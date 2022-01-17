The Albion Insulated Jacket 3.0 is an effective garment for days when it's cold and/or the weather is varied but you're working hard. Its low weight and packability make it better suited to long rides where you would use it as a backup, but it also works well as a standalone piece on its own, or over the top of a jersey. The lack of rear pockets and reflectivity are drawbacks, though.

This third version of the jacket features a C0 Durable Water Repellency (DWR) coating made in Japan. Albion claims it's a 'do everything' garment, and it sits alongside the slightly older Ultralight Insulated Jacket in the range, which is ostensibly similar, though it's even lighter and more packable. Presumably, there's slightly less insulation and an even lighter fabric, though it's hard to say, not having tested it.

The Insulated Jacket 3.0's main attributes are its super warmth-to-weight ratio (it weighs just 174g), and its ability to pack down small when not in use. It achieves this by having strategically placed insulated panels, featuring Clo Eco Vivo recycled insulation.

These panels feature in the arms down to the elbows, in the chest area, in the collar, and in a strip that runs down the length of the spine. It doesn't feel like much when you put it on, but it's surprisingly effective in use.

Packed down, the jacket is about the size of two tennis balls (in terms of volume), and will just fit inside the rear pocket of a jersey.

The fabric is Bluesign-approved nylon, which is windproof and highly breathable. It doesn't have a waterproof membrane, but what you do get is a good quality DWR coating, as mentioned already. If you were heading out and there was going to be a high probability of rain, you would want to pack a waterproof jacket instead, though the Albion does shed water surprisingly well.

Caught in a 20-minute downpour, I felt dry underneath, save for a small area around my right wrist where the material started to wet-out. I would guess that more than 30 minutes of torrential weather would see you pretty soaked. Still, it's impressive given waterproofing is not one of its intended qualities. For occasional rain on longer rides, you'd be well covered here.

The fabric also dries very quickly, which you wouldn't be able to say for other similar garments, such as a softshell jacket.

Though the jacket isn't quite as cosseting as a softshell, it offers exceptional insulation from the cold given its lack of bulk – the combination of the windproof fabric and light insulation is just right, even down to temperatures as low as zero (with a jersey and baselayer underneath). You could easily wear it up to about 9 or 10°C with just a baselayer, depending on how hot you run.

Thankfully, even if you do get a bit sweaty, the breathability of the material is first class. Even on long, steep climbs, temperature regulation is superb, which is amazing given how toasty you feel the rest of the time. On one particularly gruelling climb, my forearms did get a little warm, though that was wearing thick arm warmers underneath. I can see why Albion chose not to put insulation in this area.

In terms of storage, the Insulated Jacket 3.0 offers two small zip pockets with cord pullers on the chest area – big enough for a smartphone in each, plus a little extra, allowing you to carry a wallet and/or a snack bar, if you like.

The left pocket also has a divide, so you can separate two items if you need to. The only issue with these pockets is their location means that if the items are a little on the heavy side (my iPhone weighs 204g), the material does tend to sag a bit – I could feel the phone bobbing about as I was riding – more so if you favour a racier position. Lighter items are fine, but I prefer to stow bigger items in rear pockets, or on the bike, for that reason.

On the front of the jacket there's a YKK Vislon two-way zip, enabling you to unfasten the zip from the bottom when you want some extra cooling. As with the chest pockets, both zips utilise cord pullers. They're colour-coded, which is probably more form over function, and easy to operate on the move. The lower zip can't be operated with one hand, simply because the light weight fabric deforms when you try to do so. Two-handed is no issue, however.

Though Albion's Insulated Jacket is available in some pretty bright colours – Moss Green and Earth Red, along with a not-so-bright Black – there's a distinct lack of visibility for when the sun goes down. You get a very small reflective logo on the lower back section, but nothing else to light you up at night.

A draw-cord hem allows you to adjust the fit at the waist, which is a good thing because the sizing of the jacket means you'll probably need to (more on that below).

Fit is bike-specific, so the front is slightly shorter and the dropped rear gives you more coverage to protect your lower rear from spray. The internal rear gripper keeps the jacket gripped to your back, without it riding up.

The overall fit is really good – a good length in both the body and especially the sleeves, covering even my ape-like arms to my wrists. It's a slim-fitting garment, but not overly so – there's just enough room for a baselayer and a jersey underneath. The material doesn't flap when you're in a riding position, either.

Sizes go from XS to XXL, which is pretty broad. I tested an XL, and I'm normally an XL in dhb's Aeron Lab range, which tends to be slightly on the smaller size compared to some other brands, so you might want to size up from your usual.

The only slight negative, for me, is that the waist is a little bigger than I'd like. I don't have much around this area, and wear jeans with a 32-inch waist. Thankfully, the adjuster at the waist allows you to fix that, so it's not a huge deal. It's just not a perfect fit for me, but then cycling garments rarely are for anyone.

The only other problem with the Insulated Jacket 3.0 is knowing exactly when to wear it. It's an excellent jacket, but as I prefer to carry my phone in a rear pocket, I found myself discouraged from wearing it over my usual go-to softshell in cold (but not freezing weather).

The Albion is more versatile, though, allowing you to carry it and wear it as needed, whereas with a softshell you're sort of stuck with it if it gets warmer. I think the weather protection is marginally better with Albion's jacket, too. The lack of visibility does narrow its usable range slightly, and it's probably not the jacket for a high-end commuter.

Value

Albion's jacket is currently discounted at £123, but even at its full price of £165 there's a lot on offer here, and the fit and quality shine through.

If you do want a softshell, Stu recently reviewed the Monton Men's PRO Joes 3-in-1 Thermal Winter Jacket. I've picked out this one in particular because it's a bit more versatile than your average softshell, having a removable quilted gilet on the inside, giving it a similarly broad range of use as the Albion. Price-wise it's about the same, but it only comes in black. There's not a lot of reflectivity, either.

Gore's Torrent Men's Jacket is a highly-protective option that is only a bit heavier than the Albion (190g for a medium vs 174g for an XL). It offers better weatherproofing but it doesn't offer any insulation, meaning it's a better backup against rain, rather than cold. Its £230 price tag makes the Albion look like a bargain.

Overall

This is a great jacket whether you're looking at using it as a standalone or backup garment. On certain days you might prefer something you can fit-and-forget, like a softshell, carrying a lightweight rain jacket as your backup, but where Albion's jacket excels is its low weight and packability, so it's a better option for long rides or big-distance trips.

Verdict

High-performance, versatile jacket that's effective as a standalone piece or as a lightweight backup on long rides

