any weather and wind pays little heed to the Bodyline and while Stolen Goat suggests that the jersey should be worn when the temperature is hovering around the 10 degrees mark, that would likely have to be with judicious use of baselayers and gilets. If you like your long-sleeved jerseys to have a level of warmth to them then the Stolen Goat Orkaan that we tested recently might be worth a look; it's got a cosy, soft, brushed Roubaix lining and it's wind and water resistant too.
Thin long-sleeved jerseys do have a place, though, albeit a somewhat limited one. They're handy for a high intensity workout in the cold when you might just need a layer between skin and nip in the air, be that racing or outdoor interval session, or a dawn or dusk ride as a light windchill protector, or if you're one of those riders who creates and stores a lot of heat. Although, none of these are tasks that can't be completed already and with more adaptability with a short-sleeved top and arm-warmers.
On the plus side, because the Bodyline jersey is thin and figure hugging, it can be used quite effectively as a midwinter mid-layer when temperatures drop to the frigid single figures, and I used it like that a lot over the last few months.
The Stolen Goat Bodyline jersey is a slightly odd thing, and like our review of the similar (but £10 more) Rapha Pro Team Training Long Sleeve Jersey, all of its good points in fit and comfort are somewhat negated by its rather narrow window of usability.
Verdict
Good long-sleeve jersey with great fit and nice features, but the thin fabric limits its use
Make and model: Stolen Goat Men's Clash Bodyline LS Cycling Jersey
Tell us what the product is for
Stolen Goat says: 'This is a long sleeve version of our incredibly popular Bodyline Cycling Jersey so shares the same features...
'Our Bodyline Men's Jersey was created with a specific brief: be performance orientated, stylish and comfortable, without a huge price tag.
'Bodyline cycling jerseys are manufactured to the highest standards and marry unique designs with high performing fabrics and a tailored cut that fits the everyday hero perfectly.'
It's a very well fitting and thought out jersey. I'm no hero, everyday or otherwise.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Stolen Goat gives this info:
Longer, aero sleeves, with a neat, laser cut end. These sleeves support your muscles and stay put all day long without being restrictive. They give you the pro look without costing you a pro's wages.
Water resistant zipped 4th pocket. In addition to the standard 3 reinforced rear pockets, each Bodyline jersey has a zipped fourth pocket with a water-resistant inner lining. Perfect for keeping your cash, card and keys safe and secure from showers and perspiration.
Full length YKK cam-lock zipper. You only notice a zip if it's bad. We use zips exclusively from YKK, the global leader in zip technology. These open and close easily, and lock in place with just one hand required.
Neckline zip protector. No matter how great the zip is, if it rubs against your neck all day long, it's annoying! A small zip garage at the neck of every Bodyline jersey prevents contact with the skin.
Heat transfer neck labels. Nobody wants a scratchy neck label so we use flat heat transfers instead of sewn-in labels. Nothing to stick out or irritate.
4 way stretch fabric. The UV-protected material that makes up the core of the jersey is designed for optimum ventilation and super fast quick drying. It has a four-way stretch meaning it moves with your body and is ultra comfy all day long.
Athletic fit. The Bodyline jerseys are an aero fit, whatever your size or body shape. They are not skin-suits but they are a tailored cut, aiding performance whatever your style of riding.
Manufactured in Belgium by the same factory that supply the Belgium and Dutch national teams using the same methods and materials.
Gender specific – Male and Female specific versions.
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
It's a well-made performance fit jersey with nice details that make the difference between okay and good.
Rate the product for performance:
6/10
It's a lovely long-sleeved jersey but I'm going to have to mark it down for the thin fabric limiting its usability.
Rate the product for durability:
6/10
It's made from a lightweight fabric and it's starting to show signs of wear.
Rate the product for fit:
10/10
It's a snug, performance fit garment; nice long sleeves too.
Rate the product for sizing:
9/10
As a performance garment it's designed to be tight fitting, and the Stolen Goat sizing chart appears to be accurate.
Rate the product for weight:
8/10
The Bodyline is constructed from a thin, lightweight material.
Rate the product for comfort:
9/10
It's a comfortably snug jersey, with no bunching or baggy bits.
Rate the product for value:
4/10
The price to quality and detail is great, but while £80 isn't bad for a long sleeve jersey, most others are more versatile, made of a warmer and thicker material. It is £10 less than the Rapha Pro Team Training Jersey though.
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
Chucked in the cycling wash with everything else, no problems.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
As a jersey, lovely – great fit with long arms and nothing that really bothered. But it's not warm.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Overall performance fit, and the long sleeves with no cuff.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Pattern, lightweight breezy fabric.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It's not a bad price for a jersey compared to others with similar fit and detailing, but it suffers the same 'bit thin to be useful' problems as the (£10 more expensive) Rapha Pro Team Training Long Sleeve Jersey.
Did you enjoy using the product? While it was a lovely fit for me I'd struggle to find a use for it when reaching for a long sleeve jersey.
Would you consider buying the product? No, I prefer a warmer long sleeve.
Would you recommend the product to a friend? We'd need a chat about their opinion of the pattern and whether we could still be friends and how warm they need to be.
Use this box to explain your overall score
This could be a very nice long sleeve top – the fit is beautifully body hugging and the laser cut long sleeves are lovely, but the thin weight of the fabric really limits its usability. It's good, but could be very good.
Age: 50 Height: 180cm Weight: 73kg
I usually ride: It varies as to the season. My best bike is: The one I\'m on at the time
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, cyclo cross, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed, mtb, Fun
