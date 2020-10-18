Madison Stealth glasses

Madison's Stealth glasses are brilliant riding shades at an exceptional price. The frameless design gives an almost uninterrupted field of view, while the bronze mirror lens is lovely to look through on overcast to bright days.
If you're after a great set of sunglasses that don't cost a fortune, these are an excellent choice. They provide great coverage, stay secure on your face, are comfortable on long rides and have excellent lenses.
The bronze mirror lens is lovely to use (blue or silver mirror options are available too). Vision is good in lightly overcast and bright conditions with the (many) road imperfections easy to pick out from a good distance.
There's also the option to fit Madison's £4.99 RX insert if you need prescription lenses.
My only slight gripe is that the frameless design is spoiled a little by the edge of the lens. It's frosted around the edge – I'm not sure if this is cosmetic or for scratch protection – but the frosting is noticeable in your peripheral vision. On the upside, I soon found I'd learned to forget about it.
Fog that
The anti-fogging treatment, on the other hand, is very good and the lens only really mists up when stopping in cold weather at the top of a hard climb. Start moving again and the lens clears in a few seconds.
The arms are plastic and could be thinner, but it doesn't really impact that much on the mass – certainly they remained firmly where I put them on my face.
The set that I have here is the 'base' package, which mean no spare lens and a simple cloth bag for protection. There is also a £54.99 '3 Pack' option that gets you the smoke and clear lenses too, and is all housed in a proper hard case.
Personally, I'd stick with the 'base' package and maybe get a standalone clear lens (£9.99) for night rides, gloomy days and cyclocross.
The Stealth sunnies offer tremendous value. You get a great lens and a sleek, modern design for a very reasonable price – there aren't that many decent riding glasses that are this cheap, though dhb's PhotoChromatic Half Frame Glasses are £40 and (surprise!) photochromatic, so darken as the light intensifies.
> 28 of the best cycling sunglasses — protect your eyes from sun, crud and flying bugs
The Merida Race 3 glasses are just £29.99 and give good coverage, though they're a little dark for dull days and look rather 80s retro, while the RockRider XC Race Photochromatics are £45 and very good too... assuming you like the fluoro look.
Overall
The Madison Stealth glasses are an excellent pair of lightweight riding shades with a great design, stylish looks and performance that far outreaches the sensible price.
Verdict
Light, comfortable and a great lens – brilliant performance at a sensible price
Make and model: Madison Stealth glasses
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Madison says: "The frameless Stealth offers a huge range of vision and maximum coverage. The sleek design works great for all types of riding, and really excels on the road where the huge vented shield lens comes into its own."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Madison lists:
Performance polycarbonate lenses give great optical clarity along with full UVA and UVB protection
The durable polycarbonate lens is both impact and scratch resistant
A fully adjustable nose piece allows you to dial in the perfect fit, pushing lens away from the face for extra venting if desired
The frames have been developed to work seamlessly with your helmet for maximum comfort
The arms easily and quickly detach from the lens, allows a lens change in seconds
Includes a soft case for lens protection on the move
Full UVA and UVB protection
An optional RX insert is available for prescription lenses
Limited lifetime warranty
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
Rate the product for durability:
7/10
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
7/10
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
8/10
Rate the product for value:
7/10
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Very well. The lens is clear and makes spotting road imperfections easy with good contrast.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The price is brilliant considering the performance.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
The slight frosting on the edge of the lens slightly spoils the frameless design.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
We haven't tested much down at this price, though dhb's Photochromatic Half Frame Glasses are £40 and (surprise!) photochromatic, so darken as the light intensifies. The Merida Race 3 glasses are just £29.99 and give good coverage, though they're a little dark for dull days and look rather 80s retro, while the RockRider XC Race Photochromatic sunglasses are £45 and very good too... assuming you like the fluoro look...
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
Only really let down slightly by the frosting on the edge of the lens. I could see it a little to begin with, but soon forgot it was there.
Age: 24 Height: 177cm Weight: 62kg
I usually ride: Cannondale Supersix Di2 My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 5-10 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, time trialling, cyclo cross, commuting, club rides, general fitness riding, I specialise in the Cafe Ride!
