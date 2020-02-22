100% S3 MAAP glasses

The 100% S3 MAAPs are lovely big sunglasses that provide excellent coverage and great clarity. They're comfortable to wear and secure on the face, though the style won't be for everyone.

Big glasses are getting very common, especially among younger riders, and the S3 is a great example of why the increase in size is great for cycling. I've been using these 'sunnies' through some very mixed conditions and the coverage they give protects the eyes very well from rain and road spray.

The size of the lens also means there is no frame getting in the way of your view. This is great for racing and bunch riding as you still get unimpeded lines of sight when hunched down in the drops.

The Gold Mirror lens has worked very well for me, making bright conditions easy on the eyes without causing any discomfort. It's a big lens and 100% has done well to ensure that there are no distortions.

Clarity on the road is really good, with a nice amount of contrast boost to make the world look much nicer on a grey day. The most challenging conditions for sunnies is bright sunlight after heavy rain, as this causes a lot of glare. The S3 deals with these conditions brilliantly: while the road was still bright, I was easily able to see potholes.

That lens is hard-coated and designed to resist scratches. The one I have hasn't picked up any scratches, but then I haven't done anything worse than drop it. You also get UV400 protection.

The frames are lightweight and provide just enough pressure to comfortably secure the glasses in place. I used them in a few cyclo-cross races to see if the bumpy ground could dislodge them, but they stayed firmly in position.

I also found the nose-piece comfortable, and it remains grippy when you get sweaty. 100% provides two size options and you also get a choice of colours with this MAAP version.

The S3 is a design that you can get in various options from £139.99, but while I really like the look of this MAAP edition, it's not the one I'd go for. MAAP has laser-etched its logo on the nose bridge area of the lens, and annoyingly, I can see it as a blurry smudge. None of the standard versions have this laser-etching.

For your money, you get the glasses in a hard carry case with a second clear lens for low-light conditions.

In the big glasses department, they're pretty good value: £40 more than Oakley's Sutros at £130, but personally I prefer the look of the S3s and the Sutros only come with one lens, and cheaper than Oakley's Flight Jackets, which are £185 and also don't come with an additional lens.

With great clarity and a huge field of view from the big lens, the 100% S3 is a great choice for fast riding and racing. They feel secure on the face and the bonus of getting two lenses as standard is great for mixing conditions. If you're a fan of the style, the S3 also delivers on performance.

Verdict

Big sunnies with great clarity and a secure, comfortable fit

