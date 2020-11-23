Craft Active Extreme X Crew Neck Base Layer

The Craft Active Extreme X Crew Neck baselayer performs well in cool weather, providing warmth when it's needed while also offering excellent breathability when you're working hard.

I tested out the Active Extreme 2.0 a few years ago and thought it was excellent, so I was interested to see how this model compares.

Craft says it's 'designed for racing and high-intensity workouts in mild to cold winter conditions', and, like the Active Extreme 2.0, for temperatures of between -5 and +10°C – so it's something you should be able to use comfortably for three seasons.

I tested it in a variety of conditions, as the testing period threw up a series of curveball temperatures and conditions. The coldest was 3°C, when I wore it beneath a merino wool jersey and gilet, and it offered enough warmth to keep me comfortable. The highest temperature I used it was around 12 degrees, underneath a short sleeve jersey and arm warmers, and here it regulated my temperature fairly well too, thanks to the breathability and wicking.

Even following prolonged periods of intense activity, within a couple of minutes I was back to a manageable temperature. Strategic vents within the baselayer around the armpits help to quickly move hot air away from the body, and even using it underneath several layers it still seemed to allow air to flow away from the skin quickly and easily – something that can be a bit more of a challenge during colder months.

The waffle-knitted material – Coolmax and 'Seaqual' polyester, produced from recycled marine plastics – is also very effective for wicking moisture away from the skin quickly, helping to manage your temperature effectively.

I also found that it was warm enough for use in most conditions. As I said above, I used it down to 3 degrees under a long-sleeve jersey and gilet, and I would be confident I could wear it comfortably in lower temperatures. One of the benefits of having a short sleeve layer is that when temperatures really plummet you have the option of wearing arm warmers, for additional insulation, which isn't always possible with a long-sleeve, close-fitting baselayer.

In terms of fit it hugs the figure well, offering a lot of stretch in the material to allow it to sit comfortably without restricting movement. One element that I particularly like is the length, as it is long enough to tuck easily underneath bib shorts without riding up. I have a particularly long body, and baselayers quite often don't sit low enough and then ride up, which is not the case here.

Its rrp of £40 is a fair price compared to others on the market. For instance, the dhb Aeron Equinox baselayer is £30 but doesn't offer the same performance at colder temperatures, while the Rapha Brevet baselayer, which offers similar levels of warmth, comes in at £20 more.

Overall, I was very impressed with this baselayer in much the same way as I was impressed with the long sleeve model. It offers excellent breathability and ventilation while wicking moisture impressively. It fits well, and the long body means you can tuck it in easily and it won't ride up.

Verdict

Cold weather baselayer that puts in a strong performance – and eco friendly too

