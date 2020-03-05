Chrome Storm Signal Jacket

The Chrome Industries Storm Signal jacket is a wet-weather outer designed to keep you dry and stylish. However, its slightly unusual approach to waterproofing might not suit everyone.

How difficult is it to test a waterproof jacket? On the face of it, not that tricky. Normally, or course, waterproof jackets follow a pretty standard formula: waterproof outer with – if you're lucky – a mesh liner or soft inner surface for comfort. But the Chrome Storm Signal turns that traditional rain jacket construction on its head.

At best, the Signal's outer layer seems only water resistant, with quick doses of light drizzle beading on the surface. However, expose it to more significant precipitation and water soon soaks into the outer material. What stops this reaching the rider is a rubbery-feeling, fully taped waterproof inner surface.

The problem I have with this setup is, thanks to its rubbery texture and relative lack of breathability – just a few laser-cut holes in the armpits account for perspiration egress – if you've been riding hard, the inside of the Signal gets clammy. Add in a wet and heavy outer and its appeal diminishes further. In fact, it took me some time experimenting with the Signal jacket and the bathroom shower to prove to myself the dampness I experienced inside the jacket on my first ride in wet weather was self-produced and hadn't seeped through from outside.

That slightly bizarre sensation in the rain is a disappointment because, in many other respects, the Signal is well constructed. For example, in the case of pockets, there's a usefully large zipped chest pocket for mobile phones or keys, and two very decent hip pockets. Then there's a very effective hood that sits nicely over a helmet, but droops down a little too far if you're bare-headed (you can't have it all!).

The overall cut of the Signal is good, too. A drawcord at the hem brings the jacket in should you desire it, while a hint of a dropped tail helps keep the saddle area covered – although the jacket is long enough anyway to amply protect your lower back and bottom even without this.

The arm length is more than adequate, too, with slightly extended outer sections to protect the back of your hands and some funky reversible wrist straps – one side reflective, one side not – to effect a tighter seal.

There are also some small reflective highlights on the rear shoulders. And I have to say the choice of two non-black colours is rather nice for a commuting jacket. Indeed, the overall look of the jacket is very smart.

My one area of concern is sizing. The XXL version tested here is supposedly for chests measuring 44-46in. I'm every bit of a 48in chest, yet I definitely wouldn't want to go any bigger. It doesn't quite drown me, but it's plenty big enough.

Value and conclusion

When it comes to other similar jackets, the Howies Herald also costs £139 and features a host of fine qualities, not least a more typical waterproof jacket construction and – in my opinion – a more pleasant wearing experience in wet weather. Meanwhile, the Endura Hummvee Shacket officially boasts no weather resistance but actually puts up a good fight against light drizzle and costs £89.99.

I must confess, I was a little disappointed with the Chrome Storm Signal jacket, just because that sensation of wet exterior and rubbery interior is so atypical of normal rain jackets. Normally, I'm all for breaking the mould and trying something new. But, in this case, having a soft, water-vulnerable outer surface with rubbery, waterproof inner goes beyond being just 'different' and heads rather close to feeling plain 'wrong'.

Of course, you get used to the vagaries of this setup, and if you want a smart commuting jacket with decent storage and good cut, by all means consider it. Personally, specifically for rainy weather, I'll stick with something that's waterproof on the outside and soft on the inside.

Verdict

Smart commuting jacket that has strange wet weather performance – you won't get wet, but you'll feel like you have

