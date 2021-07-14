Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to REVIEWS
review
Stands and racks

Delta Bike Hook Hinged

8
by mattpage
Wed, Jul 14, 2021 15:45
2
£24.99

VERDICT:

8
10
Great solution for hanging bikes up and folding them out of the way
Hinge helps save space
Easy to install
Takes wheels of all kinds of widths and depths
Can swing out when you don't want it to
Rear tyre guard could be better
Weight: 
907g
Contact: 
www.extrauk.co.uk
What the road.cc scores mean

At road.cc every product is thoroughly tested for as long as it takes to get a proper insight into how well it works. Our reviewers are experienced cyclists that we trust to be objective. While we strive to ensure that opinions expressed are backed up by facts, reviews are by their nature an informed opinion, not a definitive verdict. We don't intentionally try to break anything (except locks) but we do try to look for weak points in any design. The overall score is not just an average of the other scores: it reflects both a product's function and value – with value determined by how a product compares with items of similar spec, quality, and price.

Good scores are more common than bad, because fortunately good products are more common than bad.

  • Exceptional
  • Excellent
  • Very Good
  • Good
  • Quite good
  • Average
  • Not so good
  • Poor
  • Bad
  • Appalling

The Delta Bike Hook Hinged takes up less space and is often more convenient than the common fixed types. It is easy to load and has enough space for everything from deep carbon road wheels to wide mountain bike tyres.

The design of the Delta is very similar to many others, with a metal plate that is secured to the wall and a hook to hold the front wheel and allow the bike to rest in a vertical position on the wall.

I found it was simple to install on the wall I used, which was a simple internal chipboard panel on a stud frame. The screws provided are designed to screw into the stud section of the wall, but if you have any form of plasterboard or a solid wall, additional fixings may be needed.

> Buy this online here

> Find your nearest dealer here

The metal panel that attaches is held in place by two screws, and the wheel hook is coated in rubber to protect the wheel. There is also a small section of metal with a 90-degree bend which is for the rear wheel to rest against – the bend prevents it from moving when the rack is twisted.

2021 Delta Hook Hinged rearwheelsupport.jpg

The rack has a maximum load of 18kg (40lb), which is fine for just about all road and mountain bikes, though most e-bikes will be above this weight limit.

There is plenty of space to slot in large volume mountain bike tyres, while the hook happily takes deep carbon wheels too – the largest I tested being 64mm.

2021 Delta Hook Hinged 6.jpg

The metal plate to prevent the rear tyre touching the wall I found less versatile, as it's too narrow for mountain bike wheels, and once fixed it's good for only a small variation in wheelbases.

> 12 best bike storage systems 2021 — get your bikes tidied up

The hinge is what makes this Delta Bike Hook different to most, and I was really surprised how effective this small detail is. The bike folds away to give more space in your room, while you can still use the wall for storing other things – you just hinge the bike out of the way when you need to access them.

2021 Delta Hook Hinged.jpg

The action is smooth and, even with a heavy bike on the hook, it is very easy to move, taking no effort. The downside is it often wants to swing out to 90 degrees under the weight of a bike; some kind of friction lock, to hold the bike at your chosen angle, would only improve this hook.

2021 Delta Hook Hinged 4.jpg

The Delta hook is a very similar design to the Feedback Sports Velo Hinge, but while the Delta is £3 cheaper, the Feedback version swings both ways – the Delta only goes one way.

Value

Fixed hooks are cheaper and there are many out there – such as the BBB ParkingLot at £14.95 or the Tortec Universal Storage Hook at £19.99 (both 2021 prices) – but obviously you're stuck with the bike sticking out at 90 degrees.

If you're limited on space, the Delta Bike Hook Hinged is very effective fits just about any bike you might have – so long, that is, as it's not a downhill monster or ebike at 18kg plus. It is simple, neat and works well.

Verdict

Great solution for hanging bikes up and folding them out of the way

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website

road.cc test report

Make and model: Delta Bike Hook Hinged

Size tested: Holds one bike

Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?

Delta says: "A minimalist mount allows you to hang your bike vertically on the wall. Its swinging design allows you to optimise space. Moulded rubber arm protects bike finish. Looks good in any room. Maximum load 40lbs (18kg)."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Delta lists:

Secure

Holds any bike up to 2.5"

Space Saving

Easily swing bike into desired position to optimize space

Versatile

Elegant design looks good in any room or garage

Construction

Durable powdercoated steel with custom molded covers

Max Weight

40 lb / 18 kg

Dimensions

10" x 3.75" x 4.25" / 25.4 x 95.25 x 108 mm

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
9/10
Rate the product for durability:
 
9/10
Rate the product for value:
 
8/10

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Simple to install and the folding design is handy. Works with 2.3in off-road tyres and deep carbon road wheels with no problem at all.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

Easy to use and takes all kinds of wheel types.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

Doesn't lock into place and can swing out slightly.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

It's a little cheaper than the Feedback Sports Velo Hinge, which is £27.99.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

The Delta Bike Hook is well constructed with a solid design, and can hold wide mountain bike tyres or deep section carbon wheels easily. The hinge allows more convenient storage and it is priced well against competitors.

Overall rating: 8/10

About the tester

Age: 35  Height: 168  Weight: 62

I usually ride:   My best bike is: Cannondale SystemSix

I've been riding for: Over 20 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, cyclo cross, sportives, mtb, Lots of gravel style riding

Delta Bike Hook Hinged 2021
Delta Bike Hook Hinged
Delta 2021
delta

Latest Comments