The BZ Optics RST Mirrored Glasses are cost-effective, bike-focused shades which offer good performance and innovative features aplenty at a competitive price.
The RST Mirrored Glasses have some really neat features. For a start, the arms adjust up and down by up to 15 degrees, thanks to a ratchet system, meaning that no matter what your riding position the lenses can be angled for maximum comfort and protection.
The nose piece is adjustable too, and can be bent into shape to fit 'just so'. All the relevant parts are non-slip.
> Buy these online here
> Find your nearest dealer here
The lens is non-removeable is a cool-looking Red 'Revo' mirror, which changes from yellow through to red depending on the angle you see it. They are aimed at bright light use, with 12% light transmission.
They're light and comfortable, and the adjustable nose bridge is easy to use and very secure, even if you're getting sweaty. The size of the lenses is generous but not over-large, so they are a good unisex option.
The lenses do a decent enough job of reducing glare on bright days, but they're not quite as dark or relaxing for my eyes as some others I've worn.
> 31 of the best cycling sunglasses — protect your eyes from sun, crud and flying bugs
I found them just a little too light, but then I do have quite photosensitive eyes. I found best on less ferociously sunny days. The graduated tint isn't particularly noticeable either.
I did experience some fogging of the lens between my eyebrows on a particularly hot and sweaty ride, but on the whole the glasses stay pretty clear.
Value
At £79.99 it's hard to find fault, given their decent lenses and impressive adjustability. Sure, you can get cheaper ones – the Madison Stealth glasses are particularly good value at £34.99 – but it's easy to spend more without getting appreciably more performance.
The Koo Demos glasses are £129, for instance, while the Roka Matador Ultralight Performance Sunglasses are £200 and only actually 6g lighter than these.
The BZ Optics RST Mirrored Glasses are perhaps a little too light for the very brightest days, but their adjustability, comfort and performance are impressive.
Verdict
Well-designed, nicely featured glasses that are comfortable and adjustable
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: BZ Optics RST Mirrored Glasses
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
BZ Optics says these are: 'Non-powered glasses with adjustable frame and high impact single wrap Red 'Revo' mirrored lens which changes colour when viewed from different angles, Red to Orange to Yellow.'
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
12% visible light transmission
Black, lightweight, hybrid frame with red dual moulded, non-slip, flexible temples and adjustable nose piece.
The ratcheting temple at the hinge allows 15 degrees adjustment (up and down) for varying riding positions.
Comes with lightweight hard case and soft drawstring bag
Rate the product for quality of construction:
7/10
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
7/10
These are well made and should last.
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
7/10
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
8/10
Nicely adjustable and fit well with helmets.
Rate the product for value:
5/10
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Very well.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Tilt-adjustable arms, graduated lens tint and adjustable nose piece.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Non-changeable lenses.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
At £79.99 it's hard to find fault, given their decent lenses and impressive adjustability. Sure, you can get cheaper ones – the Madison Stealth glasses are top value at £34.99 but it's easier to spend more without getting appreciably more performance. The Koo Demos glasses are £129, for instance, while the Roka Matador Ultralight Performance Sunglasses are £200.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Probably
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
These are secure, easy to adjust, good-looking and effective. They're not the darkest tint, but that can be a good thing. They do everything you want, really, and for a fair price. They're good.
Age: 48 Height: 1.65m Weight: 77kg
I usually ride: Liv Invite My best bike is: Specialized Ruby Elite
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, touring, sportives, general fitness riding, mtb,
I've always thought that if your job means that you're on the roads regularly then you should be better, not worse, than the average driver.
I have a pair of BZ Optics bi-focals, great cycling glasses if you struggle to read your computer.
Great, thanks! You confirm to me what I suspected...and if I wanted to have an 11s cassette I reckon I could install a jtek shiftmate gear shifting...
Glad I wasn't riding behind your group after your breakfast break, then!
It is not at all about racing..
Download Adblock plus, it's free, no more pop ups.
Good 'un Rendel, As usual a considered response in the face of prejudice and bigotry.
Don't want to be rude, but I have some experience lugging a trailer behind a bike and I can attest that the general OEM racing or gravel wheel is...
I did take it back for a post purchase tune up and mentioned the brakes. Not sure they actually did anything at all though....
Bastards, they should be brought in line.....