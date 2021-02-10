Repente 2.0 Grip bar tape is thin but grippy, rain or shine, and it's also one of the easiest tapes I've ever had to install.

Repente's UK distributor calls this tape 'Tackey Light' and its surface is exactly as that label suggests: very tacky, which translates into a nice grippy surface when installed.

I've been testing the 2mm version, but it is also available in 3mm, which should provide more comfort, and it comes in white as well as black, in both sizes.

Fitting it was a pleasure – it's one of the easiest bar tapes I've ever had to install. The thin material helps, but it has enough strength and a little stretch to ensure smooth, neat wrapping around the bends. The finishing tape is good too, sticking first time and staying in place. And it's wide enough too, which isn't always the case.

I used the tape on a 42cm wide bar and there was barely any spare; I do like to wrap quite far into the tops, but anyone with wider 44cm or 46cm bars and who also prefers a full wrap might find the tape a little short.

The tape has a nice tacky feel that I found especially good when riding without gloves. It doesn't absorb water, and even in horrendously wet conditions there's only a slight reduction in the tackiness, with grip remaining very good.

For a minimal, thin and lightweight tape it works well, giving lots of road feel through to the hands. It doesn't add a significant amount of comfort, but I'd say it's on a par with other minimal tapes such as Lizard Skins DSP Race, and slightly grippier. If you wanted more comfort you could always go for the 3mm version, though it costs £5 more.

Durability isn't fantastic – with lots of rain, and much and frequent bike cleaning because of the salted roads through the winter months, the tape seemed to be holding up well, but after a little over 1,500km it's showing signs of wear around the hoods, which is the area that I hold most frequently. I would consider this quite normal for a lightweight, minimal style bar tape and in line with others I have used, such as the Lizard Skins DSP. As a performance tape for a race bike, the durability might be considered fine, but if you're a high-mileage rider you might prefer something longer lasting.

Although by no means as expensive as some bar tapes, £25 for a minimal type is a little higher than some, such as the Fizik Tempo at £22 and Oxford Performance tape at £17. That said, the Lizard Skins DSP Race I mentioned above, which many might consider its main challenger in terms of weight and performance, is thinner at 1.8mm, even lighter at 45g, and has gone up to £34 since we reviewed it.

If you like a thinner, more minimal bar tape, the Repente with its tacky, grippy surface is very good. It wraps easily and works in all weathers, and weight weenies will like the low weight, but maybe look at the thicker version if you want more comfort.

Verdict

Easy to install and grippy in all weathers, a very good option if you like minimal bar tape

