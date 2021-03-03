The Stolen Goat Men's Palace Bodyline Gilet fits really well, is windproof and packs down small enough to forget it's there until you need it. Pocket flaps allow easy access to your jersey, and it looks good, too.

The Bodyline Gilet is a mix of 80% polyester and 20% elastane. The material is very stretchy, and feels comfortable on the inside – not the plasticky feel you get with some gilets. The front is windproof, with a breathable vertical mesh panel on the back.

The windproofing is helped by a storm flap behind the YKK full-length zipper, and by the high, snug-fitting collar. There is a layer of thin, soft fabric inside the collar for upping comfort levels, and a zip garage too. The arm openings are cut just right; tight enough not to let any wind through, but not noticeably tight when riding.

> Buy this online here

Stolen Goat does not bill this gilet as waterproof or thermal; they have the Orkaan for that. All the same, it still gives some light shower protection.

Pockets

On the back is a central pocket in which the gilet can be stowed; its size is similar to a jersey pocket, which is good – it means you can pack it flattish when you're not wearing it, rather than as a noticeable ball shape. Next to this pocket, horizontal openings on both sides allow surprisingly easy access to your jersey pockets underneath.

Of course with winter gloves on, it's a struggle to find anything in rear pockets anyway; adding another level of complication is never going to help. Without gloves though, it's easy-peasy.

Fit

This gilet is really stretchy. Stolen Goat says it's a 'streamlined and slim fit,' but it's not a really tight racing fit – just figure-hugging, no-flapping snug. The stretch means this works over a thin summer jersey just as well as a winter jacket.

Another benefit of this stretch is that you can really load up your jersey pockets without the gilet becoming tight in the stomach. This is useful for those glorious all-day rides that start off cold; when the sun does its thing, those extra layers have to go somewhere.

Colours

Stolen Goat's Bodyline Gilet is available in three plain colours (black, orange and yellow), and six designs featuring horizontal coloured stripes of various descriptions. The 'Palace' part is the name of this particular design.

Sizing

Stolen Goat's sizing chart puts me in a medium, based on my 96cm chest size. A medium is what we have on test, and it's the right size for me. This is what I'd expect; I'm a medium in anything non-Italian.

It's also available in sizes XSmall to XXXLarge to cater for chest sizes between 82 and 125cm.

Weight

Stolen Goat describes this gilet as 'ultra-lightweight,' a bold term guaranteed to grab my attention. While the Bodyline's weight is not an issue and it's certainly not heavy, 120g (on my digital scales) is simply average for gilets comparable in features.

In my opinion an ultra-lightweight gilet would have to be well below 100g: Alé's Nucleo Gilet is 65g, for instance, or near enough half the Bodyline's weight.

Just to be clear; I've absolutely no complaints here. I wouldn't change a thing, other than the mention of 'ultra-lightweight' in the marketing.

Value

Value is a tricky one, especially when it comes to gilets. £65 is not cheap. You can pay a lot less for a gilet that, on the face of it, does the same things. However, not all of them do those things as well as this one.

> 14 best cycling gilets — get to know this wardrobe essential

When Stu reviewed that very light Alé Nucleo Gilet (£50) for instance, he thought it was a bit basic. Endura's Pakagilet II is very good at £35.99 too, though the fit is nowhere near as tidy.

You can also pay more of course; the unique-looking ashmei Cycling Gilet is £108, and though very good it's heavier than the Alé and not as packable as the Stolen Goat.

Conclusion

The Stolen Goat Bodyline Gilet works really well. It is windproof, the zip goes up and down easily (even with gloves on) and it's a pleasure to wear. It packs down small enough and looks good to boot – all that's really missing is reflective detailing, but beyond that the strong design and comfortable, stretchy fit make this a very versatile choice.

Verdict

Windproof, a pleasure to wear and does what you want really well

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website