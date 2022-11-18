The TICCC Fluro Splash socks thick and sturdy, providing support and comfort that's especially good for long days in the saddle. Reinforced heel and toe areas resist the advances of pokey toenails. Are they the best cycling socks you can get? Not quite, but they're certainly up there.
The thick hem with its internal compression band keeps these up well – even rattling around off-road – and it's not too tight either, so no sausage calves. The main body fits comfortably tight too.
The pair of compression areas on the underside of the mid foot noticeably hold the sock close, and totally avoiding any creep towards the toe – something that can happen with other socks over longer miles or off-road efforts.
The reinforced areas are also a godsend if you're like me; I have the ability to kill a sock well before its time with my Toenail Of Death. The Fluro Splash sock hasn't succumbed yet, and I have older TICCC socks that also still only have the hole in the top for my foot to go in. I can attest to their longevity.
They come in three sizes and my feet wriggled right into the middle of their Medium size range and were perfectly snug. The cuff on these socks is 18cm tall, measured from the uppermost part of the heel to the top which makes them about par for a fashionably long yet UCI race-legal sock.
One side has a 'Higher Further Faster' motto on the bottom, if your sole needs a motivational nudge during a ride, and if you prefer there are also black or 'forest green' versions. I like these, but then I'm an old-school white sock fan.
While these are not made with recycled fabrics (many of TICC's clothes are), these are certified free of harmful substances and made 'close to home' in Italy, rather than transported halfway across the world.
The only real downside I could find is that they're quite thick, so they can feel warm on a summer's day; plus if your cycling shoes are a bit snug already, they could be a squeeze. On the other hand (well, foot) the thickness, combined with the padded metatarsal section, means cushioning is good, and they breathe and wick well enough I still never got uncomfortable or sweaty.
Their antibacterial properties mean they're good to go next time without washing, too – useful if you do multiday rides without frequent laundry possibilities.
A more minor niggle is that the threads of the fluoro dots are vulnerable to off-road thorns and undergrown, and can pull. That won't bother you if you stick to the road or wide, well-groomed gravel tracks, though.
Value
At £14.50 they're good value given their quality and performance, though there's competition from the £9.99 Orro Sportive Sock that also received good marks for fit and comfort. They don't have the same compression, padding or reinforcement areas of the Fluro Splash socks, though.
The Endura Pro SL Sock II also features arch support and cushioning (plus they come in a broad range of colours), but they're slightly more at £15.99, while Giro's Hrc+ Grip Cycling Socks make good use of having silicone grippers all over and are similarly secure and comfy. They're more still at £23.99.
Overall
These might be a bit thick for hot days or small shoes, but otherwise they're great – comfortable, secure and reasonably priced.
Verdict
Thick but breathable and very comfortable – and built to last, too
Make and model: TICCC Fluro splash socks – Arctic white
Tell us what the product is for
TICCC says: "Our range of performance cycling socks are super technical and super stylish. The sock uses a high performance yarn. The yarn contains anti bacterial properties which maintain the natural balance of the skin, thus reducing unwelcome odours. Our socks are designed for those riders who want a performance sock with a unique 'peloton style'."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Fabric - Super soft yarn with anti bacterial properties
High-wicking, durable fabric
Sustainably manufactured european materials
OEKO-TEX approved - a health and safety certification. These fabrics have been tested and certified to be free of harmful substances.
Fit - Bespoke TICCC knit to improve compression, comfort and performance
18cm cuff
Pad zones around metatarsal and achilles area
High-density, mid-foot band for support and stability
Reinforced toe and heel boxes for added durability
Made responsibly in Europe
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
There's a lot going on with these socks regarding compression, comfort and reinforced areas, and it's all well put together.
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
They're good all-day comfortable socks that breathe well.
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
I have other TICCC socks and they do last a long time, resisting brambles and toenails far longer than many, though this Splash yarn does catch on undergrowth when ridden off road.
Rate the product for fit:
9/10
Rate the product for sizing:
9/10
Rate the product for weight:
5/10
It's not a svelte climbers sock, it's a thick, well-padded all-dayer.
Rate the product for comfort:
9/10
Rate the product for value:
5/10
At full price they're great given the detail.
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
Chucked them in with everything else on an easy wash, have survived fine.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
They're snug, comfortable and resistant to angry toenails. Might be too warm for some days though.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Good fit, good midfoot compression, immune to toenail holes.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Although they wick well they're a bit thick and warm for hot summer days.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
At £14.50 they're good value given their quality and performance, though there's competition from the £9.99 Orro Sportive Sock that also received good marks for fit and comfort. They don't have the same compression, padding or reinforcement areas of the Fluro Splash socks, though.
The Endura Pro SL Sock II also features arch support and cushioning (plus is comes in a broad range of colours), but they're slightly more at £15.99, while Giro's Hrc+ Grip Cycling Socks make good use of having silicone grippers all over and are similarly secure and comfy. They're more still at £23.99.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
These are thicker than many but compression zones and padding keep them comfortable over longer rides. The reinforced toe and heel areas make them longlasting, and the price is good given the attention to detail.
Age: 50 Height: 180cm Weight: 73kg
I usually ride: It varies as to the season. My best bike is: The one I\'m on at the time
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, cyclo cross, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed, mtb, Fun
