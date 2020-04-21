Back to Buyer's Guide
10 best cheap cycling shorts — get a comfy bum for small change

Find out which cheap cycling shorts do the best job of cossetting your bottom — save cash AND your bum
by John Stevenson
Tue, Apr 21, 2020 08:00
Skintight Lycra cycling shorts are the quintessential item of bike clothing, and they don't have to cost a fortune. We've rounded up 10 pairs of cheap cycling shorts that show you can be comfortable without dropping three figures on cycling shorts.

 

  • Most cheap cycling shorts still have a padded liner for comfort; it goes against your skin, without underwear

  • Bib shorts, probably the most comfortable design, can also be had cheaply, but many people prefer waist short because they don't look quite so silly

  • Don't fancy the skintight look? We've included some loose-fitting cheap cycling shorts too

  • You can turn any old shorts into cheap cycling shorts by adding padded undershorts, so we've included a couple of those too

Welcome to the latest edition of road.cc’s buyer's guide to cheap cycling shorts in which you’ll find everything you need to know to find the right wallet-friendly shorts for you, plus our pick of 10 of the best cheap cycling shorts.

"My arse is very happy," says Amazon reviewer Simon Parnell about Baleaf's padded cycling undershorts. Keeping your arse happy is the idea of cycling shorts and you don't have to spend a fortune to get a beatific bum.

You can pay over £200 for professional quality cycling shorts, but you can get very good shorts for under £40, so we've — arbitrarily — set that as our definition of 'cheap'. Here's our guide to some of the best choices in inexpensive cycling shorts.

B'Twin 300 Padded Cycling Shorts — £5.99

BTwin 300 Padded cycling Shorts - riding.jpg

BTwin's 300 Cycling Shorts are apparently designed for short distance and recreational riding – 13 miles is their suggested, unusually precise, optimum (translated from 20km, we suspect). As the price suggests, they're not the most high-spec, but there are no nasty surprises with this cheap and cheerful offering.

For general, longer distance riding we'd go for their Road C 500 stablemates but the 300 Cycling Shorts do exactly what they promise and represent excellent value.

Baleaf Men's 3D Padded Cycling Undershorts — £14.99 - £17.99

If all you want is to make riding in your normal clothes a bit more comfortable, then all you need is undershorts such as these from Baleaf. They've got a couple of hundred favourable Amazon reviews, so while we've not tested them, we think it's a good bet that they do the job.

They're made from a 90/10 Polyester & Nylon/Lycra blend with a shaped, ventilated pad for comfort.

FDX Men's Performance Cycling Bib Shorts — £17.25

FDX Mens Performance Cycling Bib Shorts.jpg

Generally favourable reviews suggest these very inexpensive bibs are surprisingly good for the money, though as one reviewer points out, they're not GoreBikeWear quality.

Triban RC 500 Bib Shorts — £39.99

Triban Road C 500 bib shorts

French-based sport superstore chain Decathlon offers a wide range of well-priced shorts, including these which our reviewer found "extremely comfortable". He found the stretchy bib section offers unhampered movement, while the relatively thin panels do an excellent job of trafficking moisture from the skin.

The feature set is pretty standard with a lightweight polyamide/elastane fabric for most of the shorts and ventilating mesh for the bib and braces. The pad is comfortable whether "doing a sub-30 minute 10 on a TT bike or indulging in an 80-mile mixed terrain meander". You can choose the shorts with or without a side pocket on the leg.

Read our review of the Triban RC 500 Bib Shorts

Liv Mossa Shorts — £35.99

Liv Mossa Shorts

Women's shorts have to be carefully designed to fit properly fit. Liv's Mossa shorts look good for the money, with wide waistband and leg grips and a single layer, 4-way stretch pad.

Inexpensive women's bib shorts are harder to find, but WiggleCRC's dhb women's bibs are just £26.25. Decathlon also offers a couple of models of women's bib shorts.

dhb Bib Shorts — £35

Dhb Bib Shorts.jpg

Wiggle's in-house clothing brand dhb has built a solid reputation for decent gear at very competitive prices and these bib shorts look to be no exception. They feature a lining by Cytech, probably the world's top maker of shorts pads, and Italian Miti fabric, plus a silicone gripper round the legs to hold them in place. Some users report 100-mile rides in comfort with these shorts.

Caratti Sport Bib Shorts — £40

Caratti Sport Bib Shorts

The Caratti Sport Bib Shorts are the budget offering from the UK company, but perform far better than their price tag might suggest. They manage to combine an effective pad, really good fit throughout and an excellent cut.

When you first step into the bib shorts, the first thing you notice is that the cut and quality of the Cooldry fabric material used is unexpected on such a relatively inexpensive pair of shorts. The fit is good, with no excess material or tightness anywhere around the legs or straps.

Caratti have used a material that allows for four way stretch, which genuinely provides a really forgiving fit. They have minimalist branding with a simple brand name written in white up the leg, this combined with the cut make them look like they are far more expensive than they are.

Read our review of the Caratti Sport Bib Shorts

Baggies

Because baggy shorts are effectively two shorts in one they tend to be more expensive than regular cycling shorts: you pay a premium for modesty. Our focus on road cycling means we've not reviewed many baggies, so here are three that are worth a look based on the manufacturer's reputation and favourable user reviews.

dhb Baggy Shorts — £30

dhb-Baggy-Short-Baggy-Cycling-Shorts-Black-AW17-A1460XXL.jpg

You'll need a liner with these shorts if you're planning longer rides, but they're still good value if you pair them with the Baleaf undershorts above.

XGC MTB Shorts — £22.99

XGC shorts

For £23, these baggy shorts look a bargain, though they might be a bit 'gnarly dude' for some tastes. The pockets are deep, the waist is elasticated and you can add a belt to cinch them up. For £13.99 the optional undershorts make for a full all-day shorts combo for under £40.

Altura Cadence Baggy Shorts — £30

Altura Cadence baggy shorts.jpg

Altura's shorts are highly regarded at the £49.99 RRP, so they're even better with a few quid off here. You get a lightweight fabric shell with pockets, elasticated waistband and an Altura Comp 3D pad.

A women's version is also available.

