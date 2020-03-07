The Madison Turbo Bib Shorts are a new minimalist design aimed at improving the indoor riding experience. Made from a lightweight, breathable material, these shorts do indeed improve comfort on longer turbo sessions. Whether you really need such specific-use clothing is for you to decide, but these certainly help.

The Turbo Bib Shorts are a new offering into the world of indoor-specific cycling products. Usually, the clothing we wear for cycling is designed to help us cope with the outdoor elements, but with the rise of indoor cycling platforms like Zwift, specific indoor cycling apparel might make a lot of sense.

These shorts have several features designed to help combat the heat while on a static bike. The majority of the shorts is made from fast-wicking, thin material. You can tell the difference as soon as you put them on, with the shorts feeling lighter and more breathable than a standard set of bibs. I wasn't convinced that I could tell a huge difference while training, but for a particularly hot environment they'll offer some relief.

The material is claimed to be antibacterial, and it's also washable at 60 degrees to compensate for the extra build-up of sweat and salts that you wouldn't normally find from riding outdoors. Although it's a good feature from a hygienic point of view, it does mean you'll need to wash these separately from the rest of your sports kit, which typically has a 30-40°C maximum.

Other features include a very breathable open mesh strap with soft bindings, aiding comfort as things warm up.

Also, the waistline area of the shorts sits slightly lower than that of my standard outdoor shorts, which makes a small difference to the comfort and the heat management.

I found the shorts particularly effective when doing sessions of two hours and above, where the static nature of the turbo in combination with regular shorts can make things uncomfortable. These shorts felt very comfortable. They're kitted out with a much thicker pad than standard shorts, which offers a great deal more comfort, especially for those longer turbo sessions.

I also found the silicone leg grippers to be highly effective, and overall the shorts are well made and more than up for the task.

Do we really need specific indoor cycling apparel? The answer is probably determined by the sort of indoor riding that you do. I think for spinning classes and longer training session the Turbos are particularly effective. And while £65 might seem a lot for indoor-use-only, they're quite a bit cheaper than others from the likes of Primal and Castelli.

In the UK, for around five months of the year, some of us will spend the majority of our time training indoors, so a set of specific indoor gear doesn't sound as crazy as it might at first. If, like me, you are fond of the turbo, these shorts could be a worthwhile investment.

Verdict

Lightweight and comfortable indoor-specific shorts that do the job they're designed for

