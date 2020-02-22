100% S3 MAAP glasses

The 100% S3 MAAPs are lovely big sunglasses that provide excellent coverage and great clarity. They're comfortable to wear and secure on the face, though the style won't be for everyone.
Big glasses are getting very common, especially among younger riders, and the S3 is a great example of why the increase in size is great for cycling. I've been using these 'sunnies' through some very mixed conditions and the coverage they give protects the eyes very well from rain and road spray.
> Find your nearest dealer here
> Buy these online here
The size of the lens also means there is no frame getting in the way of your view. This is great for racing and bunch riding as you still get unimpeded lines of sight when hunched down in the drops.
The Gold Mirror lens has worked very well for me, making bright conditions easy on the eyes without causing any discomfort. It's a big lens and 100% has done well to ensure that there are no distortions.
Clarity on the road is really good, with a nice amount of contrast boost to make the world look much nicer on a grey day. The most challenging conditions for sunnies is bright sunlight after heavy rain, as this causes a lot of glare. The S3 deals with these conditions brilliantly: while the road was still bright, I was easily able to see potholes.
That lens is hard-coated and designed to resist scratches. The one I have hasn't picked up any scratches, but then I haven't done anything worse than drop it. You also get UV400 protection.
The frames are lightweight and provide just enough pressure to comfortably secure the glasses in place. I used them in a few cyclo-cross races to see if the bumpy ground could dislodge them, but they stayed firmly in position.
I also found the nose-piece comfortable, and it remains grippy when you get sweaty. 100% provides two size options and you also get a choice of colours with this MAAP version.
The S3 is a design that you can get in various options from £139.99, but while I really like the look of this MAAP edition, it's not the one I'd go for. MAAP has laser-etched its logo on the nose bridge area of the lens, and annoyingly, I can see it as a blurry smudge. None of the standard versions have this laser-etching.
For your money, you get the glasses in a hard carry case with a second clear lens for low-light conditions.
In the big glasses department, they're pretty good value: £40 more than Oakley's Sutros at £130, but personally I prefer the look of the S3s and the Sutros only come with one lens, and cheaper than Oakley's Flight Jackets, which are £185 and also don't come with an additional lens.
> Buyer's Guide: 26 of the best cycling sunglasses
With great clarity and a huge field of view from the big lens, the 100% S3 is a great choice for fast riding and racing. They feel secure on the face and the bonus of getting two lenses as standard is great for mixing conditions. If you're a fan of the style, the S3 also delivers on performance.
Verdict
Big sunnies with great clarity and a secure, comfortable fit
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: 100% S3 MAAP glasses
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
100% says: "Introducing our MAAP x 100% collaboration featuring 100%'s proven S3 design, with unique styling details from MAAP, available in two limited edition colourways.
"The S3 gives riders a subtly softened angularity while retaining the definitive look of unwavering power, ensuring all know – it's about giving it 100%."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
From 100%:
LENS
+ Gold Mirror lens & Spare clear lens
+ 100% UV protection (UV400)
+ Hard coated scratch-resistant lens
+ Additional lens ventilation to prevent fogging
+ Hydrophobic & Oleophobic lens treatment repels water, oil, and dirt
+ Ultra HD shatter & impact-resistant polycarbonate lenses
FRAME
+ Exclusive MAAP colourway & brow logos
+ Durable, flexible & lightweight TR90 frame
+ 2 x Bright Ultra-grip rubber nose pads in standard & alternative-fit
+ 2 x Black Ultra-grip rubber nose pads in standard & alternative-fit
+ Ultra-grip rubber temple tips provide a secure fit
DETAILS
+ MAAP M-Flag laser etching
+ 100% hard case
+ Microfibre cleaning bag
+ Clear replacement lens
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
8/10
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
9/10
Rate the product for value:
6/10
Extra lens over the Oakley Flight Jacket, which is more expensive.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Very well. I was able to see clearly in a wide range of conditions.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The coverage from the large lens gives an unobstructed view.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
This MAAP version has a laser-etched graphic on the lens that I could see, so if buying I'd pick another version of the S3.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It sits in between Oakley's Sutro, which is £130 but only come with one lens, and its Flight Jacket, which is £185, and also only has one lens. Non-MAAP versions start at £139.99.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes, but the standard version.
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
They're very good, offering huge coverage with a very clear lens. The fit is secure and they're comfortable on the face. I'd pick the standard version over this MAAP edition, just because I can see the laser-etched logo.
Age: 24 Height: 177cm Weight: 62kg
I usually ride: Cannondale Supersix Di2 My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 5-10 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, time trialling, cyclo cross, commuting, club rides, general fitness riding, I specialise in the Cafe Ride!
Complete BS by Gloucestershire Constabulary. If you make a complaint to the police eg a close pass, they should tell you how they've investigated...
It does not in any way breach GDPR to disclose the footage. Owner has a legitimate interest, there is no unwarranted prejudice to the thief, and...
I've had one of these for what must be pushing 15 years and it's never, ever let me down! Highly recommended.
LOL at buying a Tacx anything. I learnt the hard way years ago with the early smart trainers. The support forum was always full of various...
Ironic that the cream building to the left of the shop is an undertakers. ...
ST7020 and BR-RS785 are definitely compatible, see image. Not sure if the leakage problem you suffered is because you're using BH59 barbs in BH90...
I pick up some of this in the autumn. It is really pretty good, as the tester states it seems to fit better into nooks and crannies than other...
Just beyond the Gates of Hell, an alcoholic, a womanizer, and a stoner find themselves standing in front of three identical doors. There to greet...
Wouldn’t it be awful though if the police didn’t warn people and more, or worse, incidents of violence happened.
I have just seen quite a good Co-Op mini artic, cyclist (person) detecting side bars on the trailer, lowered windscreen, with angled binacle/dash...