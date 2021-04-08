Deda Elementi Vinci Stem

The Deda Vinci stem, when used alongside the Vinci handlebar, creates a smooth, integrated cockpit look. Compared with a normal stem, though, it is significantly heavier and a little more tricky to fit.

Deda's Vinci components are all about hiding the cables, and this stem allows that when used on a compatible frameset, with cables able to run internally through the Vinci handlebar, into the stem, and out through a cable port near the headset. Or you can simply use it like a normal stem, as I did, with the cables routed through the handlebar but exiting before reaching the stem.

Using the Vinci stem with the matching Vinci handlebar, the combination gives a look similar to an integrated cockpit.

The stem is available in lengths from 90mm to 140mm in 10mm increments and those size options give some indication that this is aimed for race bike setups. There is only one angle option for all lengths: 73° (-17°).

It is designed around the DCR cable routing system, which requires a 1 1/4in steerer, but to accommodate bikes with a 1 1/8in steerer a sleeve adapter is included.

The stem also includes specific spacers should you require a little extra height, and a top cap and bolt that fit flush against the top of the stem – so for the best look you will need to cut the steerer tube at the exact height required.

The 110mm stem tested weighs 249g, including the sleeve adapter for 1 1/8in steerer tubes, which is very heavy for an aluminium stem. For comparison, a high-end aluminium stem such as the Easton EA70 weighs 140g (100mm). Add in the required headset top cap, mandatory aero spacer, and stem top cap and bolt, and the Vinci rises to 272g.

Once installed alongside the Deda Vinci handlebar, I think the stem looks great and it feels extremely stiff. Another big plus is that the stem bolts are all really easy to access, which isn't always the case with a stem that has rear-facing bolts.

I've also been testing a Deda computer mount that fits directly to the stem (full review to come), although the M3 bolts required are absolutely tiny and require a 2mm hex key to fit, so I would advise taking care to fit.

Value

On its own, the stem costs £139.99, which is pretty expensive compared with other aluminium options, even premium ones like the FSA Energy SCR which Jamie tested and thought was expensive at £68 – the Vinci is almost double the price – and the Ritchey WCS Chicane which is currently on sale at Wiggle for £91.99.

For most, the Vinci stem will be bought to use alongside the Vinci handlebar, a system that'll set you back £434.98 (plus another £29.99 for the computer mount).

Conclusion

As well as being very stiff, the Deda Vinci stem does look fantastic with its broad, squared-off shape, and if you have a frameset with DCR routing or one of the other compatible frames it could look even better, hiding your cables completely. I think it still looks great with a more standard setup, still giving a clean, integrated bar/stem look, but you'll need some deep pockets and to be happy running the very low, race-orientated position it gives.

Verdict

Great aesthetically when used in combination with the Vinci bar, but very heavy and expensive

