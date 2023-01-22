H-B Designs [bike]+ Bracket Large

If you want to store your bike off the ground and free up some floor space, the H-B Designs [bike]+ Bracket is a simple but solid piece of engineering that enables you to hang your bike on a wall while also providing a secure locking point. It comes in two sizes, small and large, to suit most needs, and in various colours. It's a little more expensive than some options in our best bike storage guide, but it's certainly worth considering.

Like many others, I expect, my garage is a dumping ground for modern life, adorned with kids' scooters, toolboxes, long neglected tools, the BBQ, and my 1990s Beano collection. The idea of securing my bike on the wall and off the ground is a welcome proposition.

The [bike]+ Bracket is a great solution, not just somewhere to hang a bike, but also providing a secure locking point. It's solid, superbly engineered and looks smart as well.

It comes in two sizes: the [bike] Bracket Small measures 162x106x279mm (HxWxD) and is ideal for road bikes, smaller mountain bikes and kids' bikes; the [bike]+ Bracket Large, on test, is ideal for bikes with wider bars, mountain bikes and e-bikes. It measures 162x106x354mm. I actually used the large bracket for securing both of my road bikes while away on holiday; it was a bit of squeeze to get them both on but manageable, and meant I could lock up both bikes securely.

The bracket comes with security fixings for solid concrete or block walls, along with installation instructions, and took me around 20 minutes to sort. All you really need is a drill and the appropriate size drill bits. Drill the required size holes in the wall and secure the bracket in place using the high grade stainless steel security fixings included. Just be sure to check the position of your bike to make sure the bracket is high enough from the floor and your bike will be clear of any doors or other obstructions.

The bracket is constructed from zinc plated and powder coated mild steel. I used it in the garage, not outside, but I have no reason to doubt the durability given the engineering and protective powder coating. Both sizes come in grey or orange as well as white, with grey or orange foam Bike Saver 'inserts'. The bracket can be fitted indoors or outside, but the manufacturer advises that the foam insert can take on water during wet weather so might need to be replaced periodically. The company also recommends using a secondary fixing point to improve security if the bracket is used outdoors, such as its Smile wall anchor for £25.

You can hang bikes on the bracket in a variety of ways, to suit the style of bike and wall space available. I tend to hang my Giant TCR by the saddle or top tube so it's roughly horizontal, but you could hang a bike vertically by the seat tube or fork. One thing to note is that the bracket isn't adjustable, so if you have a particularly curvaceous or narrow frame, it could be worth checking whether it'll fit, but for the vast majority of bikes it should work well.

The other drawback is that the bracket is fixed and can't be folded flat against the wall when not in use. I didn't find this an issue, but if space is tight then it's something to consider. It does come with a protective bumper that fits to the front face when not in use.

Your paintwork is protected by the foam Bike Saver insert, which is solid enough to be durable, but soft enough to prevent damage or wear to your paint. (And as I said earlier, it's replaceable, if it does start to wear.)

To secure your bike, you can use a cable, D-lock or chain threaded through the integrated locking point on the underside of the bracket. It's compatible with a wide variety of locks, from armoured cables to D-locks and even bulky, heavy-duty bike chains that can be stipulated for some insurance policies. It's reasonably heavy at 2.5kg, but I would be worried if it wasn't.

Value and conclusion

We've tested a number of wall brackets over the years, but one thing to bear in mind with the [bike]+ bracket is that it's not only somewhere to hang your bike, it also provides a secure locking point, though the manufacturer does recommend an additional fixing point to improve security if it's used outdoors.

It costs £50 plus £7.95 for UK mainland delivery, which doesn't strike me as over the top for how solid it feels.

That said, it's more expensive than various Feedback Sports designs we've tested over the years.

Mike was very impressed with the simplicity of the Velo Wall Post he tested back in 2015. That has two 25mm-diameter holes to pass cable locks or chains through, and folds away when not in use. It's gone up in price since 2015, but is still only £45.

The Velo Hinge costs £35, and folds away – as the name implies – but doesn't have anywhere specifically for a lock or chain to secure your bike, nor does the Velo Wall Rack 2D, though that is also cheaper than the [bike]+ Bracket at £47.

Cheaper still is the Delta Bike Hook Hinged – now called the Dali Wall Mount – which Matt reviewed in 2021 and thought very good. As the original name suggests, it's hinged to enable you to move the bike out of the way and free up space. It's gone up in price but is still only £29.99, though again it lacks anywhere specific for a lock or chain.

At £179.99, the Hiplok Airlok makes them all look cheap, but that does incorporate a sold secure diamond locking pin for maximum security. Factor in the cost of a similarly rated lock and it doesn't look quite so outrageous in comparison.

If you already have a decent lock, though, and it's going to be used indoors, the [bike]+ Bracket is well worth considering – just remember to check the details of any insurance policies to ensure it meets the criteria. It does the job and is great at freeing up floor space, plus it can be used with a lock to protect your bike from theft.

Verdict

Easy to install, solid and secure – a great way to free up floor space

