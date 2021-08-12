The Castelli Classifica Jersey is a lightweight summer top aimed at longer rides. It's a solid short-sleeved option, although it's hard to see obvious advantages over some of its more affordable rivals.

The Castelli Classifica is made from polyester with a micro-piqué knit that apparently ensures breathability. I tested this with a couple of shorter, harder rides in high temperatures, and didn't feel any overwhelming urge to fully unzip or release pent-up heat as I was coasting home again.

It's primarily intended for long weekend rides though, and if you're out for a few hours, you'll find it light and unobtrusive. The YKK zip is chunky and easy to use, and while there isn't a zip garage at the top, the flap behind is big and high enough that it didn't tickle my neck in the way that some do.

Sizing

I tend to straddle the medium-large boundary for sizing, and the Castelli guide suggests large – the right option, certainly. The large is, in fact, relatively snug for a jersey pitched as a more relaxed fit – 'close to body for comfort,' as Castelli puts it, 'but not as revealing as that of our race pieces.'

It cam up not skin-tight, exactly, but closer than I expected given it's the larger of the two sizes I typically wear. It's most noticeable in the sleeves... and I am not blessed with rippling biceps.

However, the stretchiness of the fabric provides some leeway. There's also a bit of silicone gripper around the hem to keep the jersey in position.

The rear of the jersey features a conventional three-pocket layout – they're well-positioned and deep enough – plus a smaller zipped pocket for valuables on the right.

The zip pocket is not one you'll be fiddling with while riding. It's only really for keys and a card. You won't get a smartphone in there or anything like that.

When it comes to washing and care, I've treated it pretty thoughtlessly. I've worn it several times in a row without washing (for testing purposes) and I've washed it at up to 40 degrees. It's still fine.

Value

The big challenge for the Castelli Classifica is, really, the sheer scale of competition when it comes to relaxed-fit summer jerseys.

The Le Col Sport Jersey II is a fine example at £95, but you certainly don't need to spend the extra tenner to find something decent.

The Altura Endurance SS is a very good relaxed-yet-not-baggy jersey for long rides, and that comes in at £69.99. You could also consider Altura's Nightvision SS jersey, which is billed as being for commuters, but works perfectly well for normal riding. It costs just £54.99.

Madison's Roam is a great merino option at £59.99, while Rapha's Core Lightweight is a slightly closer-fitting option for £60.

Overall

The Castelli Classifica is a good, solid summer jersey with no obvious failings (beyond possibly being a little tight), but then it isn't really trying to do anything complicated. This is arguably where it falls down a bit, because if you've no particular affection for the Castelli brand, you can easily find something similar for a useful chunk less.

Verdict

Comfortable, straightforward and useful summer jersey, but quite expensive for what it is

