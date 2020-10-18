Madison Stealth glasses

Madison's Stealth glasses are brilliant riding shades at an exceptional price. The frameless design gives an almost uninterrupted field of view, while the bronze mirror lens is lovely to look through on overcast to bright days.

If you're after a great set of sunglasses that don't cost a fortune, these are an excellent choice. They provide great coverage, stay secure on your face, are comfortable on long rides and have excellent lenses.

The bronze mirror lens is lovely to use (blue or silver mirror options are available too). Vision is good in lightly overcast and bright conditions with the (many) road imperfections easy to pick out from a good distance.

There's also the option to fit Madison's £4.99 RX insert if you need prescription lenses.

My only slight gripe is that the frameless design is spoiled a little by the edge of the lens. It's frosted around the edge – I'm not sure if this is cosmetic or for scratch protection – but the frosting is noticeable in your peripheral vision. On the upside, I soon found I'd learned to forget about it.

Fog that

The anti-fogging treatment, on the other hand, is very good and the lens only really mists up when stopping in cold weather at the top of a hard climb. Start moving again and the lens clears in a few seconds.

The arms are plastic and could be thinner, but it doesn't really impact that much on the mass – certainly they remained firmly where I put them on my face.

The set that I have here is the 'base' package, which mean no spare lens and a simple cloth bag for protection. There is also a £54.99 '3 Pack' option that gets you the smoke and clear lenses too, and is all housed in a proper hard case.

Personally, I'd stick with the 'base' package and maybe get a standalone clear lens (£9.99) for night rides, gloomy days and cyclocross.

The Stealth sunnies offer tremendous value. You get a great lens and a sleek, modern design for a very reasonable price – there aren't that many decent riding glasses that are this cheap, though dhb's PhotoChromatic Half Frame Glasses are £40 and (surprise!) photochromatic, so darken as the light intensifies.

> 28 of the best cycling sunglasses — protect your eyes from sun, crud and flying bugs

The Merida Race 3 glasses are just £29.99 and give good coverage, though they're a little dark for dull days and look rather 80s retro, while the RockRider XC Race Photochromatics are £45 and very good too... assuming you like the fluoro look.

Overall

The Madison Stealth glasses are an excellent pair of lightweight riding shades with a great design, stylish looks and performance that far outreaches the sensible price.

Verdict

Light, comfortable and a great lens – brilliant performance at a sensible price

