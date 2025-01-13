The Cateye AMPP2200 is a very sturdily made and high-powered front light that's bright enough for most road and off-road riding. Its one-button system is simple to use and the light slots into Cateye's well-regarded bar mount, which is versatile and reliable. As you would expect from a light that costs just shy of £200, charging times and battery life are competitive, with the caveat of just an hour on the highest setting.
Having tested some strangely tricky-to-use lights, it's nice to see one that is resolutely plug and play. The AMPP2200 is pretty much idiot-proof: there is one illuminated, raised top button that turns it on and off and cycles through the different modes.
There are seven of these: five full-beam settings and two flashing patterns. Included in this is Ultra Boost, which, with a double-click, releases the full whack of 2,200 lumens. This is incredibly bright and really only necessary in extremely dark riding circumstances – plus it only lasts an hour.
I found the range of settings ample for my uses, which is generally cycling on city roads both night and day (flashing beam) or along country roads during the day and sometimes twilight (solid beam). Under street lighting or when it's more minimal, there's a good range of solid modes to choose from – the five solid modes go 200, 400, 800, 1,500 and 2,200 lumens.
Windows at the side of the light let you see that it's on and working, and drivers and other riders can also register it from side-on.
The higher outputs make the AMPP2200 suitable for gravel riding in the dark – especially since the mount is so reliable. I found the beam provided a great spread for visibility and wasn't too concentrated on just the road ahead.
The light has a lock mode and a memory mode, so it returns to its last mode when you turn it on. I found this a particular time saver because I spend a lot of time using one setting, so it's irritating if I have to cycle through them with every use. Also, you need to cycle past flashing settings to get to the solid beam modes, which I know is a bugbear for some. (Though you can double-click from whatever mode you're in to Ultra Boost, and back again, so that could be a way to avoid the flashing modes – if you have the battery life.)
Charging & battery life
Talking of which... the Cateye takes advantage of the faster charging speeds of USB-C, accessible through a small protected port underneath the light. Recharge time for the 5,000mAh lithium-ion battery is listed as four hours, which was consistent with my experience, but unfortunately you can't use the light while charging, so it's not ideal for dark expeditions where you need the full beam for long stretches, because, as I said above, full beam battery life isn't amazing.
The 2,200-lumen Ultra Boost only lasts an hour, and High (1,500 lumens) an hour and a half. You do get 12 hours from the Enduro mode, though – a useful 200 lumens – and three hours from the middle 800-lumen mode (Cateye quotes 2.5).
The excellent 200-lumen flashing option will run for 60 hours, which – for me – is weeks and weeks of commuting time.
The on/off button acts as the battery indicator, changing to three different colours to indicate how much charge remains.
Mount
Unglamorous as it might be, the Cateye's FlexTight mount – which ships with many of its lights – is excellent. Unlike many mounts it will fit onto any handlebar, which makes moving it between bikes easy. Its plastic twist-on locking nut creates a totally secure bond so that you can ride in total confidence over rough surfaces, knowing your light will remain in situ. I'll come on to the sturdiness of the light, but the fact that the mount is so good should extend the light's lifespan further.
Once the mount is installed, the light slides in and a reassuring click lets you know you're good to go. The lever to decouple the light is slightly fiddly to reach, especially if it's very cold and you're wearing gloves, but this is a small trade-off for the benefits of the design.
Weight & construction
At 213g it's certainly not light, but it's wrapped in a strong aluminium shell that holds up well to rough treatment. It scuffs up but it's in no danger of cracking or splitting. It's not a slight light either, measuring 117mm in length, which is the entire diameter of my palm.
Cateye says it has an IPX4 water resistance rating; that's not as high as some competitors, but I never had any issues with the light's performance in bad weather.
Value
So, how does it compare with rivals?
Well, for the AMPP2200's asking price of £179.99 you could get the excellent Knog Blinder front and rear light set that I've been reviewing concurrently and ride home with change in your pocket. But then you would lose out on the additional 900 lumens the Cateye is packing. If you need those extra lumens, the Cateye is definitely worth considering.
There are cheaper high-powered options – you can pick up the Magicshine Allty 2500s for £119.99, for example, but I found it a pain to use, despite the high lumen count and handy Garmin-style mount.
And you can pay more for lower output – the Exposure Joystick Mk17 is £190, has a max output of 1,150 lumens and for some reason is still using USB-A, meaning slow charging and annoying compatibility issues. Mike still loved its performance, though.
He was also impressed by the Gaciron Raptor-3000's output for the price. It's not without its annoyances, but 3,000 lumens for around £95 is hard to beat.
Conclusion
If you need north of 2,000 lumens for the occasional blast then the Cateye is very good. The beam offers plenty of variety and great coverage over the road, both for being seen and seeing. The design is simple but functional, and this feeds into a light that should last for many years.
Verdict
Well-designed light with a big bonus lumen setting
Make and model: Cateye AMPP2200
Tell us what the light is for, and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Cateye says: "See farther than ever before with the new AMPP2200, featuring an unparalleled ultra-bright 2200 lumen ultra-boost mode and USB-C charging for universal compatibility. Crafted from robust aluminum for added durability to accompany you on every adventure. Plus, with its exclusive Enduro mode, you're guaranteed an impressive 12 hours of continuous runtime, making it your reliable partner for the long haul."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the light?
Cateye lists these details:
Single-LED 2200 Lumen Headlight
Powerful wide beam with OptiCube™ lens technology and excellent side visibility
Large capacity (5000mAh) lithium-ion rechargeable battery
Double click to activate 2200 Lumen Ultra Boost mode
7 light modes with new 12 hour Enduro mode
USB-C rechargeable (cable not included)
Lock mode safeguard feature
Durable aluminium alloy body
Mode memory function
Rate the light for quality of construction:
9/10
Notably sturdy construction, with visible bolts fixing the aluminium shell in place. Useful translucent side panels provide extended visibility.
Rate the light for design and ease of use. How simple was the light to use?
9/10
Simplicity is at the core of the design. One button and one charging point. It's hard to make any mistakes when using the light.
Rate the light for the design and usability of the clamping system/s
9/10
Really impressed by the clamp, which I have used previously. I can't really see a need to update it. On aero bars the strap only just fits, but it does fit, which means it worked on every different bar I put the light on.
Rate the light for waterproofing. How did it stand up to the elements?
5/10
As Dave said in his review of the AMPP1700, IPX4 isn't as high a rating as some, but I've no complaints with the waterproofing and performance was not affected by heavy downpours.
Rate the light for battery life. How long did it last? How long did it take to recharge?
7/10
Just an hour on 2,200lm, but otherwise a good range on the different settings. Super-long life on flashing.
Rate the light for performance:
9/10
The performance is excellent. The beam is wide and can be set incredibly powerfully, albeit for just an hour.
Rate the light for durability:
7/10
With such a reliable strap, a sturdily constructed shell, and good water resistance, it should last well.
Rate the light for weight:
7/10
While 230g isn't hugely light, that's a trade-off with the metal case and high lumen count. It's 34g lighter than the NiteRider Lumina Max 2000 Front Bike Light with NiteLink.
Rate the light for value:
6/10
I think it represents pretty good value overall. You can pay more for lower output; it offers lots of functionality and performance for the money.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
The Exposure Joystick Mk17 is £190, has a max output of 1,150 lumens and for some reason is still using USB-A, meaning slow charging and annoying compatibility issues. You can pick up the Magicshine Allty 2500s for £119.99, but I found it a pain to use, despite the high lumen count and handy Garmin-style mount.
The Gaciron Raptor-3000 is not without its annoyances, but 3,000 lumens for around £95 is hard to beat.
Tell us how the light performed overall when used for its designed purpose
I was impressed by the performance. It will more than do the job for most.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the light
So easy to use.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the light
The aesthetics and branding don't feel very current, but that's a minor – and rather personal – consideration.
Did you enjoy using the light? Yes
Would you consider buying the light? Yes
Would you recommend the light to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
Apart from the middling battery life on full beam, this is very good: you are really into the realm of searching for extras that it lacks rather than critiquing the functioning of the light as it is.
Age: 34 Height: 187cm Weight: 80kg
I usually ride: Pearson Hammerandtongs My best bike is:
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, commuting, touring, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, Ultra endurance
