Altura Airstream Men’s Windproof Jacket

Altura's Airstream Windproof jacket is a lightweight, packable piece of kit ideal for changeable days, chilly mornings and evenings, or for stashing in a frame bag or pocket as an emergency coat. It comes in a bright colour too, for those who don't want stealth too. It's not a bad price either.

A quality packable jacket is a staple item for a cyclist's wardrobe, especially if you aren't a fair-weather rider. The Airstream will fill that gap well. (You'll find more options in our guide to the best windproof cycling jackets.)

Its cut is tailored towards performance riding without being so super-slim that you need to have a racer's physique for it to suit you. That also lends a bit of extra room for layering too. If you want to check out sizing then you'll be fine to go with Altura's guide. I found it to be spot on.

The front is cut shorter than the rear, so when you're on the hoods or drops there is minimal bunching of the fabric at the front, while the back has a dropped tail which increases coverage, ideal if you get caught out on your non-mudguard-equipped bike in the rain. It'll delay the soggy chamois syndrome for an extra couple of miles.

The arms have been thought out well. There is plenty of length, which reduces the chance of a gap between gloves and the jacket in a stretched-out position, but the cuffs are also cut at an angle. This means material doesn't end up under your palm when you are resting on the bar, but you still have plenty of coverage on the top of your hands.

Further help for keeping the weather out is the tall neck, which also comes with a zip garage for added comfort.

There are some reflective details – a couple of strips up the rear and a bit on the neck – but it would be nice to see a bit more up the centre of the jacket for when you're riding in the dark.

On the chest you'll find a zipped pocket. It's large enough to stash some gels or even a phone in while riding, but the neat trick is that the jacket will fold itself up into it so that it can be placed in a jersey pocket.

Performance-wise, the Airstream does well.

It's a windshell that does a great job of blocking the cold air on a fresh ride. I wouldn't say it is thick enough or insulated enough to be used in freezing conditions, but from, say, 6°C upwards it is fine. It all depends on what layers you are wearing underneath.

For warmer days or when you are working hard, breathability is taken care of by the large mesh panels running down either side of the back panel. They are big enough to allow a fair amount of heat to escape, and are positioned in such a way that, should you wear a rucksack, they won't be impacted.

If you get caught out in the rain, the Airstream does have a DWR (durable water repellent) coating which helps the rain bead off. The Altura is showerproof at best, but it certainly helps if you are caught out in light rain or drizzle.

Overall, the Airstream delivers a lot for its price of £60. The quality is to a high standard, for instance, as well as the performance.

One thing I think would be a benefit is some kind of opening on the rear panel to allow you direct access to your rear pockets, but Altura has at least included a two-way zip so you can undo the jacket from the bottom to give easier access instead. That said, just like Lara in her review of the women's version of the Airstream, I found the zip wasn't the smoothest to operate from the bottom while riding. I needed to hold the hem in one hand and the zip in the other to get it moving.

Value

Competition-wise, the Airstream looks to perform better than the much more expensive lightweight windproof MAAP Draft Team that Steve tested a few months back.

And while Assos' Mille GT is much lighter than the Airstream, just 90g, and the fabric is more technical – and it's windproof and showerproof too (read more in our review) – it's £110.

Conclusion

Aside from a bit of a niggly zip, the Airstream performs well without breaking the bank. It's well made as well, so it should last many years without issue.

Verdict

Good performance against the weather, and well made, for not a lot of money

