The Deda Vinci handlebar is part of a stem and bar series that gives a sleek one-piece cockpit look when combined, but maintaining more adjustability. The handlebar has a comfortable, aerodynamic top profile and full or semi internal cable routing. It is reasonably light but there is some flex, especially at the end of the drops. It is also quite expensive, especially when combined with the Vinci stem.

The Vinci bar can be used with a standard stem, but combined with the matching Vinci stem it looks sleek and offers the potential for full internal cable routing on compatible framesets.

You can run the system more typically, too, with the cable routing internally along the flat profile top section, then exiting through cable ports near the stem. I tested it in this manner, and found the size and position of the cable ports makes it quite easy to route.

It is compatible with all brands and types of brakes and gearing, including mechanical or hydraulic cables and electronic Di2 shift cables, with RS-EW910 junction box compatibility for the bar end.

The handlebar is available in 40, 42, 44 and 46cm widths, measured outside to outside, and has a shape that Deda calls RHM (Rapid Hand Movement), with a traditional rounded 130mm drop, 75mm reach, and no sweep.

I found it comfortable, with the aerodynamic profile top also making for a good place to rest the palms while riding on the hoods, helped by the wide section extending right to where the bend begins. The bar has a sharp angle to the hoods, which was quite tricky to tape neatly – I would recommend using some bar tape that has a little stretch.

While riding and when holding either the tops or hoods, the handlebar feels firm but not to the extent that it's uncomfortable. As the hand position moves down to the drops within reach of the brakes there is a slight amount of flex noticeable, which does increase comfort a little, but move down further to the flat section at the end of the drops and it becomes exaggerated – and dramatic. While I have no doubt it is perfectly safe and will have been tested, there is no maximum rider weight given, but I am around 65kg and I would imagine heavier riders would notice it even more. That said, it isn't a position that many riders will use often – unless you like to climb like Pantani.

The handlebar comes with aerodynamic foils that are designed to fit and smooth the profile to the Vinci stem, but it's possible to remove them to fit Deda's compatible clip-on aero bars, or if you remove just one there's space for an out-front computer mount (if you are not using the Deda stem-mounted option, which I've also been testing – full review to come).

With aerodynamic foils included, the handlebar weighs 244g, which in itself is a competitive weight, and without the foils that drops to 230g, although that will impact the looks and potentially the aerodynamic profile. That low weight is hampered when using the full Vinci setup as the stem is rather weighty at 249g for the 110mm option.

The £294.99 asking price will no doubt make some do a double-take, but it is on a par with some similar aerodynamic setups – the Pro Vibe Aero Carbon is a fiver more at £299.99 – and cheaper than others, such as the Easton EC90 Aero which has gone up to £309.99 since we tested it, or the Vision Metron Aero which is even more – now up to £429.99 since we tested it.

If you factor in the Deda Elementi Vinci stem (full review to come), which is another £139.99, it makes a pricey overall package, but it does create something that genuinely stands out against other brands, giving a very clean look.

If you like a more traditional curve but want a more modern approach with an aerodynamic shape, which I also found very comfortable, the Deda Vinci will appeal. If you frequently use the very end of the drops, though, the amount of flex here might be a little offputting.

Verdict

Comfortable, clean looking handlebar with good internal cable routing option

