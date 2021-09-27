CHPT3 Most Days Grand Tour Men’s Shorts

The CHPT3 Most Days Grand Tour Men's Bib Shorts are comfortable and practical pair of shorts, though the height of the front makes calls of nature more difficult than most, and the high-vis elements have already started to peel.
David Millar's CHPT3 brand has probably become best known for its collaboration with Brompton and the CHPT3 bikes that it seems every cycling or F1 commentator is pictured with. However, it has recently struck out on its own with its Most Days collections – Anna and Emma have tested a couple of garments already and been impressed.
As with the women's shorts, the fabric used for the shorts is more environmentally friendly than many, a mix of 65% recycled polymide and 35% elastane, using recycled fishing nets and sourced in Europe.
It's a midweight fabric with some stretch, but it's fairly minimal compared with other bib shorts I've used. CHPT3 has used seven panels on the legs to allow more freedom of movement through the pedal stroke. The material is breathable enough for most rides, especially in the UK, although if the mercury gets above about 25°C I would choose something a little thinner.
At the bottom of the legs are silicone grippers laid out with the CHPT3 signature slash in ruby red. As well as looking good, the grippers also function well, keeping the shorts in place throughout even long and sweaty rides.
Alongside the slightly thicker material, the shorts also extend considerably higher than most other bib shorts I have used recently, with the top sitting midway up my torso. This is useful for cooler rides, but does make it a little more awkward for calls of nature.
As the shorts stretch further up the torso, it's not a surprise that the straps are shorter as a result. Unlike most, the mesh material used for the centre of the straps has very little stretch, but is stitched loosely between very stretchy ribbing on the edges. This makes them very comfortable on the shoulder, and the mesh allows for good breathability too.
The same mesh material is used across the back, and again finishes higher up than most I've worn recently.
On the small of the back are a few high-vis areas to help with being seen in low light, though after less than a month and four or five washes these have started to peel off, which isn't ideal.
The pad – the Road Performance Peloton HCS Super Air Pad Eco x-Fifty – is relatively unusual compared to others I have seen recently, with a central channel that is noticeably wider and deeper. The pad also has variable foam densities, with the nose of the pad essentially just fabric. It works really well and was particularly comfortable on longer journeys, offering good support and breathability.
An RRP of £119 is pretty good for a pair of shorts of this quality. The Gore Ardent Fade Bib Shorts that Dave tested a couple of months ago are £30 more, for example, though they offer more breathability for hotter temperatures.
The Chapeau Club Thermal Bibshorts are £10 more and offer broadly similar qualities, although I think the CHPT3s have a wider temperature range.
Overall, I was impressed with these shorts. They are comfortable for all but the hottest rides, the pad is excellent, and they have some well-thought-out design features. However, the height of the front does make calls of nature more difficult than most, and it's a shame the high-vis strips have started to peel already.
Verdict
Very comfortable bib shorts, and pretty good value too
Make and model: CHPT3 Most Days Grand Tour Men's Shorts
Tell us what the product is for
CHPT3 says, 'Our best ever bib short. Designed by a professional racer who knows what it's like to test bibs to the limit. Racing are in these shorts' DNA. The CHPT3 x Garmin Grand Tour shorts have been designed to be your most trusted shorts for any day in the saddle. Lightweight with second-skin compression. 3D shaped pad with silicon that moulds itself to your performance areas because you are too good for chafing. Bonus: these shorts use materials recycled from fishing nets.'
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
CHPT3 lists:
Made for Most Days
Skip-the-Chafe all day comfort
Second Skin Weightless Compression Sensation
Seat-Loving Body-Moulding Performance Air Pad insert
Reflective Branding
Recycled Construction
Renew Prime 65% Recycled Polymide (ECONYL) + 35% Elastane
Miti Kite bibstraps and back panel
Road Performance Peloton HCS Super Air Pad Eco x-Fifty
Sourced and made in Europe
Rate the product for quality of construction:
7/10
In general these are well made, with strong stitching and good material choice, though the high-vis material has begun to peel after a month.
Rate the product for performance:
7/10
The pad was comfortable for long rides, breathability was good for the majority of rides in the UK, and they don't restrict any movement.
Rate the product for durability:
6/10
The core elements of the shorts are strong and likely to last, but with some of the high-vis elements already peeling, they may last for a long time, but they would show their age.
Rate the product for fit:
8/10
Fit is very good, though the design means the front is higher than most.
Rate the product for sizing:
8/10
The medium size tested fitted as expected.
Rate the product for weight:
5/10
Rate the product for comfort:
8/10
The pad is really impressive, helping to make these an exceedingly comfortable pair of shorts even on a long ride.
Rate the product for value:
6/10
At £120 these are pretty good value; the quality of the pad in particular matches up favourably to more expensive options.
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
Simple, just chucked them in at 30 degrees and line dried.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
They performed well, they are comfortable, have decent breathability, and an impressive pad too.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The pad is very comfortable, especially on longer rides.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
The reflective decals started to peel after less than a month.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
The Gore Ardent Fade Bib Shorts are £30 more but offer more breathability for hotter temperatures. The Chapeau Club Thermal Bibshorts are £10 more and offer broadly similar qualities, although I think the CHPT3s have a wider temperature range.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
These are very good: comfortable bib shorts that can be worn in all but the warmest and coldest conditions. The pad is particularly impressive, and the ethical material is another big plus.
Age: 33 Height: 6 ft Weight:
I usually ride: CAAD13 My best bike is: Cannondale Supersix Evo
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed,
