Bern Hudson helmet

The Bern Hudson is an interesting urban cycling helmet that comes fully loaded with Mips brain-protecting technology, a removable and rechargeable integrated rear light, and even reinforced U-lock vents. When it comes to its looks, though, it's likely to divide opinion.

We might as well cut straight to the chase: the Bern Hudson is a strange looking helmet. It's just so big and bright and, in this case, 'hyper green' that you end up looking like the road safety person from MarioWorld. I don't think you'd have to be an unrepentant style snob to be put off by the styling – although in other colours it might at least be a little less striking.

That's all something of a shame because in terms of performance and safety features, this is about as safe a helmet as you're going to find. Quite aside from the substantial hardshell construction, it also comes with an internal Mips cradle. In the event of an accident, this is designed to insulate your head from the kind of twisting forces that neurologists now believe are some of the major contributing factors in concussions. (Read our 'All you need to know about Mips' feature, here.)

The Hudson also comes with a detachable light that is housed in a perfectly form-fitting cutout at the back of the helmet. Although it only emits 6.6 lumens, this is a decent bit of kit that offers three different light settings, has a maximum run-time of 10 hours, and can be removed easily and recharged via USB.

That's not where the extra features end. For example, there are two reinforced U-lock vents, perfect for the urban rider, just behind the ear cutouts. If you're happy to leave your helmet locked up with your bike, Bern has made it easier for you.

And there's also a fake cotton cycling cap peak at the front. I'm quite keen on wearing old-school cycling caps under my helmets but I'm not sure about a fake peak stuck on at the front. It is Velcro-removable, though.

The pointlessness of this feature is highlighted by the fact that, for all its fulsome coverage, the Bern isn't actually a very warm lid to wear. In winter, the 13 apparently diminutive air vents are effective enough to leave you with a cold head, which means you could do with a proper cotton cap underneath. This is great news for all-year and particularly summer riding, though.

In many ways, this is a very fine helmet. It's comfy to wear, the rear wheel tightening system is simple, and the side straps are easy to get fitting just right.

Performance-wise, my biggest gripe is probably its sheer bulk. Although it's not super heavy, at 409g, you're unlikely to forget it's on your head. It's also so big that I found I knocked it far more than other helmets against doors and walls when leaning down.

Value and conclusion

We tested the Dashel Urban Cycle Helmet recently, which is aimed at a similar market and costs £79. That doesn't have as impressive a spec as the Bern, although its love-it/hate-it styling is arguably more attractive.

For less outlandish tastes, I tested the Endura Hummvee Helmet last year. That also comes without Mips, but it is perfectly light, comfortable, stylish enough for urban riders and costs only £42.99.

However, all that said, when you look at the spec and the full list of features – and perhaps even more when you feel the quality of its construction – the Bern seems worth its £109.99 asking price. It's a very well made helmet – if you can get your head past the aesthetics.

Verdict

Super-safe, well specced and well-made urban cycling helmet – a good choice if you like the looks

