The dhb Aeron Lab Superlight Waterproof Gilet features a race cut which prevents rustling and material flapping, with a super-short front best suited for holding an aero position in the drops. The gilet is lightweight and packs down small, making it easy to stuff into a jersey pocket, yet despite this it offers surprisingly impressive protection from both wind and rain.

You could be forgiven for wondering how much benefit the Aeron Lab, at just 88g, can really offer when conditions turn less than ideal. However, after six weeks or so with the gilet I've been thankful to have had it stuffed in a jersey pocket on plenty of occasions.

I think the fact that it's so easy to take on rides is particularly important; I've worn plenty of gilets that offer good protection but are impractical to store when not needed, and so get left at home – the very good Lusso Aqua Challenge, for example. The dhb packs down to a size that comfortably fits into all but the very smallest of jersey pockets, and is now the first thing packed when conditions look anything but perfect.

As with most of dhb's Lab range, expect a close, race-cut fit that's designed for holding an aero position rather than wandering around the local cafés.

Other than the cut, the gilet shares many of its features with the slightly more relaxed Aeron Rain Defence gilet, and just like that one is available in blue or orange for people wanting something a bit more visible.

Although I was expecting an aggressive cut, I was still surprised by just how short it is at the front, sitting at about my belly button, with even dhb's own Lab jerseys protruding by about an inch. Although this won't be to everyone's taste, when in the drops it makes absolute sense, preventing any excess material and therefore bunching or bagginess around the chest.

A small amount of stretch around the arm holes and shoulders keeps things fitted in these areas without being restrictive.

A dropped tail also ensures maximum possible protection from road spray coming off the rear wheel.

dhb gives a recommended temperature range of between 8 and 25°C, and thanks to a classic British summer it's been possible to test all of it – sometimes in one ride! I wouldn't choose to wear it right up to 25 degrees – if it starts raining when it's that hot then I'd rather just enjoy the hot shower; up to 18 degrees seems more realistic before it will simply be more comfortable with it off.

At the other end of the spectrum, when paired with a decent baselayer/arm warmers, 8°C seems reasonable. The gilet does an excellent job of keeping out the windchill even on fast descents, and 30,000mm waterproofing does an equally excellent job of keeping you dry. Taped seams help, although I did notice a tiny amount of ingress through the zip, but all in all the gilet performed admirably and far better than many 'waterproof' jackets I've tested.

Breathability is good too – it's rated at 30,000g/m2 – and the double zip means you can unzip from either the top or bottom for added ventilation. This also makes accessing jersey pockets underneath it easier.

For snacks and quickly storing the odd item, the gilet itself has two pockets, one on either side, with drainage holes to ensure water doesn't stick around. The lack of stretch of the material in this area does mean that heavier items will drag the gilet around, and I wouldn't store anything too valuable in them as they aren't elasticated at the top, but they'll do for temporary banana storage. The slight angle of the pockets makes access extremely easy.

Other features include reflective accents, those being the text on the back as well as two vertical stripes, but limited to just the small logo on the front.

A section of microfibre across the back of the neck adds to the quality feel, and the zip pulls may not look like much but are easy to use even with numb hands or while wearing gloves.

At £100 the dhb is by no means cheap, its price putting it in competition with typically more expensive brands. Few offer the same combination of weather protection and race fit, though.

Rapha's DWR-treated and even lighter (55g) Explore Lightweight Gilet is £85, but has a more relaxed fit, while its Pro Team Lightweight Gilet (review to come) is £90 but doesn't offer rain protection.

If you don't require full-on waterproofing, you can spend a lot less: the Stolen Goat Palace Bodyline gilet will save you a fair bit at £65.

Conclusion

My overriding feeling is that the Aeron Lab gilet has a very specific time and place: hard rides when speed is important, and for this it fits the bill perfectly. If you're not going to use it for that purpose then there are far cheaper gilets out there, especially if you don't require the race fit, and more versatile options if you're not going to hold an aero position the entire time while wearing it.

Verdict

Race-cut and packable gilet offering excellent protection

