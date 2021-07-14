The Delta Bike Hook Hinged takes up less space and is often more convenient than the common fixed types. It is easy to load and has enough space for everything from deep carbon road wheels to wide mountain bike tyres.
The design of the Delta is very similar to many others, with a metal plate that is secured to the wall and a hook to hold the front wheel and allow the bike to rest in a vertical position on the wall.
I found it was simple to install on the wall I used, which was a simple internal chipboard panel on a stud frame. The screws provided are designed to screw into the stud section of the wall, but if you have any form of plasterboard or a solid wall, additional fixings may be needed.
The metal panel that attaches is held in place by two screws, and the wheel hook is coated in rubber to protect the wheel. There is also a small section of metal with a 90-degree bend which is for the rear wheel to rest against – the bend prevents it from moving when the rack is twisted.
The rack has a maximum load of 18kg (40lb), which is fine for just about all road and mountain bikes, though most e-bikes will be above this weight limit.
There is plenty of space to slot in large volume mountain bike tyres, while the hook happily takes deep carbon wheels too – the largest I tested being 64mm.
The metal plate to prevent the rear tyre touching the wall I found less versatile, as it's too narrow for mountain bike wheels, and once fixed it's good for only a small variation in wheelbases.
The hinge is what makes this Delta Bike Hook different to most, and I was really surprised how effective this small detail is. The bike folds away to give more space in your room, while you can still use the wall for storing other things – you just hinge the bike out of the way when you need to access them.
The action is smooth and, even with a heavy bike on the hook, it is very easy to move, taking no effort. The downside is it often wants to swing out to 90 degrees under the weight of a bike; some kind of friction lock, to hold the bike at your chosen angle, would only improve this hook.
The Delta hook is a very similar design to the Feedback Sports Velo Hinge, but while the Delta is £3 cheaper, the Feedback version swings both ways – the Delta only goes one way.
Value
Fixed hooks are cheaper and there are many out there – such as the BBB ParkingLot at £14.95 or the Tortec Universal Storage Hook at £19.99 (both 2021 prices) – but obviously you're stuck with the bike sticking out at 90 degrees.
If you're limited on space, the Delta Bike Hook Hinged is very effective fits just about any bike you might have – so long, that is, as it's not a downhill monster or ebike at 18kg plus. It is simple, neat and works well.
Verdict
Great solution for hanging bikes up and folding them out of the way
Make and model: Delta Bike Hook Hinged
Size tested: Holds one bike
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Delta says: "A minimalist mount allows you to hang your bike vertically on the wall. Its swinging design allows you to optimise space. Moulded rubber arm protects bike finish. Looks good in any room. Maximum load 40lbs (18kg)."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Delta lists:
Secure
Holds any bike up to 2.5"
Space Saving
Easily swing bike into desired position to optimize space
Versatile
Elegant design looks good in any room or garage
Construction
Durable powdercoated steel with custom molded covers
Max Weight
40 lb / 18 kg
Dimensions
10" x 3.75" x 4.25" / 25.4 x 95.25 x 108 mm
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
Rate the product for durability:
9/10
Rate the product for value:
8/10
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Simple to install and the folding design is handy. Works with 2.3in off-road tyres and deep carbon road wheels with no problem at all.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Easy to use and takes all kinds of wheel types.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Doesn't lock into place and can swing out slightly.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It's a little cheaper than the Feedback Sports Velo Hinge, which is £27.99.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
The Delta Bike Hook is well constructed with a solid design, and can hold wide mountain bike tyres or deep section carbon wheels easily. The hinge allows more convenient storage and it is priced well against competitors.
Age: 35 Height: 168 Weight: 62
I usually ride: My best bike is: Cannondale SystemSix
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, cyclo cross, sportives, mtb, Lots of gravel style riding
