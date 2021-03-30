The MAAP x 100% Glendale glasses are very impressive, with an incredibly wide field of vision, excellent clarity, and good ventilation, though there is no denying that they are expensive.
These Glendale glasses are the result of a collaboration between eyewear specialist 100% and kit maker MAAP. 100% already makes a Glendale model, but here you get a new colourway and the MAAP logo added to the lens and frame. So, to all intents and purposes, the 100% Glendale in a different colour.
In terms of performance, they offer a huge amount of protection. Given that 100% made its name in goggles, this shouldn't come as a surprise, but these are big, covering most of my face while sitting relatively close to my head too. They provide an impressive amount of protection from both light and dirt, regardless of where you look.
The HiPER blue lens used in these MAAP versions (a HiPER red lens is an option in the regular models) is 'filter category 3' with 15% light transmission. You also get a clear lens in the box, and together these lenses covered most conditions at this time of year, offering impressive clarity.
One interesting element of the glasses is that the vents are metal and built into the frames rather than just being holes in the lens. I don't know how much additional benefit these metal vents have on ventilation, but good airflow stopped the lenses from fogging while riding, and meant minimal fogging even when I came to stop after an intense effort.
The hydrophobic coating on the lens helped too, so on the rare occasion where they did fog when I was at a standstill, they would clear almost instantaneously when I started moving again.
The wide, unobstructed field of vision the Glendales offer is especially impressive considering that they are full frame glasses. One key reason for this is that they can sit so close to your face, so even when you're in a tuck you can look upwards and not catch sight of the top of the frame, and when looking left or right the frames do not obstruct your vision at all. In fact, the only place you can see the frame is right at the bottom, and unless you're particularly interested in staring at your top tube without moving your head it doesn't have much impact.
I found these comfortable to wear over long periods thanks to their comparatively light weight of 41g, combined with interchangeable (and easily done) Ultra-grip rubber nose-piece, and temple tips made of the same material. They stayed on my head comfortably even on long, sweaty rides.
The frames themselves are made from Grilamid TR90, a highly flexible plastic that means, if they fall off, they shouldn't break.
You really wouldn't want them to, either, because these are expensive glasses, though their quality, the additional lens and hard case do go some way to justifying their RRP of £195.
The Rudy Project Cutline glasses, for example, are £173, and weigh around 4g less, but they don't come with a spare lens.
The Koo Spectro glasses that I tested a couple of months ago also come in cheaper at £169 and are relatively light for a full frame design, but they don't come with a spare lens either, and I found that they obscured my peripheral vision slightly.
There's also the sticking point that the non-MAAP 100% Glendale glasses with HiPER lens are £169.99...
Overall, the Glendale glasses are very good, with an excellent lens and a very wide, unobscured field of vision, plus they sit well on the head. The fact that they also come with a spare lens that is relatively easy to change is another positive, though there is no getting around the fact that they are expensive.
Verdict
Impressive clarity and field of vision combined with good looks, but there is no getting away from the price
Make and model: MAAP x 100% Glendale glasses
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
These are high-quality limited edition glasses designed for performance.
MAAP says: 'From the mountain peaks to gravel tracks and everything in-between, the MAAP x 100% Glendale sunglasses remove distractions so you can stay focused on maximum effort.'
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
MAAP lists:
Made in Europe
High-impact resistant and lightweight polycarbonate lenses
5-base cylindrical shield lens for increased peripheral view and protection
Interchangeable lenses (two lenses included)
>Lens 1 HiPER BLUE MIRROR (Filter Category 3, Light Transmission 15%)
>Lens 2 CLEAR (Filter Category 0, Light Transmission 93%)
100% UV protection (UV400)
Scratch-resistant lens coating of the highest quality
Additional lens ventilation to prevent fogging
HiPER contrast-defining lens
Hydrophobic & Oleophobic lens treatment repels water, dirt and oil
Shatterproof and lightweight Grilamid TR90 frame
Ultra-grip rubber nose pads and tips for a secure fit no matter how much you sweat
Adjustable temple tips
Comes with a replacement lens, microfibre cleaning bag, hard case and alternative fit nose pad
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
They are well made, with the Grilamid TR90 frame being both light and strong. The hinges offer a reassuring resistance, which suggests they are unlikely to break or become loose any time soon.
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
They performed very well – you basically have an uninterrupted view, which is particularly impressive for a full frame pair of glasses.
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
The construction of the glasses suggests that these could last for a long time, and having interchangeable lenses means you can replace just the lens if it's scratched or damaged.
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
7/10
Not the lightest on the market, but at 41g they aren't exactly weighing you down.
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
8/10
They were comfortable on long rides thanks to the grip on the arms and nose-pad, plus being relatively light and sitting close to the face meant there wasn't much movement to cause irritation.
Rate the product for value:
4/10
They are undoubtedly expensive, but they are also very high quality and well designed – and are only slightly more than some rivals that don't come with a spare lens. That said, the non-MAAP version, with HiPER lens, is £169.99.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
They're excellent: comfortable, well ventilated, offer great clarity, and provide a wide field of view. The fact that they sit so close to your face combined with their large size means you can quite easily forget you're even wearing them.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Their field of vision is very impressive, even more so when you consider that they're full framed.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
The price – these are expensive.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
The Rudy Project Cutline glasses are £173 and weigh around 4g less, but don't come with a spare lens; Koo's Spectro glasses are £169 and are relatively lightweight for full frame glasses, although they don't come with a spare lens either, and can obscure your peripheral vision slightly. You can buy the non-MAAP 100% Glendale glasses with HiPER lens for £169.99, though.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
These are a good-looking pair of glasses that offer impressive clarity, field of vision, ventilation, and comfort. They're not cheap, but if you have a budget of £195, they do compare well with some for what you get...
Age: 32 Height: 6 ft Weight:
I usually ride: CAAD13 My best bike is: Cannondale Supersix Evo
I've been riding for: 5-10 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed, mtb,
