The Bioracer Spitfire Jersey has a bit of an aero theme about it thanks to a close cut and details like the laser cut sleeves. It's a good quality jersey that's comfortable to wear and offers decent levels of breathability.
The Spitfire is designed as an all-rounder for general riding and racing in mild to warm conditions. I'd say it is best suited from the mid-teens up to about 25°C, as in that range it copes well with breathability even when you are riding quite hard, helped by the mesh underarm panels.
When the temperature gets higher than that it can't quite keep up with removing the heat. To be honest, it's not that often that this will be an issue in the UK, the couple of little heatwaves we've had this summer being the exception.
I liked the overall fit and cut of the Spitfire. It has what Bioracer describes as an athletic fit, which means it's slim without being overly tight.
Bioracer has used a two-way stretch Lycra for the front panels to get that close fit while removing any bunching of material, and a single-way stretch fabric on the rear to keep the jersey in place when in the saddle.
The dropped tail section also uses a silicone gripper that stops the jersey from riding up.
The fabric itself is soft to the touch and moves well with you as you change position on the bike, without feeling restrictive in any way.
The sleeves use the stretchiness of the fabric to remain in situ without the need for any extra silicone grippers or elastic. It's a design I like, although the sleeves are are quite long which can play havoc with your tan lines.
The neck sits low, which aids airflow down into the jersey on really warm days. I do like the feel of a zip garage next to my skin rather than the zip itself, so this is one little addition I would like to see.
When it comes to storage, the Spitfire delivers with three deep pockets along the back and an extra valuables one sitting on the outside of the right hand pocket.
They are roomy and don't sag that much, even when fully loaded.
Sizing is realistic to the UK market, as in it doesn't come up small like some of the Italian brands. It also corresponds well with Bioracer's size guide on its website.
Options available are small through to XXL, and it comes in three colours, this Fluo Green, Red, and Green. On the whole I find the colours to be quite bright and eye-catching without being overly garish.
Overall quality is very impressive, especially for a jersey priced at £74.99. The stitching is robust throughout and neatly finished, and all the seams feel to be in the right place, not leading to any irritation when riding.
It's not quite as breathable in high temperatures as the La Passione Club jersey, but it's not far off. It is very similar in many other ways, though, and manages to come in a fiver cheaper.
The Endura Pro SL HC short sleeve jersey has a similar sort of design and cut as the Bioracer and it costs £79.99. Performance is on a par, though I'd say the Spitfire possibly breathes a little better.
Conclusion
On the whole, the Bioracer Spitfire makes for a great summer jersey for those who want a close-fitting bit of kit. It delivers high-end quality for a mid-range price.
Verdict
Very good quality summer jersey that offers a great fit and performance
Make and model: BioRacer Spitfire Jersey Jupiter Sunset
Tell us what the product is for
Bioracer says, "The new and improved Spitfire Jersey is our allround jersey for riding and racing in mild to warm conditions.
'If you are looking for a jersey that ticks all the boxes, then this is the benchmark."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Bioracer says:
Features 2 way stretch Lycra front panel for maximum ease of movement Cut proof Lycra raglan sleeves 1 way stretch Lycra back panel for improved fit Coolmax mesh side panels to dissipate body heat Water repellent zip pocket with robust, easy-pull zip Silicone gripper tape.
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for fit:
8/10
Rate the product for sizing:
8/10
Sizing is realistic to the UK market.
Rate the product for weight:
8/10
Rate the product for comfort:
8/10
Rate the product for value:
6/10
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
Bioracer recommends a 30 degree wash, and by following this I had no issues.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
A jersey that'll work well in typical temperatures found from spring through to autumn.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
A great cut for an on the bike position.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
The sleeves are a little long for my taste.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
Many jerseys of this sort of quality are over the £100 mark, although there is some competition from the likes of La Passione and Endura, mentioned in the review.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
The Spitfire jersey is very good: it's well priced, especially when you take into account the overall quality, and provides a good fit.
Age: 41 Height: 180cm Weight: 76kg
I usually ride: This month's test bike My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,
