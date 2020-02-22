Back to REVIEWS
review
Glasses

100% S3 MAAP glasses

8
by Liam Cahill
Sat, Feb 22, 2020 15:45
0
£170.00

VERDICT:

8
10
Big sunnies with great clarity and a secure, comfortable fit
Massive coverage
Great clarity
Comfortable
MAAP laser-etched logo is right in the eye-line
Weight: 
34g
Contact: 
www.freewheel.co.uk

The 100% S3 MAAPs are lovely big sunglasses that provide excellent coverage and great clarity. They're comfortable to wear and secure on the face, though the style won't be for everyone.

Big glasses are getting very common, especially among younger riders, and the S3 is a great example of why the increase in size is great for cycling. I've been using these 'sunnies' through some very mixed conditions and the coverage they give protects the eyes very well from rain and road spray.

> Find your nearest dealer here

> Buy these online here

The size of the lens also means there is no frame getting in the way of your view. This is great for racing and bunch riding as you still get unimpeded lines of sight when hunched down in the drops.

The Gold Mirror lens has worked very well for me, making bright conditions easy on the eyes without causing any discomfort. It's a big lens and 100% has done well to ensure that there are no distortions.

Clarity on the road is really good, with a nice amount of contrast boost to make the world look much nicer on a grey day. The most challenging conditions for sunnies is bright sunlight after heavy rain, as this causes a lot of glare. The S3 deals with these conditions brilliantly: while the road was still bright, I was easily able to see potholes.

That lens is hard-coated and designed to resist scratches. The one I have hasn't picked up any scratches, but then I haven't done anything worse than drop it. You also get UV400 protection.

The frames are lightweight and provide just enough pressure to comfortably secure the glasses in place. I used them in a few cyclo-cross races to see if the bumpy ground could dislodge them, but they stayed firmly in position.

I also found the nose-piece comfortable, and it remains grippy when you get sweaty. 100% provides two size options and you also get a choice of colours with this MAAP version.

The S3 is a design that you can get in various options from £139.99, but while I really like the look of this MAAP edition, it's not the one I'd go for. MAAP has laser-etched its logo on the nose bridge area of the lens, and annoyingly, I can see it as a blurry smudge. None of the standard versions have this laser-etching.

For your money, you get the glasses in a hard carry case with a second clear lens for low-light conditions.

In the big glasses department, they're pretty good value: £40 more than Oakley's Sutros at £130, but personally I prefer the look of the S3s and the Sutros only come with one lens, and cheaper than Oakley's Flight Jackets, which are £185 and also don't come with an additional lens.

> Buyer's Guide: 26 of the best cycling sunglasses

With great clarity and a huge field of view from the big lens, the 100% S3 is a great choice for fast riding and racing. They feel secure on the face and the bonus of getting two lenses as standard is great for mixing conditions. If you're a fan of the style, the S3 also delivers on performance.

Verdict

Big sunnies with great clarity and a secure, comfortable fit

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website

road.cc test report

Make and model: 100% S3 MAAP glasses

Size tested: One size

Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?

100% says: "Introducing our MAAP x 100% collaboration featuring 100%'s proven S3 design, with unique styling details from MAAP, available in two limited edition colourways.

"The S3 gives riders a subtly softened angularity while retaining the definitive look of unwavering power, ensuring all know – it's about giving it 100%."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

From 100%:

LENS

+ Gold Mirror lens & Spare clear lens

+ 100% UV protection (UV400)

+ Hard coated scratch-resistant lens

+ Additional lens ventilation to prevent fogging

+ Hydrophobic & Oleophobic lens treatment repels water, oil, and dirt

+ Ultra HD shatter & impact-resistant polycarbonate lenses

FRAME

+ Exclusive MAAP colourway & brow logos

+ Durable, flexible & lightweight TR90 frame

+ 2 x Bright Ultra-grip rubber nose pads in standard & alternative-fit

+ 2 x Black Ultra-grip rubber nose pads in standard & alternative-fit

+ Ultra-grip rubber temple tips provide a secure fit

DETAILS

+ MAAP M-Flag laser etching

+ 100% hard case

+ Microfibre cleaning bag

+ Clear replacement lens

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
9/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
9/10
Rate the product for durability:
 
8/10
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
 
8/10
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
 
9/10
Rate the product for value:
 
6/10

Extra lens over the Oakley Flight Jacket, which is more expensive.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Very well. I was able to see clearly in a wide range of conditions.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

The coverage from the large lens gives an unobstructed view.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

This MAAP version has a laser-etched graphic on the lens that I could see, so if buying I'd pick another version of the S3.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

It sits in between Oakley's Sutro, which is £130 but only come with one lens, and its Flight Jacket, which is £185, and also only has one lens.​ Non-MAAP versions start at £139.99.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes, but the standard version.

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

They're very good, offering huge coverage with a very clear lens. The fit is secure and they're comfortable on the face. I'd pick the standard version over this MAAP edition, just because I can see the laser-etched logo.

Overall rating: 8/10

About the tester

Age: 24  Height: 177cm  Weight: 62kg

I usually ride: Cannondale Supersix Di2  My best bike is:

I've been riding for: 5-10 years  I ride: Most days  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, time trialling, cyclo cross, commuting, club rides, general fitness riding, I specialise in the Cafe Ride!

100% S3 MAAP glasses 2020
100% S3 MAAP glasses
100% 2020
100%
Liam Cahill

Son of a Marathon runner, Nephew of a National 24hr Champion, the racing genetics have completely passed him by. After joining the road.cc staff in 2016 as a reviewer, Liam quickly started writing feature articles and news pieces. After a little time living in Canada, where he spent most of his time eating poutine, Liam returned with the launch of DealClincher, taking over the Editor role at the start of 2018. At the weekend, Liam can be found racing on the road both in the UK and abroad, though he prefers the muddy fields of cyclocross. To date, his biggest race win is to the front of the cafe queue.

Latest Comments