The dhb Aeron Lab Featherlight Short Sleeve Jersey is claimed to be the world's lightest water- and wind-resistant jersey. At just 97g for this size medium it's lighter than most that don't make those claims. I've found the Featherlight comfortable to wear, though a little short at the front and more see-through than I'd like.

The Aeron Lab range from dhb is all about pushing the boundaries of performance to make you as quick as possible on the bike. With this in mind, the Featherlight jersey has a tight, second-skin fit to ensure no flapping or wasted watts. Despite this, it still feels extremely comfortable and unrestrictive; I've had no problems wearing it for long rides and have been particularly impressed with the lack of bunching under the arms that I usually experience with aero jerseys.

One area I was less fond of with the Featherlight was the short front. A lot of aero jerseys are cut short at the front to prevent excess material when in an aero position on the bike, but for me the dhb jersey takes it to a whole new level.

If anything, a medium jersey should be verging on the larger side for me (I'm a S/M on the size guide) but the Featherlight sat a fair bit above my belly button, meaning that there was a gap between it and anything but the highest sitting bib shorts.

In the jersey's defence, I do have quite a long torso (it's not me in the pictures) and it was all right while cycling, but I can't help thinking of race line finish photos with arms aloft and belly buttons out.

For maximum aero gains the jersey also features particularly long sleeves that on me came to about an inch above the elbow; these are firmly held in place thanks to tacky gripper sections along the cuff of the low weight fabric. Usually when I get back from a ride I'm pretty proud of my tan lines, but at near elbow level they could start to look a bit odd – something to bear in mind as the jersey is rated for use between 8 and 25°C.

Out on the road, the jersey is surprisingly breathable and comfortable during hot (for the UK) rides, given its wind-stopping credentials; 25 degrees might be pushing it a little, but I've ridden in up to 20 degrees with no issues.

In typical UK conditions I've had far more opportunity to test the lower end of the temperature scale. I was indeed comfortable down to around 8°C thanks to the tightly woven yarn, a set of arm warmers and a baselayer which, unlike when worn with the non-Featherweight version of this jersey, is hidden by the higher collar.

Unlike some water-resistant jerseys, dhb's approach uses DWR (durable water repellent) technology at various stages of the production process, which is what allows it to be so light. There's plenty of talk about the durability of such coatings, but after nearly three months and regular washing I'm still impressed with the water-beading ability of the fabric. Heavy downpours will overcome its abilities, and sooner than a Castelli Gabba or Perfetto, but it is enough for a shower or two.

Talking of baselayers, I chose to wear one at all times with this jersey. The fabric may be functionally great, but it is quite see-through. To try to maintain a little dignity, a baselayer at least covers the nipples, but if you don't usually wear one it does kind of defeat the purpose of a super-lightweight jersey.

Other than the slight see-through issue, the quality of the jersey is excellent. High-quality materials are used throughout, and the soft-lined fast-wicking collar is a particularly nice touch. The YKK zips feel durable, with a zip garage to avoid neck irritation.

On the rear of the jersey you get four pockets: three larger and one side-entry zipped pocket for valuables on the right, which, I was pleasantly surprised, was large enough for my phone; many aren't, and it's also lined with a waterproof material for further protection.

The larger three lie nice and flat when empty and are quite deep, if not particularly wide. They are quite stretchy, which helps with packing on long rides as well as holding the contents tight when there's not so much in them. The slightly restricted width did mean some careful rolling was required to fit in a medium weight gilet, but it did go in.

In terms of value, £120 is a lot, but it is less than the £140 that a Pactimo Storm+ would set you back. A favourite mixed weather jersey of mine is the Castelli Perfetto Light 2 and this also costs more, with an RRP of £135, though it's a few years old now and can be found for a fair bit less.

Overall, it's a bit of a mixed bag with the Aeron Lab Featherweight. Its construction, performance and materials are first class, but its see-throughness could be offputting and some will like it a little longer at the front, although shorter riders might not find this a problem.

There's also the question of how well it suits the UK weather; very often I found that a heavier-weight water-resistant jersey such as a Gabba or even the Perfetto Light 2 were better suited to the sub-12 degree and wet spring conditions.

The dhb Featherweight could come into its own in summer showers, but some might consider it a lot to spend on a niche product that's only really in its element a few times a year. Personally, I don't mind getting wet so much in the summer when it's warmer – your mileage might vary.

Verdict

Lightweight and race-cut jersey for warm, showery conditions

