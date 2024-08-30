Ice hockey star and brother killed while cycling by suspected drink driver who allegedly had “five to six beers” before fatally striking cyclists from behind as he tried to undertake another motorist

A suspected drink driver has been arrested and charged with two counts of death by auto in New Jersey, following a collision which killed professional ice hockey star Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew, a day before the siblings were due to act as groomsmen at their sister’s wedding.

31-year-old father-of-two Gaudreau, a winger for the Columbus Blue Jackets and one of the National Hockey League’s most popular and successful players, was cycling with his younger brother Matthew in Salem County, New Jersey, on Thursday night when they were hit from behind by Sean Higgins, who allegedly told police at the scene that he had consumed “five to six beers” before the fatal crash.

The Columbus Blue Jackets, as well as New Jersey state troopers, confirmed the Gaudreau brothers’ deaths on Friday morning.

The collision took place at around 8.30pm on Thursday evening on Pennsville Auburn Road near Stumpy Lane in Oldmans Township, 6 ABC reports. Local police have said that 43-year-old Higgins was travelling northbound on the road in his Jeep Grand Cherokee when he attempted to overtake two other drivers.

After passing the first motorist, Higgins then began to try to overtake the driver of an SUV, who had just moved into the middle of the road in order to give the two cyclists space.

As the SUV driver moved out, however, Higgins then decided to perform an undertake on the right-hand-side of the road, hitting the brothers from behind. They both died at the scene from their injuries.

According to the police affidavit, the officer who arrived on the scene detected a “strong odour of alcohol”, while Higgins allegedly told him that he had consumed “five to six beers” before the collision.

The 43-year-old motorist – who failed a field sobriety test carried out soon after the crash – also allegedly told investigators that he thought the driver of the SUV was trying to stop him from passing, and that his alcohol consumption had contributed to his impatience and reckless driving.

Higgins has been charged with two counts of death by auto, and is currently being held at Salem County Correctional Facility.

The tragic death of the two brothers, aged 31 and 29, came the evening before they were due to attend their sister Katie’s wedding, with Johnny and Matthew both listed as groomsmen on her wedding site.

Nicknamed ‘Johnny Hockey’, the diminutive Gaudreau – at 5ft 9, he pioneered a new wave of quick and skilful players in the physical world of ice hockey – was one of the National Hockey League’s most emblematic stars, spending nine seasons with the Calgary Flames, where he became the team’s fifth-highest points scorer of all time, before moving to the Columbus Blue Jackets two years ago.

A fan favourite and skilful playmaker, he scored 20-plus goals a season six times, and during an NHL All-Star season in 2021-22 managed a career-best 40 goals and 75 assists. A participant in the NHL All-Star game seven times, Gaudreau racked up 642 points in 644 regular season and playoff games since turning professional.

In a statement released on Friday morning, the Columbus Blue Jackets said they were “shocked and devastated by this unimaginable tragedy”.

“Johnny played the game with great joy which was felt by everyone that saw him on the ice,” the franchise said.

“He brought a genuine love for hockey with him everywhere he played from Boston College to the Calgary Flames to Team USA to the Blue Jackets. He thrilled fans in a way only Johnny Hockey could. The impact he had on our organisation and our sport was profound, but pales in comparison to the indelible impression he made on everyone who knew him.”

“Johnny and Matthew were deeply rooted in the Philadelphia and New Jersey community, where they spent their entire childhood on the ice,” the Philadelphia Flyers said in their own tribute. “Throughout all of their success in the hockey world, both continued to give back to our community. Johnny and Matthew were, and always will be, beloved and cherished members of the Flyers community and entire hockey world.”

“The National Hockey League family is shocked and saddened by the tragic passing of Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew,” NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement.

“While Johnny’s infectious spirit for the game and show-stopping skills on the ice earned him the nickname ‘Johnny Hockey’, he was more than just a dazzling hockey player; he was a doting father and beloved husband, son, brother, and teammate who endeared himself to every person fortunate enough to have crossed his path.”