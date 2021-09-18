Delta Bike Hook - 1 Bike with Wheel Tray

Delta's Bike Hook does what it says on the tin (well, powder-coated steel); it's a hook to hang your bike on. The hook itself is well made, with solid welds and no obvious points of failure, though the rubber sleeve is a weak point. £19.99 is about what I'd expect to pay for something that I'd trust to hold my bike up.

For £20 this comes with a tray to keep the rear wheel off the wall, which is a welcome feature if the wall you install it on is one of your favourites. I put this one up in my garage, and it's probably obvious from the pictures that I'm not that bothered about how clean the wall is. After all, it's haunted by the ghost of a socket and possibly derelict.

> Buy this online here

> Find your nearest dealer here

Unlike the hinged version Matt reviewed recently, this unhinged (so to speak) hook only allows the bike to swing about a foot either way. I have a few bikes hanging in my garage, and a hinged hook would not really be all that helpful, so this one is perfect for me. Your setup might favour one or the other; both are solid options.

Installation

The hook is around 280mm long and attaches with two supplied screws. Obviously you'll want to make sure you screw into something solid that will take the weight, such as the skeletons clearly walled up in my garage, but other than that it's as easy as pie.

The tray attaches with double-sided tape. One potential downside of this is that its vertical placement might need to be different for different bikes... and the tape might damage your paint. Or your mould. Look, it's shabby chic, okay?

Use

It's easy enough to use, about the same as any other design I've used. Heavier bikes are harder to hook on – I use my knee or thigh to help – but with a maximum limit of 40lbs (18kg), there isn't much beyond e-bikes or full-on downhill mountain bikes that will bother it. It's ideal for road, gravel or typical mountain bikes.

There is a minimum amount of space you need above the hook for the front wheel to fit; it pays to be a bit generous with it, too, as it makes mounting and unmounting easier.

Durability

The metalwork looks solid, and unlike the Tortec Wall Mount Storage Hook I reviewed in 2015, doesn't have any obvious weak points... or weak-looking points, anyway. The Tortec is actually still in daily use, and hasn't failed yet.

> Beginner's guide to bike tools – get all the vital gear for basic bike maintenance

It's a shame the Delta's rubber protector is not so durable. The end soon broke off ours, which allows the sleeve to slide around and expose the metal. Still, a bit of gaffer tape is a simple solution, if not exactly pretty, and it's kind of disappointing.

Value

I think £19.99 is reasonable for something you'll entrust your expensive bike to. Tortec's Universal Storage Hook is still available, and now costs the same as the Delta, but doesn't come with a tray. BBB's ParkingLot is cheaper at £14.95 (up a £1 over three years ago), but doesn't come with a tray either.

However, you can spend a lot less – ten times less. Planet X sells its Jobsworth wall mount, which features a folding steel hook, for £1.99.

That said, if 2021 is not the time to go for the Delta variant, I don't know when is.

Conclusion

Despite the issues with the rubber protector sleeve, I think the Delta bike hook is a solid way to store a bike. Bar the rubber sleeve it's well made, and I trust it to keep my bike on the wall for many years.

Verdict

Solid bike hook, though the rubber protector sleeve is suboptimal (okay, it's rubbish)

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website