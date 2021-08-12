The Castelli Classifica Jersey is a lightweight summer top aimed at longer rides. It's a solid short-sleeved option, although it's hard to see obvious advantages over some of its more affordable rivals.
The Castelli Classifica is made from polyester with a micro-piqué knit that apparently ensures breathability. I tested this with a couple of shorter, harder rides in high temperatures, and didn't feel any overwhelming urge to fully unzip or release pent-up heat as I was coasting home again.
It's primarily intended for long weekend rides though, and if you're out for a few hours, you'll find it light and unobtrusive. The YKK zip is chunky and easy to use, and while there isn't a zip garage at the top, the flap behind is big and high enough that it didn't tickle my neck in the way that some do.
Sizing
I tend to straddle the medium-large boundary for sizing, and the Castelli guide suggests large – the right option, certainly. The large is, in fact, relatively snug for a jersey pitched as a more relaxed fit – 'close to body for comfort,' as Castelli puts it, 'but not as revealing as that of our race pieces.'
It cam up not skin-tight, exactly, but closer than I expected given it's the larger of the two sizes I typically wear. It's most noticeable in the sleeves... and I am not blessed with rippling biceps.
> 30 of the best summer cycling jerseys — tops to beat the heat from just £10
However, the stretchiness of the fabric provides some leeway. There's also a bit of silicone gripper around the hem to keep the jersey in position.
The rear of the jersey features a conventional three-pocket layout – they're well-positioned and deep enough – plus a smaller zipped pocket for valuables on the right.
The zip pocket is not one you'll be fiddling with while riding. It's only really for keys and a card. You won't get a smartphone in there or anything like that.
When it comes to washing and care, I've treated it pretty thoughtlessly. I've worn it several times in a row without washing (for testing purposes) and I've washed it at up to 40 degrees. It's still fine.
Value
The big challenge for the Castelli Classifica is, really, the sheer scale of competition when it comes to relaxed-fit summer jerseys.
The Le Col Sport Jersey II is a fine example at £95, but you certainly don't need to spend the extra tenner to find something decent.
The Altura Endurance SS is a very good relaxed-yet-not-baggy jersey for long rides, and that comes in at £69.99. You could also consider Altura's Nightvision SS jersey, which is billed as being for commuters, but works perfectly well for normal riding. It costs just £54.99.
Madison's Roam is a great merino option at £59.99, while Rapha's Core Lightweight is a slightly closer-fitting option for £60.
Overall
The Castelli Classifica is a good, solid summer jersey with no obvious failings (beyond possibly being a little tight), but then it isn't really trying to do anything complicated. This is arguably where it falls down a bit, because if you've no particular affection for the Castelli brand, you can easily find something similar for a useful chunk less.
Verdict
Comfortable, straightforward and useful summer jersey, but quite expensive for what it is
Make and model: Castelli Classifica Jersey
Tell us what the product is for
Castelli says: "For those days when you're not racing the clock but simply clocking the hours in the saddle. You want to be comfortable and look good. We engineered everything but speed into this jersey."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Castelli lists:
Micro-piqué polyester knit for great moisture management with a soft hand
Cross-dyed side panels and shoulders give depth to solid-colored jersey
Color-matched YKK® Vislon® zipper
3 rear pockets
Zippered key pocket
Weight:130g
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for fit:
6/10
Tight in the sleeves and created a slight bunching at the front for this reviewer.
Rate the product for sizing:
6/10
Comes up tighter than expected for this type of jersey.
Rate the product for weight:
8/10
Rate the product for comfort:
7/10
Tight sleeves are noticeable.
Rate the product for value:
5/10
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
Seems robust. No issues after washing at up to 40 degrees.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Well - it's comfortable and light.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The zipped pocket.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
The price.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It's quite easy to get a similar jersey for less. The Altura Endurance is a very good relaxed-yet-not-baggy jersey for long rides, for instance, and that comes in at £69.99. You could also consider Altura's Nightvision jersey, which is billed as being for commuters, but works perfectly well for normal riding. It costs just £54.99.
Madison's Roam is a great merino option at £59.99, while Rapha's Core Lightweight Jersey is a slightly closer-fitting option for £60.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? No
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Probably not
Use this box to explain your overall score
It's a straightforward summer jersey that works really well – unless you're looking for a genuinely relaxed fit – but a tad overpriced.
Age: 41 Height: 185 Weight: 77
I usually ride: Scott S40 My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: A few times a week I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: general fitness riding,
