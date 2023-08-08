The Altura Icon Plus Women's Short Sleeve Jersey is made with a variety of fabrics including recycled polyester mesh, and does a reasonable job of keeping you cool and comfortable throughout the summer as long as temperatures don't get too high. It's semi-fitted, but could do with some adjustments; I like to think I'm reasonably average shaped, but the sleeves, which are quite long, were far too tight at the cuffs, creating compression just above the elbows, and the shoulders a bit roomy.

Check out our guide to the best women's cycling jerseys for summer for more options.

The Icon Plus is primarily a summer jersey, and for once the sunshine appeared in Yorkshire long enough for me to get my bike out and enjoy some of it. I wouldn't say the jersey is meant for really high temperatures, but there is some well-placed recycled polyester mesh on the underarms, arms and sides that help to create some breathability.

There is also an antimicrobial finish called Silvadur in the underarm, which Altura says 'gives long lasting freshness'. It seems to work – I'm not one to normally sniff an armpit after a ride, but the coating did make me consider whether I needed to wash the jersey after every ride.

The main body of the jersey is a polyester/elastane mix which isn't as breathable. Hence, I think it's good for riding in temperatures up to maybe 25-27°C, but beyond that you probably want something a little bit lighter.

Overall, however, I was pleased with the performance in the heat. It feels like it's decent quality, and after a month or so of wearing it, there's very little sign of wear.

Fit and sizing

The fit and sizing is where I have my qualms with this jersey. I tested a size 8, and am at the bottom end of the parameters for this in the guide, but I struggled with the cuffs. I found them really tight and constricting, which is a shame because I really liked the length. They go down towards the elbow, which is a bonus for me as there's less area for me to worry about suncream, but after an hour or so on the bike it was really noticeable and left me with red marks where the cuff had been.

Bearing in mind this is a semi-fitted jersey, the overall fit of the body was pretty good. I had some excess material in the shoulder/collarbone area, but the actual body of the jersey fitted quite nicely. I really liked the dipped hem at the rear.

The pockets are also a good size. You get the usual three, plus a zipped one for valuables. I could fit all my ride essentials with ease, which includes a big phone, a small pump, my ride wallet with my glasses, and snacks.

Value and conclusion

At £70, it's pretty reasonable compared with some performance jerseys – it's £50 less than the Santini Eco Sleek Bengal, for example – and decent value compared with some semi-fitted apparel. It isn't marketed as a high-performance race-oriented bit of kit, but it's more technical than some more relaxed jerseys.

I'd say it's similar in design to the Gore Ardent Jersey Women's, but has a slightly more relaxed fit and with heavier fabrics. The Gore jersey costs £10 more.

The Santini Colore Riga Women's Jersey is £20 more and doesn't come with a valuables pocket, although Emily was very impressed with its performance.

There are cheaper options, though: the Endura Women's Pro FS260-Pro S/S has an rrp of £59.99, and you can pick it up for half that now. It has a relaxed fit and plenty of pockets, but Suvi pointed out that the material isn't the most breathable.

Overall, the Altura performs well and is decent value compared with some, but you might want to check the fit suits you.

Verdict

Performs well, and made with recycled fabrics, but check the sizing/fit works for you

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website