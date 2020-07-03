Back to REVIEWS
Jerseys - short sleeve

Cafe du Cycliste Francine Jersey

8
by Stu Kerton
Fri, Jul 03, 2020 09:45
0
£133.00

VERDICT:

8
10
Great fitting, comfortable jersey that delivers plenty of breathability for three-season use
Mid-weight fabric works well in a range of temperatures
Great quality
Narrow side pockets (for some hands)
Weight: 
190g
Contact: 
www.cafeducycliste.com

All of the Café du Cycliste kit I have ever worn has always been very well made, full of little extra details, and that's the case with the Francine Jersey – a top-quality piece of kit. The fit is a great balance of performance and relaxed comfort, and breathability is taken care of by the inclusion of integrated mesh panels. Drawbacks? Very few, and they're personal – I found the outer pockets a touch narrow, and the sleeves are a bit long for my liking.

For me, the Francine jersey is perfect for those long summer rides which see you out for hours and hours just taking in the scenery.

> Buy this online here

The fabric, a mixture of polyamide (93%) and a small amount of elastane (7%), is soft to the touch and provides a close fit without being really clingy like a full-on piece of race clothing.

The whole jersey is cut well: everything fits where it should, resulting in a complete lack of bunching of any fabric without seeming to need the stretch of the material to keep things in place.

2020 Cafe du Cycliste Francine Jersey - chest.jpg

Sizing is in line with many British brands, meaning that the Francine is more generous than many European offerings. I'm a medium in most clothing and this medium Café du Cycliste jersey fitted me a treat (it's not me in the photos).

The only thing I would say is that the sleeves are longer than on many jerseys, which isn't a big issue unless you are fickle about keeping a crisp tan line when wearing many different jerseys.

2020 Cafe du Cycliste Francine Jersey - back.jpg

There is plenty of length at the rear, which has a silicone gripper running around the hem to keep it in place. It gives great coverage even when you are tucked into the drops and didn't budge an inch when changing position on the bike.

2020 Cafe du Cycliste Francine Jersey - gripper.jpg

You get the usual three traditional pockets running horizontally across the lower back and Café du Cycliste has made the entrance to the two outer pockets slanted to ease access when in the saddle. I found them a little narrow, but obviously that will depend on the size of your hands.

All three pockets are made from mesh which has plenty of stretch – you can load them up with a fair amount of kit without too much sag.

2020 Cafe du Cycliste Francine Jersey - pockets.jpg

Mounted externally on the central pocket is a zipped one for valuables, always a welcome addition, although it has no waterproofing properties should you get caught out in the rain.

2020 Cafe du Cycliste Francine Jersey - zip pocket.jpg

The thickness of the fabric gives the jersey a fair amount of versatility for use throughout the year. For late autumn and early spring use you could get away with pairing it with a pair of arm warmers and just a thin gilet.

On chillier days the fabric does a good job of keeping you warm without letting you cook – helped by the fact that the Francine has a wide mesh panel running the full length of the back (including the central pocket) and underarm sections.

2020 Cafe du Cycliste Francine Jersey - collar back.jpg

This helps air flow through the jersey, and I was impressed with how well the Francine dealt with the recent high temperatures and increased humidity levels. When climbing or really riding hard, sweat levels can build up and the Francine can get a little damp, but back off the pace a touch or find a fast descent and it soon dries out.

All of this performance comes at a price, mind – at £133 the Francine isn't cheap.

In its defence, it is very well made. The stitching is immaculate throughout and the full-length YKK zip runs smoothly from top to bottom. I also like the classic looking design, the bold stripes giving the Francine a quality look. If it doesn't do it for you, there are six other designs in the range to choose from.

> Buyer’s Guide: 25 of the best summer cycling jerseys

It's a little more expensive than the similarly styled ashmei Croix de Fer, which has an rrp of £128 and uses more technical fabrics than the Café du Cycliste, though the overall performance and comfort is on a par, as is the finish quality.

PEdAL's ED Odyssey is also slightly cheaper at £125. It's another one designed for adventure riding and long days in the saddle, and comes with extra pockets.

Overall, the Francine jersey is a very good all-round choice for a variety of riding, backed up by great quality and comfort.

Verdict

Great fitting, comfortable jersey that delivers plenty of breathability for three-season use

road.cc test report

Make and model: Cafe du Cycliste Francine Jersey

Size tested: M

Tell us what the product is for

Cafe du Cycliste says, "With signature Breton inspired styling, Francine is a highly adaptable performance jersey suited to warmer weather riding. The super soft proprietary fabric is high wicking and fast drying to keep you cool and dry on hot days while in cooler climes the midweight construction provides additional protection against the wind.

'Open mesh panels on the back and under the arms work together to increase air flow and ventilation is further improved by the unique use of netting on the rear pocket backs to alleviate the need for two layers of fabric.

'The striking design is complemented by a host of features including a full zip with guard, three back cargo pockets, a zipped key pocket and reflective elements to improve safely when light conditions are less than ideal."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Cafe du Cycliste lists:

93% polyamide | 7% elastane

mesh panels for ventilation

moisture management properties

full zip with guard

three cargo pockets

zipped key pocket

reflective elements

classic fit

made in europe

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
9/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
 
8/10
Rate the product for fit:
 
8/10
Rate the product for sizing:
 
8/10

The sizing is quite similar to many British brands and the size guide reflects that.

Rate the product for weight:
 
7/10
Rate the product for comfort:
 
9/10
Rate the product for value:
 
5/10

How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?

Cafe du Cycliste recommends a 30 degree wash and I had no issues when following this.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

A well-designed jersey that works for a whole range of riding disciplines.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

A great fit thanks to the multi-panel design.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

The sleeves are longer than I would normally like and I found the side pockets a touch narrow for my hands.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

Very similar – if slightly more expensive – than similar offerings from ashmei and PEdAL ED.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

A very well made jersey that matches classic styling with modern fabrics and detailing. Its performance in a range of temperatures means you'll get plenty of use out of it too.

Overall rating: 8/10

About the tester

Age: 41  Height: 180cm  Weight: 76kg

I usually ride: This month's test bike  My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components

I've been riding for: Over 20 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,

Cafe du Cycliste Francine Jersey 2020
Cafe du Cycliste Francine Jersey
Cafe du Cycliste 2020
