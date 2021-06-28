The Rapha Men's Explore Lightweight Gilet is good at keeping the wind off, fits very comfortably, and scrunches down so well you never need ride without it. The big, loose armholes can flap noisily at speed, though, and the price is high.

This gilet is really nicely made – the stitching is extremely neat, the zips are quality metal YKK ones running on lightweight plastic teeth, and though very light the whole garment feels strong. I typically just scrunch it into a jersey, but it can zip into its own little pocket and be hung from a small paracord loop.

My chest measurement matches Rapha's recommendation for size medium exactly – 100cm – and the medium gives a surprisingly relaxed fit. There's plenty of room for layers beneath this, and it reaches my waist properly too.

The hem cinches with elastic cord, but I never bothered and it never rode up or felt draughty.

It's a very comfortable fit, but this light and unstretchy fabric is just too loose around the arm holes. At speed they flap, flutter and snap noisily; it sounds like you're being chased by a yacht club. It's not baggy anywhere else, but it's otherwise roomy enough to make me wonder if I could size down for less spinnaker action on descents.

Light rain or spray beads off the DWR fabric very well, and while proper rain soaks through, the fabric doesn't get heavy or hold much water.

While it isn't as breathable as some, it's good enough not to be a problem 95 per cent of the time – just a touch clammy or stuffy for the rest.

I personally really like this colour – it's called mustard but looks more autumn leaves to me – but there's a more reserved navy alternative too. The Rapha logos are all reflective.

Value

At £85 the Explore is certainly not the spendiest gilet, but there are plenty that do the same thing for less.

> Buyer’s Guide: 19 of the best cycling gilets

The Rivelo Lanterne is £75 and very effective, for instance – if not as glow in the dark as it's supposed to be. The Stolen Goat Men's Palace Bodyline is £65 and doesn't flap, though it's also bulkier and around twice the weight of the Rapha. It's on the wilder side of 'stylish,' too.

Overall

The Explore gilet is an effective and useful wind barrier, but while the relaxed cut fits the 'explore' name well, it's hard to see why even very casual riders need such loose armholes. Meanwhile, determined ones may not like the flapping or slight lack of breathability. It's well made and effective, if just slightly disappointing for the price.

Verdict

Effective, comfortable and very light, but loose fit around the arm holes can flap noisily

