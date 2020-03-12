The Vel 500 Lumen Front Light feels good quality and manages to squeeze an impressive number of lumens into (or out of) its compact alloy shell. With six modes to choose from and a wraparound lens to aid side-visibility, the Vel 500 is a strong contender for serious commuting or extending rides beyond dusk.

As the name suggests, on high beam the Vel boasts 500 lumens of lighting power from its 10-watt LED. I found that this was more than enough for the large majority of night-time riding, only limited by the 50-minute (supposed to be 1-hour) burn-time when on high beam. As the name doesn't suggest... the Vel is actually able to produce 650 lumens, this being reserved for the day flash mode to overcome bright sunlight and other distractions.

There are two other constant light modes, mid beam and low beam, lasting 2 hours and 4 hours respectively. These times also seemed a little overoptimistic but by a smaller margin, and they could all be accredited to the low temperatures that I was using the light in.

The beam shape offers a good balance of visibility for both seeing with and being seen.

Two flash modes give eye-catching options, and that's sufficient for my liking; having too much choice is my biggest bugbear with the Lezyne range.

The sixth and final mode is auto – a feature that not many lights at this price point include. Although I often opted to use a flash mode instead, auto could be an invaluable asset if your ride includes abrupt changes in lighting, varying between solid and flashing modes and lasting anywhere between 2 and 8 hours.

The light is designed to be 'fully water resistant' and has survived both a particularly soggy February and the shower test. However, it does only have an IPX4 rating, meaning it can 'resist water splashes from any direction' rather than the higher IPX6 rating that some competitor lights, such as the Ravemen LR500S, have achieved. IPX6 means 'can resist high-pressure, heavy sprays of water'.

The Vel uses a rubber strap as its clamping system, allowing it to fit a large range of handlebars from 18-48mm. I've had the lights attached to 31.8mm bars, 24mm bars and even a set of aero profile bars without any issues or slippage. Some will think the mounting system is ideal, and it certainly is quick and easy to use. However, I tend to prefer mounts that will allow the light to be removed while the strap remains on the bar, as I find it easier for charging and installation.

The Vel 500 is able to rotate on its mount, which does make it easier to attach and also means that it can be fitted to selected helmet vents. The downside of this is that the rubber seems a bit too flexible and there is a discernible wobble no matter the orientation of the light, resulting in vibration when travelling over particularly rough ground.

Switch and charging

The switch and mode selection is intuitive, with the large button on the top of the light also acting as a battery indicator. The button is easy to use in gloves and when on the move, with a single press scrolling through the outputs, and automatic mode selected by a two-second hold of the button. A further positive is the light's memory mode, defaulting to whichever mode the light was in when it was turned off, reducing faff.

The battery indicator uses a traffic light system so even at a glance you can see how much charge is left: green is 100-50%; amber 49-25%; red 24-0% – but as with many lights, this doesn't tell you how much run-time you have left so it's worth remembering run-times for the modes you'll use regularly.

When the light runs flat it'll recharge in about 2.5 hours – on a par with competitors – and, as Vel says it can be charged and discharged at the same time, it can also be charged from a battery pack while in use.

There are many similar lights putting out roughly 500 lumens, but the Vel stacks up well. It may not be as cheap as some – for example, the slightly less bright 400-lumen Moon Meteor is only £24.99 – but I would have no problem spending the extra for this compact, well made and simple to use light, with sensible run-times and added functionality such as the 650-lumen day flash mode, as well as memory and auto functions.

Verdict

Bright, compact and simple alloy front light, ideal for serious commuting or extending rides

