8 of the best cheap cycling jerseys — summer comfort from just £6

Updated March 16, 2020 Welcome to the latest edition of road.cc’s buyer's guide to budget cycling jerseys in which you’ll find our pick of eight of the best inexpensive cycling jerseys. More about road.cc buyer's guides.

While not as vital as good shorts, a cycling jersey can really help enhance your on-the-bike comfort. Here are eight of our favourite cycling jerseys that don't cost the earth — they're all under £40.

Want to jump straight to our recommendations? They're here:

You don't get ultra-high-tech fabrics at these prices, or lots of fiddly features that increase the manufacturing cost, but you should expect at least:

High neck to keep the sun off, and long back to keep you covered in the riding position.

Long zip (full-length for summer cycling jerseys) for ventilation

Three rear pockets — it's not really a cycling jersey without them

Want to know more about the ins and outs of cycling jerseys? Read our guides:

Cycling jerseys — everything you need to know

Best summer cycling jerseys

Best winter cycling jerseys

Craft is known for good-quality clothing, so a Craft cycling jersey for as little as £30 is a bargain. The Rise boasts a full-length zip, the fabric is knitted to improve moisture transport and there are reflective areas to increase visibility if you're out after dark.

There isn't much cycling kit you can get for a tenner: a pair of socks maybe, or a of couple water bottles. Or, you can buy a fully functioning B'Twin 300 cycling jersey. You'll have change too. If you're a size M or L and like a white cycling jersey, you'll get change from a fiver even if you buy two.

It may be basic but the Essential Jersey isn't just a rehashed t-shirt. You get breathable material with various panels, two rear pockets and a front zip plus Decathlon's two-year warranty against defects. You kind of wonder what the catch is. As far as we can see there isn't one.

A women's version is also available.

Read our review of the B'Twin Essential Jersey

The Boardman Short Sleeve Cycling Jersey is a lovely everyday top at a great price. Boardman hasn't messed around giving its jersey a complicated name, nor has it messed around adding unnecessary features to a simple and functional piece of kit.

Read our review of the Boardman Short Sleeve cycling jersey

Find a Boardman dealer

This keenly-priced short-sleever boasts fabrics from legendary Italian cloth-maker Miti, roomy fit and angled three-pocket design. There are mesh side panels for ventilation and a full length zip.

The cheapest of DHB's short-sleeve cycling jerseys has a relaxed cut, and a full suite of the features you expect: three rear pockets, quarter-length zip, and a silicone gripper to keep the rear in place.

Another end-of-line bargain, this cycling jersey from Israel-based value-for-money clothing specialists Funkier boasts plenty of mesh for cooling, a full-length zip and a waterproof pocket so your sweat won't rot your phone.

dhb is the house brand of cycling mail order specialist Wiggle, and this very visible little number is currently the second-cheapest cycling jersey in the range. It's highly-rated by Wiggle customers nevertheless.

It has a short zip and a silicone waist gripper. There's a zipped pocket in addition to two open-top large pockets and there are reflective patches at the back and sides for evening and night-time visibility.

This simple but high quality cycling jersey features raglan sleeves, full-length front zip, mesh pit panels and a zippered extra pocket for your keys and change. We can't see why you'd spend more for a summer/autumn cycling jersey unless you're very sensitive to the feel of the fabric, which is initially a little more 'synthetic' than you'll find on pricier cycling jerseys.

Decathlon has put some major effort into the appearance of its clothing in the last couple of years. As well as this tidy design in shades of blue, there are versions in several other tasteful colours and patterns.

Phenomenal bang for very modest buck.

Read our review of the Triban RC 500 cycling jersey