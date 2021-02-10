Repente 2.0 Grip bar tape is thin but grippy, rain or shine, and it's also one of the easiest tapes I've ever had to install.
Repente's UK distributor calls this tape 'Tackey Light' and its surface is exactly as that label suggests: very tacky, which translates into a nice grippy surface when installed.
I've been testing the 2mm version, but it is also available in 3mm, which should provide more comfort, and it comes in white as well as black, in both sizes.
Fitting it was a pleasure – it's one of the easiest bar tapes I've ever had to install. The thin material helps, but it has enough strength and a little stretch to ensure smooth, neat wrapping around the bends. The finishing tape is good too, sticking first time and staying in place. And it's wide enough too, which isn't always the case.
I used the tape on a 42cm wide bar and there was barely any spare; I do like to wrap quite far into the tops, but anyone with wider 44cm or 46cm bars and who also prefers a full wrap might find the tape a little short.
The tape has a nice tacky feel that I found especially good when riding without gloves. It doesn't absorb water, and even in horrendously wet conditions there's only a slight reduction in the tackiness, with grip remaining very good.
For a minimal, thin and lightweight tape it works well, giving lots of road feel through to the hands. It doesn't add a significant amount of comfort, but I'd say it's on a par with other minimal tapes such as Lizard Skins DSP Race, and slightly grippier. If you wanted more comfort you could always go for the 3mm version, though it costs £5 more.
Durability isn't fantastic – with lots of rain, and much and frequent bike cleaning because of the salted roads through the winter months, the tape seemed to be holding up well, but after a little over 1,500km it's showing signs of wear around the hoods, which is the area that I hold most frequently. I would consider this quite normal for a lightweight, minimal style bar tape and in line with others I have used, such as the Lizard Skins DSP. As a performance tape for a race bike, the durability might be considered fine, but if you're a high-mileage rider you might prefer something longer lasting.
Although by no means as expensive as some bar tapes, £25 for a minimal type is a little higher than some, such as the Fizik Tempo at £22 and Oxford Performance tape at £17. That said, the Lizard Skins DSP Race I mentioned above, which many might consider its main challenger in terms of weight and performance, is thinner at 1.8mm, even lighter at 45g, and has gone up to £34 since we reviewed it.
If you like a thinner, more minimal bar tape, the Repente with its tacky, grippy surface is very good. It wraps easily and works in all weathers, and weight weenies will like the low weight, but maybe look at the thicker version if you want more comfort.
Verdict
Easy to install and grippy in all weathers, a very good option if you like minimal bar tape
Make and model: Repente 2.0 Grip Bar Tape
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Repente says: 'The Repente Bar Tape raises the bar higher than current market standards. This handlebar tape is made of non-allergenic multilayer plastic fibre featuring premium lightness, elasticity and vibration damping characteristics. For surface coating, extremely resistant, high-grip polyurethane was used.'
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Repente lists:
- Non-allergenic, multi-layer plastic fibre.
- Premium lightness, elasticity and vibration damping.
- Extremely resistant, high grip polyurethane.
- Available in 2.0mm and 3.0mm thickness.
- Comes in Black or White.
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Really nice materials used, giving a nice feel and grip. Also enough stretch within the tape to make wrapping very easy.
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Good in all weather conditions, nice tacky, grippy feel in gloves or gloveless.
Rate the product for durability:
5/10
The bar tape is showing wear around the hoods, which is the most frequently used area for me. This is after approximately 1,500km over a few months.
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
9/10
Not the absolute lightest, but still very good, and it beats most other minimal tapes for grip and ease of wrapping.
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
5/10
Not really the tape of choice if extra comfort is the main goal.
Rate the product for value:
6/10
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Very easy to wrap, and includes finishing tape and bar end plugs; the tape itself is good in all weathers.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
How easy it was to wrap, and the feel in wet weather.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Very little. Not the most comfortable, but given the minimal thickness it is decent. It has worn quicker than some, although it is on a par with very thin and lightweight types.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
A few quid more than Fizik Tempo Microtex Bondcush Classic Tape at £22, but cheaper than Lizard Skins DSP Race at £34.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Maybe, although I might prefer the 3mm.
Would you recommend the product to a friend? If they like a minimal, thin bar tape, yes.
Use this box to explain your overall score
If you want a minimal type tape, this is very good in terms of feel and grip, and it's really easy to wrap. It's not as cheap as some, though it does undercut what many will see as its main rival.
Age: 35 Height: 168 Weight: 62
I usually ride: My best bike is: Cannondale SystemSix
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, cyclo cross, sportives, mtb, Lots of gravel style riding
