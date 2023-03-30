Topeak Transformer eUP Floor Pump

The Topeak Transformer eUP is a floor pump that incorporates a couple of fold-out legs and seatstay/chainstay holders to create a simple bike stand. It's ideal to throw in the car for a bit of last-minute road bike fettling, or light workshop duties, and it'll inflate your tyres quickly. But it's a lot of cash compared with a standard pump, and the stand struggles with heavier bikes.
I've used various Topeak floor pumps over many years, and on the whole I like them a lot. The action of the eUP isn't quite as refined as some I've used, though, like the JoeBlow Sport 2Stage. The handle action doesn't feel quite as smooth as I expected, there's a bit of play, and the whole thing just doesn't feel as good as I would expect for a pump costing north of £100.
That said, it does what it needs to quickly on the pumping front, with the 341cc per stroke pumping up a 28mm tyre in a tubeless setup to 80psi on 24 strokes, and 100psi in 31 strokes. The handle is comfortable to use as well.
The gauge is large, and sits up high on the pump which makes it easy to read. Both psi and bar readings are catered for. If you're not sure how much air you need, read our handy feature on how to choose the best bike tyre pressure — balancing speed, comfort and grip.
The TwinHead works with all types of valves you are likely to find on a bike, and once locked on it stays put even when using it on a flat innertube up to full. The hose has plenty of length, reaching the front wheel while having the rear wheel of the bike sitting on the stand.
Oh yes, the stand.
The eUP has two fold-out legs on the bottom for stability, and two 'hangers' to accept your chainstay and seatstay.
Topeak says that it is compatible with all kinds of bikes up to 30kg. The heaviest I had at my disposal was a 12kg road e-bike. It was stable while I was pumping the tyres, fiddling with the gears, and fitting things like lights or bikepacking bags. But for anything more strenuous, the bike and pump moved easily.
One thing I would like to see is a locking mechanism for the legs. If the bike tips towards you while you are fettling, the pump will come with it as it starts to fold towards the legs.
To be fair to it, the Topeak isn't designed as some heavy duty bike stand. It's more likely to be used from the back of the car at a race or event HQ to stand your bike up while you get your kit sorted, or a bit of last-minute tinkering.
To get a good fit on your bike the hooks are adjustable, sliding up and down a channel in the main body. They can be locked in place via a quick release lever.
At £119.99, the price seems on the high side to me. That 2Stage pump I mentioned earlier is £89.99, but (as the name suggests) it uses a two-stage design to cover both high-pressure and high-volume modes. A basic single-stage pump like this one, Topeak's own Joe Blow Sport III, costs £47.99 (and is available for less online) and achieves the same max pressure of 160psi, albeit with a slightly smaller chamber.
Using that with the TTP Racing adjustable rear bike stand from Decathlon will give you a similar set up of just £66.
Conclusion
Overall, the eUP is a decent quality device that does make bike prep simple, especially away from the workshop, but its price seems quite high for what you get, including some niggles.
Verdict
Quite a cool design, but pricey overall, especially considering the niggles
Make and model: Topeak Transformer eUP Floor Pump
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Topeak says, "Stable and portable bike stand/floor pump combo for maintenance and storage of your bike. An extra-long pump hose reaches the front wheel easily. It features QR levers speed positioning of frame hooks to fit chainstays / seatstays and provide rear wheel lift. Non-marring rubber frame hooks won't harm bike's finish and the stronger, larger base adds stability that's perfect for e-Bikes, heavy weight bikes, and larger bike frames. This compact and dual function design stand/pump is the perfect assistant for your bike storage and repair/maintenance needs."
It isn't actually that stable overall, especially with heavier bikes.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Topeak lists:
HEAD: TwinHead® DX5, Presta / Schrader / Dunlop valves with extra-long hose
BARREL: Aluminum
GAUGE: 160 psi / 11 bar, 3' top-mounted analog dual scale
HANDLE: Oversize padded / Dual density polymer
VOLUME PER STROKE: 341 cc
STAND: 6061 T6 Tubes
ATTACHMENT: Seat-chainstay
MAX WEIGHT CAPACITY: 30 kg / 66 lb
SIZE: 69.5 x 25 x 19.2 cm / (Folded), 74 x 48.7 x 39.5 cm (Open)
ADDED FEATURES: Ball / bladder heads, Hose dock, Non-marring / adjustable rubber frame hooks, Foldable legs
Rate the product for quality of construction:
7/10
Rate the product for performance:
6/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
7/10
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
7/10
The handle is comfortable.
Rate the product for value:
4/10
There isn't another pump and stand combination on the market, as far as I know, but it's more expensive than a separate pump and stand.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
It worked okay for lightweight bike tinkering.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Quick to get tyres up to pressure.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
The legs can fold if the bike starts to tip.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
There isn't another pump and stand combination on the market, as far as I know, so it's hard to gauge. It's more expensive than a separate pump and stand, though.
Did you enjoy using the product? Overall, yes, despite its quirks.
Would you consider buying the product? No
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Possibly
Use this box to explain your overall score
Overall, I think the eUP is quite good, but it doesn't really deliver as much as it should for the price. It does what it is designed to, on the whole, but it does have some niggles, and you could achieve a similar setup for a lot less money.
Age: 44 Height: 180cm Weight: 76kg
I usually ride: This month's test bike My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,
