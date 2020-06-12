Altura Firestorm Women’s Waist Shorts

Altura's Firestorm Waist Shorts are ideal for those new to cycling or who don't want the faff of bib shorts. They're comfortable, functional and practical – perfect for short spins in mild temperatures.

Bib shorts are not for everyone, particularly if you are new to the sport and are looking to combine cycle shorts with a T-shirt for a more casual look; a bib might seem unnecessary or even uncomfortable and, of course, toilet stops are a real faff.

The Firestorms tick a lot of the boxes if waist shorts are what you want, although I would say that they have their shortcomings for rides in excess of a couple of hours – possibly not an issue if 2020 is your first year in the saddle.

The fabric (82% nylon, 18% spandex) is soft against the skin and offers very little compression – perhaps a plus for those not chasing Strava segments or riding for performance. The multiple panels that Altura has used create a really comfortable fit; for me there was no bagginess or excess that often comes with waist shorts. They move well with the body and are in no way restrictive at any point.

The waist band is seriously comfortable. This is where bibless shorts can let themselves down. Altura has used a tapered band that drops at the front to create a snug, yoga-style fit. I never had problems with it digging in, or creating a sense of clamminess or overheating.

The leg grippers weren't quite as impressive. The single silicone strip does what it's designed to: it holds the shorts in place. In combination with leg warmers, I had no issues, but against bare skin they weren't great, particularly in very warm weather or for rides in excess of two and a half hours.

The solid strip doesn't allow the skin to breathe fully, and the build-up of heat over longer periods of time leaves a mark on the thighs. I did a 4.5-hour ride in them (20+ degrees) and was left with a red, irritated impression. It soon disappears but it's not up to the standard of many alternative grippers. It's a shame Altura didn't used the same elasticated bands that it has on its Firestorm Bib Shorts (£79.99, full review to come) rather than this sticky, solid strip.

Pay significantly more and you can get a highly breathable pair of shorts that the Firestorms won't be able to compete with for full-on, intense riding. However, for gentle spins in mild weather, these shorts offer decent levels of breathability and sweat evaporates relatively quickly. I don't think it would be unreasonable to make use of them for a spin class or indoor cycling session either, if you are into that kind of thing. Since the fabric isn't the thinnest, it also copes with cooler temperatures.

The pad offers decent protection. I found that it wasn't as comfortable as, for example, Santini's C3W Pad in its Legend Bib Shorts, particularly for rides over two hours, but those are £130. It took noticeably longer to dry after washing than pads in more expensive shorts, too, but I never felt uncomfortable while riding due to moisture build-up; the dimpled construction helps here.

It's not overly bulky either – it won't put off those wanting to try out padded shorts for the first time.

During testing these have been my go-to shorts for my weekly delivery job and short spins to isolated lunch spots. The fabric has taken quite a battering of wearing and washing, and it's showing a little on the pad area, though I have, admittedly, sat on benches and walls. I hasten to add it is simply pilling rather than full-on snags – perhaps testament to the fabric's longevity. Even if it isn't pristine after several weeks of wearing and washing, it's holding together just fine. And to be fair, most shorts don't handle brick walls so well.

Ample reflective detailing is a bonus with the Firestorm – many shorts at this price point overlook it.

Value

Looking at alternatives, you could skip right in at the top end with Rapha's Cargo Shorts for £95. Sarah really rated these; the leg grippers look much more refined and the pocket is a practical bonus.

dhb's Aeron Women’s Shorts are £70, while Gore has waist shorts ranging from £60 to £160, and liners from £40 to £50.

If you want something cheaper, Altura also has the Airstreams for half the price, or the Progel 3s for £49.99.

The Firestorms are currently on offer for £44.99 (see the 'buy it now' link at the top, or 'best deals' below) and with 25 per cent off they're a bargain really. If you buy via Altura direct, there is currently a 30 per cent discount for NHS workers too – it's great to see companies getting on board like this.

Conclusion

With the sudden uptake in cycling, Altura's Firestorm Waist Shorts could well be a hit with those wanting a faff-free, comfortable and affordable pair of shorts for leisurely spins out on the road. And if you're keen to improve your road riding, they'll serve you well on an indoor trainer too.

Verdict

Exceptionally comfortable fit and a very good investment for those enjoying short to mid-length rides

