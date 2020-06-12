Altura Firestorm Women’s Waist Shorts

Altura's Firestorm Waist Shorts are ideal for those new to cycling or who don't want the faff of bib shorts. They're comfortable, functional and practical – perfect for short spins in mild temperatures.
Bib shorts are not for everyone, particularly if you are new to the sport and are looking to combine cycle shorts with a T-shirt for a more casual look; a bib might seem unnecessary or even uncomfortable and, of course, toilet stops are a real faff.
The Firestorms tick a lot of the boxes if waist shorts are what you want, although I would say that they have their shortcomings for rides in excess of a couple of hours – possibly not an issue if 2020 is your first year in the saddle.
The fabric (82% nylon, 18% spandex) is soft against the skin and offers very little compression – perhaps a plus for those not chasing Strava segments or riding for performance. The multiple panels that Altura has used create a really comfortable fit; for me there was no bagginess or excess that often comes with waist shorts. They move well with the body and are in no way restrictive at any point.
The waist band is seriously comfortable. This is where bibless shorts can let themselves down. Altura has used a tapered band that drops at the front to create a snug, yoga-style fit. I never had problems with it digging in, or creating a sense of clamminess or overheating.
The leg grippers weren't quite as impressive. The single silicone strip does what it's designed to: it holds the shorts in place. In combination with leg warmers, I had no issues, but against bare skin they weren't great, particularly in very warm weather or for rides in excess of two and a half hours.
The solid strip doesn't allow the skin to breathe fully, and the build-up of heat over longer periods of time leaves a mark on the thighs. I did a 4.5-hour ride in them (20+ degrees) and was left with a red, irritated impression. It soon disappears but it's not up to the standard of many alternative grippers. It's a shame Altura didn't used the same elasticated bands that it has on its Firestorm Bib Shorts (£79.99, full review to come) rather than this sticky, solid strip.
Pay significantly more and you can get a highly breathable pair of shorts that the Firestorms won't be able to compete with for full-on, intense riding. However, for gentle spins in mild weather, these shorts offer decent levels of breathability and sweat evaporates relatively quickly. I don't think it would be unreasonable to make use of them for a spin class or indoor cycling session either, if you are into that kind of thing. Since the fabric isn't the thinnest, it also copes with cooler temperatures.
The pad offers decent protection. I found that it wasn't as comfortable as, for example, Santini's C3W Pad in its Legend Bib Shorts, particularly for rides over two hours, but those are £130. It took noticeably longer to dry after washing than pads in more expensive shorts, too, but I never felt uncomfortable while riding due to moisture build-up; the dimpled construction helps here.
It's not overly bulky either – it won't put off those wanting to try out padded shorts for the first time.
During testing these have been my go-to shorts for my weekly delivery job and short spins to isolated lunch spots. The fabric has taken quite a battering of wearing and washing, and it's showing a little on the pad area, though I have, admittedly, sat on benches and walls. I hasten to add it is simply pilling rather than full-on snags – perhaps testament to the fabric's longevity. Even if it isn't pristine after several weeks of wearing and washing, it's holding together just fine. And to be fair, most shorts don't handle brick walls so well.
Ample reflective detailing is a bonus with the Firestorm – many shorts at this price point overlook it.
Value
Looking at alternatives, you could skip right in at the top end with Rapha's Cargo Shorts for £95. Sarah really rated these; the leg grippers look much more refined and the pocket is a practical bonus.
dhb's Aeron Women’s Shorts are £70, while Gore has waist shorts ranging from £60 to £160, and liners from £40 to £50.
If you want something cheaper, Altura also has the Airstreams for half the price, or the Progel 3s for £49.99.
The Firestorms are currently on offer for £44.99 (see the 'buy it now' link at the top, or 'best deals' below) and with 25 per cent off they're a bargain really. If you buy via Altura direct, there is currently a 30 per cent discount for NHS workers too – it's great to see companies getting on board like this.
Conclusion
With the sudden uptake in cycling, Altura's Firestorm Waist Shorts could well be a hit with those wanting a faff-free, comfortable and affordable pair of shorts for leisurely spins out on the road. And if you're keen to improve your road riding, they'll serve you well on an indoor trainer too.
Verdict
Exceptionally comfortable fit and a very good investment for those enjoying short to mid-length rides
Make and model: Altura Firestorm Women's Waist Shorts
Tell us what the product is for
Altura says, "A waist short that offers a stylish tailored fit with the supreme comfort of our womens Stealth pad."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Altura lists:
-Yoga style waistband
-Womens Stealth pad
-Silicone hem grippers
-Reflective print
-Fitted
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
For the price range, it's very good. The tailoring achieved by panelling is good at this price.
Rate the product for performance:
7/10
Perform well on short to mid length rides.
Rate the product for durability:
7/10
Signs of piling but no snags, despite having been in contact with a variety of rough surfaces.
Rate the product for fit:
9/10
Rate the product for sizing:
9/10
Rate the product for weight:
8/10
Perfectly acceptable for a garment that is not targeted at wannabe racers.
Rate the product for comfort:
8/10
Silicone gripper tape is a little uncomfortable.
Rate the product for value:
7/10
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
Standard 30 degrees, non-bio detergent and no softener. Chamois takes longer to thoroughly dry than some.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Personally, I didn't think the pad was up to the 'long days in the saddle' that Altura claims, and certainly not if this doesn't include copious coffee stops, but it is sufficiently breathable and very comfortable for short to mid-length rides.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Comfy yoga-style waist fitting and sufficient panels to create a good fit around the hips/groin/torso.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Slightly uncomfortable leg grippers.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
Competitively priced and close to unbeatable when on offer.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
A great option for entry-level riders or those who simply hate the faff of a bib. You won't be getting compression, exceptional breathability or state of the art leg grippers, but thanks to ample paneling and the yoga-like waist band, you get comfort that's often hard to find with waist shorts.
Age: 39 Height: 173cm Weight: 64kg
I usually ride: Road My best bike is: Carbon road.
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, touring, club rides, general fitness riding, Getting to grips with off roading too!
