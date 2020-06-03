The Velotoze Waterproof Gloves are an excellent option for early-season racing where rain, cold temperatures and bitter winds are common. The slim design and stretchy material result in exceptional dexterity and feel of the bar. Hands do become very sweaty in milder weather, though.
These gloves arrived just a little ahead of the unseasonally hot spring weather, giving me just enough time to test their performance in the cold and wet, and I have to say they're exceptional, sealing out water and wind and making me marginally happier in the early season races.
Normal neoprene gloves keep your hands warm in the rain by trapping a layer of water and letting your body heat keep the water warm. This provides a barrier between you and the cold. That's the theory, anyway.
Velotoze has added a waterproof outer layer to its version of neoprene cycling gloves. This creates a glove that is both waterproof and windproof, while still being incredibly close-fitting and lightweight. It does make for sweaty hands when temperatures rise, though.
How hands fare in wet weather is different from person to person. I found Velotoze' temperature range claims of -5°C to 15°C to be pretty good, though I did get very sweaty hands when riding at the upper end of that.
The lowest that I rode in was 6°C and rain, and the gloves performed exceptionally, offering total waterproofing while keeping my hands warm. There's little other than to say that they work as claimed in the grottiest weather.
Getting them on is simple enough. Velotoze recommends folding the cuffs down to make it easier, but I found that they just slide on.
One feature that I really love is the extended cuff. This eliminates the chance of a chilly gap between the gloves and your jacket sleeve. Velotoze says the gloves are designed to be worn under sleeves and I also found that arm warmers sit best with the glove cuffs underneath.
The grip on wet bar tape is excellent. There is no special surface or padding on the palm, but I found them grippy and, as I don't like padding anyway, comfortable on the bar too.
The fit is very close with that second-skin feeling. The stretch in the material helps the gloves to conform around knuckles and sit correctly between the fingers. I like that the close fit avoids the bulky hand feeling that often accompanies winter gloves.
The inner surface is a nylon material that feels soft enough against the skin, but I did find a few of the stitches, particularly the one on the outside of the thumb, a bit annoying. The stitches are welded to stop water from getting in; while it is very effective, it can also make the stitches quite hard and rough.
At £49, the Velotoze gloves are more expensive than Alé's Neoprene gloves (£45) and Sportful's NoRain gloves (£40). Neither of those options is fully waterproof, though, so adding total protection from the rain for just a few pounds extra seems like a good deal to me.
If you want to keep your hands warm and dry on cold, wet rides then these are an excellent option.
Verdict
Excellent option for early-season racing where rain, cold temperatures, and bitter winds are common
Make and model: Velotoze Waterproof Gloves
Tell us what the product is for
Velotoze says: "Introducing the veloToze Waterproof Cycling Glove. After 3 years of testing, we're excited to introduce our first glove, designed to make riding in the rain and cold more enjoyable. Waterproof, windproof performance neoprene keeps your hands warm and dry. The glove is made from a stretchy, flexible material and uses blind stitched, sealed seams for a comfort fit. They are designed for -5 C in dry, sunny weather to 15 C in wet, rainy weather."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Velotoze lists:
Waterproof: performance neoprene keeps your hands dry, extended cuff fits under jacket sleeve to keep water out
Windproof: windproof materials keep your hands warm on cold morning or winter rides (-5C/20F to 15C/60F)
Flexible: made of a flexible material with blind stitched seams for a comfort fit
Reflective: reflective logo helps you be seen in low light
95% Neoprene, 5% Nylon
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
10/10
Rate the product for durability:
9/10
Rate the product for fit:
10/10
Rate the product for sizing:
9/10
Rate the product for weight:
8/10
Rate the product for comfort:
8/10
Rate the product for value:
6/10
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
Hand wash in cold water. A rinse will do. Then air dry.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Perfectly. Does what it says on the tin stuff.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The performance in cold, wet weather is exceptional.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
The stitching is a little hard in places.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
Just a bit more to add proper waterproofing over the Alé Neoprene (£45) and Sportful's NoRain (£40) options.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
Anything that makes me marginally happier on a cold wet ride deserves a gold star. The Velotoze waterproof gloves work excellently in grim conditions, keeping hands warm and dry.
Age: 24 Height: 177cm Weight: 62kg
I usually ride: Cannondale Supersix Di2 My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 5-10 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, time trialling, cyclo cross, commuting, club rides, general fitness riding, I specialise in the Cafe Ride!
