The Velotoze Waterproof Gloves are an excellent option for early-season racing where rain, cold temperatures and bitter winds are common. The slim design and stretchy material result in exceptional dexterity and feel of the bar. Hands do become very sweaty in milder weather, though.

These gloves arrived just a little ahead of the unseasonally hot spring weather, giving me just enough time to test their performance in the cold and wet, and I have to say they're exceptional, sealing out water and wind and making me marginally happier in the early season races.

Normal neoprene gloves keep your hands warm in the rain by trapping a layer of water and letting your body heat keep the water warm. This provides a barrier between you and the cold. That's the theory, anyway.

Velotoze has added a waterproof outer layer to its version of neoprene cycling gloves. This creates a glove that is both waterproof and windproof, while still being incredibly close-fitting and lightweight. It does make for sweaty hands when temperatures rise, though.

How hands fare in wet weather is different from person to person. I found Velotoze' temperature range claims of -5°C to 15°C to be pretty good, though I did get very sweaty hands when riding at the upper end of that.

The lowest that I rode in was 6°C and rain, and the gloves performed exceptionally, offering total waterproofing while keeping my hands warm. There's little other than to say that they work as claimed in the grottiest weather.

Getting them on is simple enough. Velotoze recommends folding the cuffs down to make it easier, but I found that they just slide on.

One feature that I really love is the extended cuff. This eliminates the chance of a chilly gap between the gloves and your jacket sleeve. Velotoze says the gloves are designed to be worn under sleeves and I also found that arm warmers sit best with the glove cuffs underneath.

The grip on wet bar tape is excellent. There is no special surface or padding on the palm, but I found them grippy and, as I don't like padding anyway, comfortable on the bar too.

The fit is very close with that second-skin feeling. The stretch in the material helps the gloves to conform around knuckles and sit correctly between the fingers. I like that the close fit avoids the bulky hand feeling that often accompanies winter gloves.

The inner surface is a nylon material that feels soft enough against the skin, but I did find a few of the stitches, particularly the one on the outside of the thumb, a bit annoying. The stitches are welded to stop water from getting in; while it is very effective, it can also make the stitches quite hard and rough.

At £49, the Velotoze gloves are more expensive than Alé's Neoprene gloves (£45) and Sportful's NoRain gloves (£40). Neither of those options is fully waterproof, though, so adding total protection from the rain for just a few pounds extra seems like a good deal to me.

If you want to keep your hands warm and dry on cold, wet rides then these are an excellent option.

Verdict

Excellent option for early-season racing where rain, cold temperatures, and bitter winds are common

