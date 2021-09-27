CHPT3 Most Days Grand Tour Men’s Shorts

The CHPT3 Most Days Grand Tour Men's Bib Shorts are comfortable and practical pair of shorts, though the height of the front makes calls of nature more difficult than most, and the high-vis elements have already started to peel.

David Millar's CHPT3 brand has probably become best known for its collaboration with Brompton and the CHPT3 bikes that it seems every cycling or F1 commentator is pictured with. However, it has recently struck out on its own with its Most Days collections – Anna and Emma have tested a couple of garments already and been impressed.

As with the women's shorts, the fabric used for the shorts is more environmentally friendly than many, a mix of 65% recycled polymide and 35% elastane, using recycled fishing nets and sourced in Europe.

It's a midweight fabric with some stretch, but it's fairly minimal compared with other bib shorts I've used. CHPT3 has used seven panels on the legs to allow more freedom of movement through the pedal stroke. The material is breathable enough for most rides, especially in the UK, although if the mercury gets above about 25°C I would choose something a little thinner.

At the bottom of the legs are silicone grippers laid out with the CHPT3 signature slash in ruby red. As well as looking good, the grippers also function well, keeping the shorts in place throughout even long and sweaty rides.

Alongside the slightly thicker material, the shorts also extend considerably higher than most other bib shorts I have used recently, with the top sitting midway up my torso. This is useful for cooler rides, but does make it a little more awkward for calls of nature.

As the shorts stretch further up the torso, it's not a surprise that the straps are shorter as a result. Unlike most, the mesh material used for the centre of the straps has very little stretch, but is stitched loosely between very stretchy ribbing on the edges. This makes them very comfortable on the shoulder, and the mesh allows for good breathability too.

The same mesh material is used across the back, and again finishes higher up than most I've worn recently.

On the small of the back are a few high-vis areas to help with being seen in low light, though after less than a month and four or five washes these have started to peel off, which isn't ideal.

The pad – the Road Performance Peloton HCS Super Air Pad Eco x-Fifty – is relatively unusual compared to others I have seen recently, with a central channel that is noticeably wider and deeper. The pad also has variable foam densities, with the nose of the pad essentially just fabric. It works really well and was particularly comfortable on longer journeys, offering good support and breathability.

An RRP of £119 is pretty good for a pair of shorts of this quality. The Gore Ardent Fade Bib Shorts that Dave tested a couple of months ago are £30 more, for example, though they offer more breathability for hotter temperatures.

The Chapeau Club Thermal Bibshorts are £10 more and offer broadly similar qualities, although I think the CHPT3s have a wider temperature range.

Overall, I was impressed with these shorts. They are comfortable for all but the hottest rides, the pad is excellent, and they have some well-thought-out design features. However, the height of the front does make calls of nature more difficult than most, and it's a shame the high-vis strips have started to peel already.

Verdict

Very comfortable bib shorts, and pretty good value too

