Well-made, supportive and comfortable with a very effective pad, the Altura Progel Women's Waist Shorts represent exceptional value for money and are well worth trying – whatever your budget.

I tend to vacillate between preferring bib shorts or waist shorts. On the whole, bib shorts give more reliable comfort for long rides, but I frequently grab waist shorts for shorter or hillier rides... also they are, ahem, more convenient than all but a small selection of bib shorts. And, despite the hugely varied crowd of waist shorts available, these Progel shorts really stand out.

The fabric is smooth and supportive (if not overtly compressive) thanks to the high elastane content, and reassuringly opaque as well as flattering. The waistband sits quite high, but as a result it stays put and minimises the chance of gaps between shorts and jersey, even for those more blessed in the bum department. Sizing is spot on against Altura's chart, and leg length is ideal for all but the very shortest of riders.

I found the Progel pad quite a revelation, and I've been riding bikes for about 25 years and tried more shorts than I can count. The shape, density, level of cushioning and pliability of this pad is up there with the very best I've ever tried.

It's been a long time since I've finished a ride without some sit bone discomfort, but these did an impressive job of preventing it even on the hilly, muggy mid-length rides I took them on.

As for the shorts they're stitched into, the waist stays firmly put, and the leg grippers are effective without trying to epilate your legs or squeeze your flesh. I've worn £100+ waist shorts that were nowhere near as comfortable as these at £40. What's more the fabric is sturdy and not prone to snagging, so they should last well too.

Value

£40 is firmly entry-level, with only a few super-budget options being available more cheaply. They are cheaper by £9.99 than Pearl Izumi's Women's Quest Short at £49.99 and £4.99 cheaper than Madison's Sportive Shorts at £44.99.

They're also significantly less expensive than the Rapha Women's Core Shorts (now £75) that have long been my go-to waist shorts for long ride comfort. It's hard to argue with the value presented by a pair of £40 shorts that perform better than some at over twice the price.

Overall

If I had any niggles at all, it would be a request for an even greater range of sizes (there are six options, from UK 8 to UK 18, which is pretty standard). Given the superb comfort, it would be great to see both smaller and larger riders being catered to. That aside, these represent probably the safest £40 you'll spend on your cycling this year.

Verdict

Supportive and flattering with an incredibly comfortable pad, these punch well above their weight for performance and value

