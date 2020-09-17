The Bioracer Spitfire Jersey has a bit of an aero theme about it thanks to a close cut and details like the laser cut sleeves. It's a good quality jersey that's comfortable to wear and offers decent levels of breathability.

The Spitfire is designed as an all-rounder for general riding and racing in mild to warm conditions. I'd say it is best suited from the mid-teens up to about 25°C, as in that range it copes well with breathability even when you are riding quite hard, helped by the mesh underarm panels.

When the temperature gets higher than that it can't quite keep up with removing the heat. To be honest, it's not that often that this will be an issue in the UK, the couple of little heatwaves we've had this summer being the exception.

I liked the overall fit and cut of the Spitfire. It has what Bioracer describes as an athletic fit, which means it's slim without being overly tight.

Bioracer has used a two-way stretch Lycra for the front panels to get that close fit while removing any bunching of material, and a single-way stretch fabric on the rear to keep the jersey in place when in the saddle.

The dropped tail section also uses a silicone gripper that stops the jersey from riding up.

The fabric itself is soft to the touch and moves well with you as you change position on the bike, without feeling restrictive in any way.

The sleeves use the stretchiness of the fabric to remain in situ without the need for any extra silicone grippers or elastic. It's a design I like, although the sleeves are are quite long which can play havoc with your tan lines.

The neck sits low, which aids airflow down into the jersey on really warm days. I do like the feel of a zip garage next to my skin rather than the zip itself, so this is one little addition I would like to see.

When it comes to storage, the Spitfire delivers with three deep pockets along the back and an extra valuables one sitting on the outside of the right hand pocket.

They are roomy and don't sag that much, even when fully loaded.

Sizing is realistic to the UK market, as in it doesn't come up small like some of the Italian brands. It also corresponds well with Bioracer's size guide on its website.

Options available are small through to XXL, and it comes in three colours, this Fluo Green, Red, and Green. On the whole I find the colours to be quite bright and eye-catching without being overly garish.

Overall quality is very impressive, especially for a jersey priced at £74.99. The stitching is robust throughout and neatly finished, and all the seams feel to be in the right place, not leading to any irritation when riding.

It's not quite as breathable in high temperatures as the La Passione Club jersey, but it's not far off. It is very similar in many other ways, though, and manages to come in a fiver cheaper.

The Endura Pro SL HC short sleeve jersey has a similar sort of design and cut as the Bioracer and it costs £79.99. Performance is on a par, though I'd say the Spitfire possibly breathes a little better.

Conclusion

On the whole, the Bioracer Spitfire makes for a great summer jersey for those who want a close-fitting bit of kit. It delivers high-end quality for a mid-range price.

Verdict

Very good quality summer jersey that offers a great fit and performance

