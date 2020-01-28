Gilet prices can vary hugely from thin, lightweight offerings such as the Endura Pakagilet II at £35, to warmer, more insulated offerings such as the Rapha Pro Team Insulated Gilet costing £140. The Lusso Aqua Challenge Gillet aims to provide big weather protection without the large price tag, and throughout winter testing it has continued to impress, offering plenty of performance for almost half the price of most of its main rivals.

The membrane fabric offers proper protection not only from the wind but also from rain and road spray. This gives it a one-up on gilets such as the Endura Pro SL PrimaLoft gilet, making it much more usable as it's rare that a ride is completely dry here in the UK. I've been thoroughly impressed by the Aqua Challenge's ability to keep the elements at bay throughout its December testing period, although it might be a bit much for warmer spring and autumn rides.

> Buy this online here

To add visibility Lusso has incorporated a subtle reflective panel at the rear, and the gilet is also available in blue for greater daytime visibility.

The softshell membrane fabric feels heavy duty and durable, but although this means it's great at keeping you warm and dry it does mean it's bulkier in the pocket. If push comes to shove then you can just about squeeze it into a regular jersey pocket, but don't expect to fit much else in there with it.

> Buyer's Guide: 10 of the best cycling gilets

Unlike some gilets, which can be baggy or shapeless, the fit of the Aqua Challenge impresses. It's snug and plenty aero enough for fast training rides without the need to size down. The length is also ideal, providing full-length protection with no sign of riding up.

A high collar helps to keep out the wind and the full-length zip feels high quality, as you'd expect from YKK.

On the rear of the gilet you'll find four good size pockets, with plenty of storage space for a century ride's worth of supplies. Three of these pockets are conventional open top, with the fourth being zipped. The three open-topped ones are well positioned for easy access, and because of the gilet's stretchy, snug fit the contents are held securely.

For more valuable possessions, phones, money, keys and so on, the side-entry zip pocket is ideal; it's larger than you'll find on many products, a welcome feature given most of today's supersized phones. The small zip size means it's not the easiest to access while on the move and wearing gloves, but to be honest I was just glad I didn't have to worry about my phone bouncing along the tarmac.

One area I feel could be improved is breathability. Although the heavier material means the Aqua Challenge offers better rain protection than other gilets, the thickness of the rear panel does mean your back can get sweaty.

Conclusion

Overall, the Aqua Challenge offers brilliant protection from the elements at a very attractive price. Just bear in mind that it works best as a gilet you'll keep on for the duration of a ride because it's a bit bulky for a jersey pocket.

Verdict

Will keep you warm and dry for a decent price, ideal for the colder months of the year

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website