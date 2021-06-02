The dhb Aeron Merino Mesh Sleeveless Baselayer is a blended garment, made predominantly from polyester, so the merino tag seems a little misleading. Indeed, it felt obviously synthetic blend for the first few rides and washes, but longterm it's proven a surprisingly comfortable and temperate garment.

OK, so I gave it away in my opening paragraph – this is a predominantly polyester (76%) garment, with a 2% Lycra component – the rest is merino. However, as I'm fond of pointing out, not all polyesters are created equal.

This fabric was apparently developed in partnership with Thygesen & Birk, who were set a brief of producing a light yet hardwearing mesh for 'incredible insulation, breathability and moisture management.'

Reversible design

The merino is 'extrafine' and sits inside, against the skin. It's designed so it can be reversed for summer riding/warmer climes, where insulation can be very unwelcome.

Now, save for indoor trainer duties, a sleeveless garment might seem an odd choice for year-round riding. However, a 'string' type vest very effectively traps pockets of air, retaining heat. I should also point out that it's not entirely mesh, but attaches to a sold 'frame' to provide more shape at key points.

Sizing

The fit is snug, as you'd expect from a performance base layer. It feels slightly narrow around the shoulders against something like the Lusso Pain Cave Summer Base Layer, but I didn't find it an issue in practice. Otherwise, there is ample length in the body, and no issues with it lifting or bunching when low on the drops. The size guide is very reliable.

Comfort

I was initially a little disappointed by the material's more overtly synthetic feel – I couldn't detect merino's 'trademark' softness. Thankfully this improved with regular washing and use – and was crucially forgotten on the bike – but still came as a surprise. Some pure synthetics feel considerably softer.

Flat seams ensure there's no chafing, or indeed tell-tale branding when it's time to hit the shower.

Temperature regulation

In this respect, this top feels closer to a traditional merino garment, trapping and retaining welcome amounts of warmth on cool morning rides, while kicking it out as temperatures climbed into the mid-high teens. In the former context, I'd defaulted to long sleeve middleweight jerseys.

It came as no surprise to discover my shoulders feeling a little cool, but this faded as the miles increased and to my surprise, remained consistent, even when some feisty, cold winds were thrown into the mix. I'm not convinced I'd be defaulting to it between December and March, though.

A few sessions on the indoor trainer, with thermostat turned to the mid-high 20s confirmed the blended fibres respond quickly to moisture. The fabric stops short of becoming damp after the first flush of heat, and stays predominantly dry then onward.

Odour management

Merino is synonymous with neutralising nasty niffs. In my experience, blended fabrics tend to perform quite well on this front. I wore this for a week without washing it... not something I'd advocate, but a sure-fire test. Things turned faintly funky by the fifth day, though it was still within socially acceptable limits.

Durability

For such a light garment, the fabric is seemingly very rugged. While I'm not overly hard on clothing and kit, there's no hint of stretch, sagging or fraying from several weeks' hard use.

I've stuck to thirty degrees and tossed it in with my other technical kit, rather than the household wash, and it's been fine. Obviously it dries rapidly, too.

Value

£45 is on the spendy for side a baselayer, or at least a summer weight vest – there are plenty of polyesters offering excellent performance and giving change from £30. The Lusso Pain Cave Eco Summer Base Layer is a case in point at £29.99, and indeed, the dhb's own Lightweight Mesh Sleeveless Base Layer is £25.

dhb also offers a more tradition short-sleeve model, the Merino Short Sleeve Baselayer, for £40, though as is so often the case, you can easily spend extra instead – the Assos Summer NS Skin Layer is £50, for instance, and the Velocio Men's Radiator SL Base Layer is £55.

Summary

The dhb Merino Mesh Baselayer is a very competent hybrid model that delivers a high standard of performance. My only issues are the arguably misleading merino tag and, to an extent, the price.

Verdict

Comfortable and effective baselayer that manages sweat well, but a bit expensive

