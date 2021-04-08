Deda Elementi Vinci Stem

The Deda Vinci stem, when used alongside the Vinci handlebar, creates a smooth, integrated cockpit look. Compared with a normal stem, though, it is significantly heavier and a little more tricky to fit.
Deda's Vinci components are all about hiding the cables, and this stem allows that when used on a compatible frameset, with cables able to run internally through the Vinci handlebar, into the stem, and out through a cable port near the headset. Or you can simply use it like a normal stem, as I did, with the cables routed through the handlebar but exiting before reaching the stem.
Using the Vinci stem with the matching Vinci handlebar, the combination gives a look similar to an integrated cockpit.
The stem is available in lengths from 90mm to 140mm in 10mm increments and those size options give some indication that this is aimed for race bike setups. There is only one angle option for all lengths: 73° (-17°).
It is designed around the DCR cable routing system, which requires a 1 1/4in steerer, but to accommodate bikes with a 1 1/8in steerer a sleeve adapter is included.
The stem also includes specific spacers should you require a little extra height, and a top cap and bolt that fit flush against the top of the stem – so for the best look you will need to cut the steerer tube at the exact height required.
The 110mm stem tested weighs 249g, including the sleeve adapter for 1 1/8in steerer tubes, which is very heavy for an aluminium stem. For comparison, a high-end aluminium stem such as the Easton EA70 weighs 140g (100mm). Add in the required headset top cap, mandatory aero spacer, and stem top cap and bolt, and the Vinci rises to 272g.
Once installed alongside the Deda Vinci handlebar, I think the stem looks great and it feels extremely stiff. Another big plus is that the stem bolts are all really easy to access, which isn't always the case with a stem that has rear-facing bolts.
I've also been testing a Deda computer mount that fits directly to the stem (full review to come), although the M3 bolts required are absolutely tiny and require a 2mm hex key to fit, so I would advise taking care to fit.
Value
On its own, the stem costs £139.99, which is pretty expensive compared with other aluminium options, even premium ones like the FSA Energy SCR which Jamie tested and thought was expensive at £68 – the Vinci is almost double the price – and the Ritchey WCS Chicane which is currently on sale at Wiggle for £91.99.
For most, the Vinci stem will be bought to use alongside the Vinci handlebar, a system that'll set you back £434.98 (plus another £29.99 for the computer mount).
Conclusion
As well as being very stiff, the Deda Vinci stem does look fantastic with its broad, squared-off shape, and if you have a frameset with DCR routing or one of the other compatible frames it could look even better, hiding your cables completely. I think it still looks great with a more standard setup, still giving a clean, integrated bar/stem look, but you'll need some deep pockets and to be happy running the very low, race-orientated position it gives.
Verdict
Great aesthetically when used in combination with the Vinci bar, but very heavy and expensive
Make and model: Deda Vinci Stem
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Deda says: 'The first Deda stem that's designed to allow fully integrated cable routing when assembled with other Deda handlebars featuring the all new DCR system (Deda Internal Cable Routing)
The Vinci is the most versatile stem on the market being compatible with traditional 1-1/8" fork steerers as well as 1-1/4". The DCR system works with a standard tapered steerer with 1-1/8" upper diameter but requires a 52mm (1.5") upper headset bearing. The stem leaves room at the back for the cables to fit the gap in between the headset bearing and fork.
The Vinci Stem system features special spacers that provide the channels for the housing cables. The Spacers are designed with slits that let them pull open, they can be added or removed to get the fit right without having to remove all the cables.
The innovative 3D forging technology and the flat design result in a better aero performance. The aero integrated top cap, headset spacers and alloy sleeve adaptor for a 1-1/8" fork steerer complete the line of accessories included.'
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
From Deda's UK distributor Chicken CycleKit:
Material: Alloy 2014
Screws: Steel, Black
Angle: 73 deg
Handlebar Dia: 31.7mm
Fork Steerer: 1-1/4" (31.75mm), adaptor included for 1-1/8"
Drop: (Incl. the upper headset spacer) 40mm
Length: 90, 100, 110, 120, 130, 140mm
Weight: 190g
Rate the product for quality of construction:
7/10
Rate the product for performance:
7/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
3/10
Rate the product for value:
3/10
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
The Vinci stem was tricky to fit with the sleeve adapter and specific parts needed, but once fitted it performed well, with no adjustment needed. The weight is a big negative for me though, and especially if you do not use the internal cable routing options.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The clean look when used with the Vinci handlebar.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
The weight.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
No other aluminium stem comes close in terms of price, although none have the same internal routing options. Carbon stems such as the Zipp SL Sprint and Pro Vibe are close to £250. Another aluminium option is the Ritchey WCS Chicane at £97, which has some features for a cleaner look but no option for internal cable routing.
Did you enjoy using the product? I like the look of the overall Deda Vinci setup, but the stem as a standalone part, less so.
Would you consider buying the product? Probably not.
Would you recommend the product to a friend? The stem alone, no. The Vinci handlebar and stem combined, perhaps.
Use this box to explain your overall score
While the Vinci stem could in theory be used as a standalone product, it would make no sense to do so, and the good looks that it gives when combined with the Vinci handlebar do sway my overall thoughts. The weight is a drawback, though, and it's expensive.
Age: 35 Height: 168 Weight: 62
I usually ride: My best bike is: Cannondale SystemSix
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, cyclo cross, sportives, mtb, Lots of gravel style riding
