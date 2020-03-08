Julbo Fury sunglasses

Julbo's Fury sunglasses come in a range of colours with different lenses. Our Army/Black pair with the Spectron 1 lens were light and comfortable with good coverage, but the lens really lets them down.

So, the good stuff first. The Fury glasses are nicely made and light at 25g, with a polycarbonate frame and soft rubber nosepieces that are non-adjustable but fitted very well for me.

The design is following the Oakley Sutro and MAAP S3 back to some time around 1990, with big, deep lenses and loads of coverage. In cold, wet weather – and we've basically had about six months of that now – it's a good way of keeping your face just a bit warmer, and the hydrophobic coating on the lens sheds water very effectively. The Spectron 1 lens is coated on the inside and the outside; that sometimes results in artefacts and reflections as the light bounces around between the two coatings, and that's very much the case here.

Because of the colour of the lens, the reflections are orange and they appear directly to the side of car headlights, making it look like every car coming towards you is indicating. It's very disconcerting, and not hard to imagine a scenario where you missed a car that actually /was/ indicating because you just assumed it was a reflection. Not ideal, then.

On top of that, if the sun's behind you and shines into the back of the lens it can fill up with lens flare to an alarming extent, which isn't great either.

They're claimed to be well-vented to prevent fogging, but that didn't stop them misting over for me on slower climbs. Most of the time they were okay.

It might just be this specific lens, and the others may be fine. I've no particular gripes with the build or fit of the glasses – in fact, I like them. But in this build, with this lens, I really can't recommend them at all.

Verdict

Comfortable and on-trend design, but lens performance is poor

