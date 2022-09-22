CST Czar 700x28C Dual Compound tyre

The CST Czar 700x28C Dual Compound is a very good tyre for commuting and long training rides, its 285g weight no hindrance and its 60tpi casing boding well for longevity. Grip and cornering prowess has been dependable, even in heavy rain, ditto the puncture-repelling belt, which is all very reassuring given the asking price.

It's also available in a narrower 25mm width, though a 32mm option might broaden the appeal, and some folks may bemoan the lack of tubeless compatibility, but these are very minor grumbles.

The specification is good, especially from a tyre giving change from £30.

Dual compounds promise lower rolling resistance without compromising grip, and I was pleased to discover the EPS (Exceptional Puncture Safety) puncture-repelling belt runs edge to edge. It's described as a tightly woven lightweight 'rubbberised polyfibre', which I am told is a 2mm Kevlar belt.

A 60tpi casing denotes a rugged tyre, in line with the commuter/training narrative, although they're not suitable for e-bikes or tyre-driven dynamos.

Maximum pressure is 120psi, but there's no minimum cited. I've experimented a little and found 100psi my sweet spot.

I was pleasantly surprised by how easily they fitted to standard rims, with only a single tyre lever needed on deeper section models. I was slightly suspicious the Czars were narrower than 28mm, but my vernier calipers dismissed such scepticism.

Ride and handling

The UK had been gripped by a heatwave, but our first outings coincided with some very intense, thundery downpours, perfect for assessing their grip. (Long, dry periods followed by heavy rains mean roads become particularly slippery.)

Averaging 18mph, there was not so much as a flicker. The Czars held their line remarkably well, giving ample feedback, and this remained unchanged to around 25mph. We're not talking skittish, but I was more vigilant at 30mph plus.

My descent test revealed a less 'planted' feel compared with more expensive models such as Bontrager's AW3 Hard Case Lites and Vittoria's Rubino Pros.

Wet, or dry, they're easy to coax up to speed, which is reassuring all round but particularly useful around town, where swift getaways and changes of course can be imperative. Holes, absent-minded pedestrians, opening car doors and similar all calmly navigated.

In the wet, inspection covers and similar greasy ironworks required restraint, but no more than usual.

On the open road and down the lanes these characteristics make for an engaging experience. Typical of other 60tpi casings, washboard tarmac and bumpier surfaces are more noticeable than on tyres with a higher thread count, but never harsh.

The casings employ a very faint tread pattern, but in my experience these supply psychological reassurance rather than any performance advantages over a slick.

Puncture resistance & durability

Winter may tell a different story, but in 500 miles of riding I've had no issues, despite deliberately making for shards of glass, not avoiding dung-covered wet lanes, and being intentionally lax when it comes to brushing the casings. As well as no punctures, there are no visible signs of wear.

Value and conclusion

The Czars retail at £29.15, though I've seen them discounted generously online. There are plenty of 60tpi tyres around, but at this end of the market they tend to be a good bit heavier.

I remain very fond of Kenda's Kwick Journey KS Plus tyres, which are surprisingly compliant, hardwearing and reliable. They've gone down to £25 since I reviewed them in 2020, but at 757g apiece for a 700x32 they're on the portly side.

Specialized's Roadsport (review to come) is only £20, and features a 60tpi casing and puncture-repelling belt, but according to Specialized the 28mm size weighs 420g, presumably due in part to the wire bead.

> 10 of the best road bike tyres — rubber for speed, durability and puncture resistance

The Czar isn't quite as good value as Lifeline's Prime Armour Road Tyre, which I reviewed back in 2016. That also comes in a 28mm version, sports a Kevlar breaker strip and 120tpi casings, and gives change from £20.

I've also been impressed by Vittoria's Rubino Pro Control, another 60tpi model, featuring graphene and a puncture-repelling belt, but they are slightly heavier than the Czar and, at £44.99 each, a good bit dearer, too.

> Buyer’s Guide: 27 of the best winter road bike tyres

There's a lot to like about the CST Czars, and they're hard to beat when it comes to price – although if you really want to blast along, their Cito stablemates also come in a 28mm width but feature racier 170tpi casings, tip the scales at 240g, and at £33 are only a few quid more.

Verdict

Sprightly, compliant and seemingly dependable tyres with a modest price tag

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website