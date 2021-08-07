The BZ Optics RST Mirrored Glasses are cost-effective, bike-focused shades which offer good performance and innovative features aplenty at a competitive price.

The RST Mirrored Glasses have some really neat features. For a start, the arms adjust up and down by up to 15 degrees, thanks to a ratchet system, meaning that no matter what your riding position the lenses can be angled for maximum comfort and protection.

The nose piece is adjustable too, and can be bent into shape to fit 'just so'. All the relevant parts are non-slip.

> Buy these online here

> Find your nearest dealer here

The lens is non-removeable is a cool-looking Red 'Revo' mirror, which changes from yellow through to red depending on the angle you see it. They are aimed at bright light use, with 12% light transmission.

They're light and comfortable, and the adjustable nose bridge is easy to use and very secure, even if you're getting sweaty. The size of the lenses is generous but not over-large, so they are a good unisex option.

The lenses do a decent enough job of reducing glare on bright days, but they're not quite as dark or relaxing for my eyes as some others I've worn.

> 31 of the best cycling sunglasses — protect your eyes from sun, crud and flying bugs

I found them just a little too light, but then I do have quite photosensitive eyes. I found best on less ferociously sunny days. The graduated tint isn't particularly noticeable either.

I did experience some fogging of the lens between my eyebrows on a particularly hot and sweaty ride, but on the whole the glasses stay pretty clear.

Value

At £79.99 it's hard to find fault, given their decent lenses and impressive adjustability. Sure, you can get cheaper ones – the Madison Stealth glasses are particularly good value at £34.99 – but it's easy to spend more without getting appreciably more performance.

The Koo Demos glasses are £129, for instance, while the Roka Matador Ultralight Performance Sunglasses are £200 and only actually 6g lighter than these.

The BZ Optics RST Mirrored Glasses are perhaps a little too light for the very brightest days, but their adjustability, comfort and performance are impressive.

Verdict

Well-designed, nicely featured glasses that are comfortable and adjustable

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website