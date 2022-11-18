The TICCC Fluro Splash socks thick and sturdy, providing support and comfort that's especially good for long days in the saddle. Reinforced heel and toe areas resist the advances of pokey toenails. Are they the best cycling socks you can get? Not quite, but they're certainly up there.

The thick hem with its internal compression band keeps these up well – even rattling around off-road – and it's not too tight either, so no sausage calves. The main body fits comfortably tight too.

The pair of compression areas on the underside of the mid foot noticeably hold the sock close, and totally avoiding any creep towards the toe – something that can happen with other socks over longer miles or off-road efforts.

The reinforced areas are also a godsend if you're like me; I have the ability to kill a sock well before its time with my Toenail Of Death. The Fluro Splash sock hasn't succumbed yet, and I have older TICCC socks that also still only have the hole in the top for my foot to go in. I can attest to their longevity.

They come in three sizes and my feet wriggled right into the middle of their Medium size range and were perfectly snug. The cuff on these socks is 18cm tall, measured from the uppermost part of the heel to the top which makes them about par for a fashionably long yet UCI race-legal sock.

One side has a 'Higher Further Faster' motto on the bottom, if your sole needs a motivational nudge during a ride, and if you prefer there are also black or 'forest green' versions. I like these, but then I'm an old-school white sock fan.

While these are not made with recycled fabrics (many of TICC's clothes are), these are certified free of harmful substances and made 'close to home' in Italy, rather than transported halfway across the world.

The only real downside I could find is that they're quite thick, so they can feel warm on a summer's day; plus if your cycling shoes are a bit snug already, they could be a squeeze. On the other hand (well, foot) the thickness, combined with the padded metatarsal section, means cushioning is good, and they breathe and wick well enough I still never got uncomfortable or sweaty.

Their antibacterial properties mean they're good to go next time without washing, too – useful if you do multiday rides without frequent laundry possibilities.

A more minor niggle is that the threads of the fluoro dots are vulnerable to off-road thorns and undergrown, and can pull. That won't bother you if you stick to the road or wide, well-groomed gravel tracks, though.

Value

At £14.50 they're good value given their quality and performance, though there's competition from the £9.99 Orro Sportive Sock that also received good marks for fit and comfort. They don't have the same compression, padding or reinforcement areas of the Fluro Splash socks, though.

The Endura Pro SL Sock II also features arch support and cushioning (plus they come in a broad range of colours), but they're slightly more at £15.99, while Giro's Hrc+ Grip Cycling Socks make good use of having silicone grippers all over and are similarly secure and comfy. They're more still at £23.99.

Overall

These might be a bit thick for hot days or small shoes, but otherwise they're great – comfortable, secure and reasonably priced.

Verdict

Thick but breathable and very comfortable – and built to last, too

