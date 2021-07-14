The Delta Bike Hook Hinged takes up less space and is often more convenient than the common fixed types. It is easy to load and has enough space for everything from deep carbon road wheels to wide mountain bike tyres.

The design of the Delta is very similar to many others, with a metal plate that is secured to the wall and a hook to hold the front wheel and allow the bike to rest in a vertical position on the wall.

I found it was simple to install on the wall I used, which was a simple internal chipboard panel on a stud frame. The screws provided are designed to screw into the stud section of the wall, but if you have any form of plasterboard or a solid wall, additional fixings may be needed.

> Buy this online here

> Find your nearest dealer here

The metal panel that attaches is held in place by two screws, and the wheel hook is coated in rubber to protect the wheel. There is also a small section of metal with a 90-degree bend which is for the rear wheel to rest against – the bend prevents it from moving when the rack is twisted.

The rack has a maximum load of 18kg (40lb), which is fine for just about all road and mountain bikes, though most e-bikes will be above this weight limit.

There is plenty of space to slot in large volume mountain bike tyres, while the hook happily takes deep carbon wheels too – the largest I tested being 64mm.

The metal plate to prevent the rear tyre touching the wall I found less versatile, as it's too narrow for mountain bike wheels, and once fixed it's good for only a small variation in wheelbases.

> 12 best bike storage systems 2021 — get your bikes tidied up

The hinge is what makes this Delta Bike Hook different to most, and I was really surprised how effective this small detail is. The bike folds away to give more space in your room, while you can still use the wall for storing other things – you just hinge the bike out of the way when you need to access them.

The action is smooth and, even with a heavy bike on the hook, it is very easy to move, taking no effort. The downside is it often wants to swing out to 90 degrees under the weight of a bike; some kind of friction lock, to hold the bike at your chosen angle, would only improve this hook.

The Delta hook is a very similar design to the Feedback Sports Velo Hinge, but while the Delta is £3 cheaper, the Feedback version swings both ways – the Delta only goes one way.

Value

Fixed hooks are cheaper and there are many out there – such as the BBB ParkingLot at £14.95 or the Tortec Universal Storage Hook at £19.99 (both 2021 prices) – but obviously you're stuck with the bike sticking out at 90 degrees.

If you're limited on space, the Delta Bike Hook Hinged is very effective fits just about any bike you might have – so long, that is, as it's not a downhill monster or ebike at 18kg plus. It is simple, neat and works well.

Verdict

Great solution for hanging bikes up and folding them out of the way

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website