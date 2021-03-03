The Stolen Goat Men's Palace Bodyline Gilet fits really well, is windproof and packs down small enough to forget it's there until you need it. Pocket flaps allow easy access to your jersey, and it looks good, too.
The Bodyline Gilet is a mix of 80% polyester and 20% elastane. The material is very stretchy, and feels comfortable on the inside – not the plasticky feel you get with some gilets. The front is windproof, with a breathable vertical mesh panel on the back.
The windproofing is helped by a storm flap behind the YKK full-length zipper, and by the high, snug-fitting collar. There is a layer of thin, soft fabric inside the collar for upping comfort levels, and a zip garage too. The arm openings are cut just right; tight enough not to let any wind through, but not noticeably tight when riding.
Stolen Goat does not bill this gilet as waterproof or thermal; they have the Orkaan for that. All the same, it still gives some light shower protection.
Pockets
On the back is a central pocket in which the gilet can be stowed; its size is similar to a jersey pocket, which is good – it means you can pack it flattish when you're not wearing it, rather than as a noticeable ball shape. Next to this pocket, horizontal openings on both sides allow surprisingly easy access to your jersey pockets underneath.
Of course with winter gloves on, it's a struggle to find anything in rear pockets anyway; adding another level of complication is never going to help. Without gloves though, it's easy-peasy.
Fit
This gilet is really stretchy. Stolen Goat says it's a 'streamlined and slim fit,' but it's not a really tight racing fit – just figure-hugging, no-flapping snug. The stretch means this works over a thin summer jersey just as well as a winter jacket.
Another benefit of this stretch is that you can really load up your jersey pockets without the gilet becoming tight in the stomach. This is useful for those glorious all-day rides that start off cold; when the sun does its thing, those extra layers have to go somewhere.
Colours
Stolen Goat's Bodyline Gilet is available in three plain colours (black, orange and yellow), and six designs featuring horizontal coloured stripes of various descriptions. The 'Palace' part is the name of this particular design.
Sizing
Stolen Goat's sizing chart puts me in a medium, based on my 96cm chest size. A medium is what we have on test, and it's the right size for me. This is what I'd expect; I'm a medium in anything non-Italian.
It's also available in sizes XSmall to XXXLarge to cater for chest sizes between 82 and 125cm.
Weight
Stolen Goat describes this gilet as 'ultra-lightweight,' a bold term guaranteed to grab my attention. While the Bodyline's weight is not an issue and it's certainly not heavy, 120g (on my digital scales) is simply average for gilets comparable in features.
In my opinion an ultra-lightweight gilet would have to be well below 100g: Alé's Nucleo Gilet is 65g, for instance, or near enough half the Bodyline's weight.
Just to be clear; I've absolutely no complaints here. I wouldn't change a thing, other than the mention of 'ultra-lightweight' in the marketing.
Value
Value is a tricky one, especially when it comes to gilets. £65 is not cheap. You can pay a lot less for a gilet that, on the face of it, does the same things. However, not all of them do those things as well as this one.
When Stu reviewed that very light Alé Nucleo Gilet (£50) for instance, he thought it was a bit basic. Endura's Pakagilet II is very good at £35.99 too, though the fit is nowhere near as tidy.
You can also pay more of course; the unique-looking ashmei Cycling Gilet is £108, and though very good it's heavier than the Alé and not as packable as the Stolen Goat.
Conclusion
The Stolen Goat Bodyline Gilet works really well. It is windproof, the zip goes up and down easily (even with gloves on) and it's a pleasure to wear. It packs down small enough and looks good to boot – all that's really missing is reflective detailing, but beyond that the strong design and comfortable, stretchy fit make this a very versatile choice.
Verdict
Windproof, a pleasure to wear and does what you want really well
Make and model: Stolen Goat Men's Palace Bodyline Gilet
Tell us what the product is for
Stolen Goat says: "Our new Bodyline Gilet is a high necked, ultra-lightweight and packable three seasons gilet that fits to your form without flapping in the wind that it blocks. Ideal for those spring or autumn days when the weather is dry but cooler, or for early morning and evening training rides in the summer. Our gilet is also an essential training camp item, for when you crest a large hill or small mountain and need something to protect you on the descent."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Stolen Goat says:
Fully windproof front with high neck and zip garage
1 central pocket and 2 well-positioned openings giving you direct access to your jersey pockets underneath
Lightweight and foldable for easy storage in your jersey pocket
Strong and easy-to-use YKK zip with a large head, because a gilet zip gets used a lot
Choice of 3 core colours
Mens specific fit
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for fit:
8/10
Great fit; it's so stretchy it fits well over just a jersey, or over a long sleeve jacket in winter.
Rate the product for sizing:
8/10
It's accurate. As with the other Stolen Goat items I've reviewed, a medium (as suggested by their chart) fits me really well.
Rate the product for weight:
6/10
I'm only marking it down a bit here because the marketing says ultra-light. We've reviewed gilets at half the weight, so I wouldn't call it ultra-light. It's not heavy though, it's what you'd expect a gilet with these features to weigh.
Rate the product for comfort:
9/10
Rate the product for value:
4/10
At £65, this is not a cheap gilet, and it does the same thing cheaper gilets do at a similar weight and pack size.
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
I ignored the washing instructions and just chucked it in with the rest like I normally do; no ill effects to report.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
It keeps the wind out, feels comfortable, and keeps your jersey pockets accessible. Happy days.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
It looks good, fits really well and the pocket flaps work surprisingly well.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
No reflective detailing.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It's upper mid-range. We've reviewed both cheaper and more expensive gilets that basically do the same thing.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
The Stolen Goat Bodyline Gilet works really well. It is windproof, the zip goes up and down easily (even with gloves on) and it's a pleasure to wear. It packs down small enough and looks good to boot – with some reflective detailing and perhaps a more competitive price it could be a nine.
Age: 38 Height: 1.78m Weight: 78kg
I usually ride: All of them! My best bike is: Ribble Endurance SL disc
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: cyclo cross, commuting, touring, club rides, mtb, Zwift
