The Ciclovation Advanced Leather Touch Fusion bar tape attempts to emulate the feel of leather, features a silicone backing which allows re-wrapping and looks pretty fancy. It's priced at the higher end of the market, but can't match the comfort or grip levels of others – and the coloured section is the slipperiest of all.

This is a two-colour bar tape available in 14 colours to suit almost every bike. It's 2,000mm in length and 30mm in width, which is a similar length to many other bar tapes, but far from the longest available.

I fitted it to a reasonably narrow (42cm) handlebar with a flat aero top section – which I chose to wrap fully – and the tape was run to the full extension with no spare.

It has enough stretch and flex to make installation very simple, and if any section isn't quite perfect the tacky but not sticky backing means you can unwrap and re-do. The finishing tape is sufficiently sticky and long enough to end cleanly too, while the bolt-on bar end cap gives a very clean finish.

The feel of the tape is very different on the coloured section to the main black part. The black section has a reasonable grip, but the coloured section is shiny and feels slick, and worst of all with bare hands. I found myself avoiding the drops as a result, which isn't ideal for descending, where the drops are usually the best position to be.

The level of grip reduces further in wet weather, with or without gloves, but again only on the shiny coloured sections.

Value

The Ciclovation is 3.0mm in thickness and while the black sections feel comfortable, it can't match the vibration damping of other 3mm bar tape, such as ENVE Handlebar Tape or the Repente Tacky Light 3.0 (we reviewed the 2mm version last year).

To be fair the ENVE tape is now £40, but the 3mm Repente is €29.90 (around £25 at the time of writing). Meanwhile, Prime Comfort Handlebar Tape is also 3mm, good enough to score 9/10 and only £19.99.

There are also other multi-coloured bar tapes available for less, such as the Fabric Hex Duo bar tape at £26.99.

Overall

This tape is easy to apply, can be finished neatly and looks great, but it struggles to compete for grip, comfort and price.

Verdict

Plenty of colour options, but lacking grip where it matters and only averagely comfortable

