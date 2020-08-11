The Zipp SL Sprint Stem is an excellent way to stiffen up the front end of your road bike without too much weight. The bulky design and high price might not suit everyone though.

If you're looking to make the front end of your bike rock solid then Zipp's SL Sprint stem is perfect for the job. When paired with an equally stiff bar, it provides an excellent platform for those handlebar-wrenching efforts.

> Find your nearest dealer here

The biggest feature of the SL Sprint stem is its stiffness. For bigger riders and racers, this is a great way of removing flex from the front end. Admittedly, I've not got the biggest arms that you've ever seen, but my sprint power (on a good day) is up around the 1,200 watt mark and I couldn't feel even a hint of flex.

There are far bigger riders than me who love the SL Sprint, including pro sprinters who would tape over the logos to avoid upsetting their component sponsor.

Zipp claims that the SL Sprint stem weighs just 1.8g per Nm of stiffness. This 110mm version that I have here weighs in at 173g. Considering the stiffness and the bulk of the thing, that's really respectable. In comparison, the Specialized S-Works Venge stem has a claimed weight of 207g for the 100mm option.

The SL Sprint stem uses a bulky design to create the stiffness, and that bulk can, on certain aero handlebars, create a space issue. Setting this up with my S-Works Aerofly II handlebar left only just enough room for a K-Edge Garmin mount, needed because you lose the faceplate Garmin mount found on the Venge stem. If you wanted to fit anything else on there, it'd be a struggle.

The SL Sprint stem uses a four-bolt bar clamp and two bolts for the steerer tube clamp. These are Torx 25 bolts and I'm not a huge fan. Even using high quality Silca Torx keys, I found the fit to be loose and as a result the bolts were more difficult to adjust than hex/Allen bolts.

The price means this is a stem that only those with deep pockets or a need for a solid front end are going to consider. David reviewed FSA's K-Force Light back in 2015, when it was the same weight and price as this Zipp, but it's now £224 and a claimed 193g for the 100mm option. Pro's Vibe Carbon stem is a similar price at £249.99 but it is lighter at 147g for the 120mm version. I'll be reviewing that next, so we'll see how it compares.

> Read more road.cc reviews of stems here

The stiffness is what you'd be buying the Zipp SL Sprint Stem for, and that's what makes it a great product. It isn't too heavy and the price is comparable to similar products on the market. If you want a hyper stiff front end, this is a great option.

Verdict

Incredibly stiff and not too heavy, a very good – but expensive – option for racers

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website