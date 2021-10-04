The CHPT3 x Thousand Barrivell MIPS Helmet is an interesting urban lid that offers a lot of practical and useful features. It's stylish too – though it'll cost you.

We are increasingly seeing the 'x' in the cycling industry as cycling brands collaborate, such as with the MAAP x 100% Glendale sunglasses and now here, with clothing brand CHPT3 and helmet-maker Thousand.

The Barrivell is essentially a limited edition of Thousand's Chapter MIPS Helmet, and gets CHPT3 branding – on Thousand's website it is simply listed as a colour of the Chapter.

In terms of basic design, this is very much a relaxed, urban commuting helmet, with a focus on practicality over weight or masses of ventilation. In addition it is clearly designed to be eye-catching, with bold shapes cutting across the top and the bottom edge in CHPT3s's signature fire red. If you're after a lightweight lid for climbing, you should probably consider something else.

Ventilation may not have been a key design element, but there is definitely a good airflow from the eight vents compared with most 'urban' helmets I have used. I wouldn't want to be wearing this for anything more than a gentle pedal in high temperatures, but for short trips around town or commuting, the airflow is more than adequate.

The MIPS system is discreet both in looks and feel, although a few more padding options wouldn't go amiss – I would have liked slightly bigger pads towards the front, purely because of the shape of my head.

You get a standard dial fit system, and it distributes pressure throughout the cradle well. The straps are thick and robust, but soft enough to stay comfortable whatever, and they dry relatively quickly too.

The magnetic clip beneath the chin is easy to operate with one hand.

Thousand includes some innovative ideas, such as the 'Poplock' for securing your helmet with your bike lock. This is basically a hole in the side with a magnetic cover (a cord stops it being lost), and it's a nice, practical touch... although I am yet to hear of anybody who has locked their helmet to a bike through the straps and had it nicked.

You also get a clever little magnetic rear light. This is a very cool extra because it works so easily – you don't even need to turn it on. Just stick it on and it illuminates automatically.

This attachment is also super easy, because the magnets are powerful enough that you don't even need to aim that precisely.

The light has two settings: a one-hour solid mode and a two-hour flash. Not great, but fitting for its intentions.

Value

At £139, it's the same price as the regular Thousand Chapter – at least in the UK. Buy this helmet direct from Thousand in the US and it carries a $14 premium. Which is a bit confusing.

It's more expensive than the Bern Hudson, which Matt tested in March; that comes in at £109.99 and has a rear light too, though the Barrivell is arguably better looking, better ventilated, and has a more innovative approach. Cheaper still is the Dashel Urban Cycle Helmet at £79, which serves broadly the same market, though again in a more basic way.

Conclusion

Overall, the Barrivell is a good looking, innovative and practical urban helmet. The MIPS integration is seamless, the light is very simple to use, and the Poplock is a tidy addition too. That said, it would be useful to have a few more pad placement options – and while the price might be justifiable, it's definitely high.

Verdict

Good looking, cleverly designed and comfortable helmet for urban rides and commuting

