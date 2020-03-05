Chrome Storm Signal Jacket

The Chrome Industries Storm Signal jacket is a wet-weather outer designed to keep you dry and stylish. However, its slightly unusual approach to waterproofing might not suit everyone.
How difficult is it to test a waterproof jacket? On the face of it, not that tricky. Normally, or course, waterproof jackets follow a pretty standard formula: waterproof outer with – if you're lucky – a mesh liner or soft inner surface for comfort. But the Chrome Storm Signal turns that traditional rain jacket construction on its head.
> Find your nearest dealer here
> Buy this online here
At best, the Signal's outer layer seems only water resistant, with quick doses of light drizzle beading on the surface. However, expose it to more significant precipitation and water soon soaks into the outer material. What stops this reaching the rider is a rubbery-feeling, fully taped waterproof inner surface.
The problem I have with this setup is, thanks to its rubbery texture and relative lack of breathability – just a few laser-cut holes in the armpits account for perspiration egress – if you've been riding hard, the inside of the Signal gets clammy. Add in a wet and heavy outer and its appeal diminishes further. In fact, it took me some time experimenting with the Signal jacket and the bathroom shower to prove to myself the dampness I experienced inside the jacket on my first ride in wet weather was self-produced and hadn't seeped through from outside.
That slightly bizarre sensation in the rain is a disappointment because, in many other respects, the Signal is well constructed. For example, in the case of pockets, there's a usefully large zipped chest pocket for mobile phones or keys, and two very decent hip pockets. Then there's a very effective hood that sits nicely over a helmet, but droops down a little too far if you're bare-headed (you can't have it all!).
The overall cut of the Signal is good, too. A drawcord at the hem brings the jacket in should you desire it, while a hint of a dropped tail helps keep the saddle area covered – although the jacket is long enough anyway to amply protect your lower back and bottom even without this.
The arm length is more than adequate, too, with slightly extended outer sections to protect the back of your hands and some funky reversible wrist straps – one side reflective, one side not – to effect a tighter seal.
There are also some small reflective highlights on the rear shoulders. And I have to say the choice of two non-black colours is rather nice for a commuting jacket. Indeed, the overall look of the jacket is very smart.
My one area of concern is sizing. The XXL version tested here is supposedly for chests measuring 44-46in. I'm every bit of a 48in chest, yet I definitely wouldn't want to go any bigger. It doesn't quite drown me, but it's plenty big enough.
Value and conclusion
When it comes to other similar jackets, the Howies Herald also costs £139 and features a host of fine qualities, not least a more typical waterproof jacket construction and – in my opinion – a more pleasant wearing experience in wet weather. Meanwhile, the Endura Hummvee Shacket officially boasts no weather resistance but actually puts up a good fight against light drizzle and costs £89.99.
> Buyer’s Guide: 20 of the best pieces of waterproof cycling clothing
I must confess, I was a little disappointed with the Chrome Storm Signal jacket, just because that sensation of wet exterior and rubbery interior is so atypical of normal rain jackets. Normally, I'm all for breaking the mould and trying something new. But, in this case, having a soft, water-vulnerable outer surface with rubbery, waterproof inner goes beyond being just 'different' and heads rather close to feeling plain 'wrong'.
Of course, you get used to the vagaries of this setup, and if you want a smart commuting jacket with decent storage and good cut, by all means consider it. Personally, specifically for rainy weather, I'll stick with something that's waterproof on the outside and soft on the inside.
Verdict
Smart commuting jacket that has strange wet weather performance – you won't get wet, but you'll feel like you have
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: Chrome Storm Signal Jacket
Tell us what the jacket is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
The Signal is a smart rain jacket, designed for cycle commuters.
Chrome says: "Coming in loud and clear. The Storm Signal is our most straightforward rain jacket that doesn't skimp on features. Fully seam-taped and waterproof, the Storm Signal is lightweight but tough enough to keep you dry and rolling when you find yourself in ugly weather. Zip chest pockets give you extra storage, laser cut armpit vents regulate temperature and reflective accents keep you visible when you're out nightriding. The Storm Signal Jacket does it all, naturally."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the jacket?
Chrome lists:
Fully seam taped and waterproof
Zipped chest pocket
Laser cut underarm vents for temperature regulation
Extra length in the tail and the arms for coverage on the drops
New engineered 6-panel hood adjustable at 3 points
Adjustable bottom hem
Reversible reflective sleeve cuffs
Rate the jacket for quality of construction:
9/10
Despite my misgivings with its design, there's no faulting its actual manufacturing.
Rate the jacket for performance:
7/10
It is waterproof, but it goes about it a very strange way.
Rate the jacket for durability:
8/10
Rate the jacket for waterproofing based on the manufacturer's rating:
7/10
Erm, well, the outside isn't as waterproof as Chrome says, but the inner surface is.
Rate the jacket for breathability based on the manufacturer's rating:
3/10
Not very breathable at all.
Rate the jacket for fit:
9/10
Nice length to arms and back. General fit was superb.
Rate the jacket for sizing:
6/10
Comes up a fair bit larger than expected.
Rate the jacket for weight:
7/10
Rate the jacket for comfort:
8/10
Very comfortable and good movement in the arms.
Rate the jacket for value:
4/10
It does look like a premium bit of kit, so the £140 price tag seems about right, but it's not as impressive as the Howies at the same price.
How easy is the jacket to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
Fairly easy to wash – bung it in the washing machine at 30 degrees then drip dry. Be aware, though, that the inner retains water exceptionally well, so it's worth spinning twice before hanging to dry.
Tell us how the jacket performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Well, I'm rather torn by this, because it does stop the rain getting through. But it looks like it has soaked in water and – because breathability isn't great – you do get damp inside, albeit not from the rain.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the jacket
Quite a flattering cut and good pockets.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the jacket
The whole softshell, waterproof inner design. It's the wrong way round, Gromit.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market including ones recently tested on road.cc?
When it comes to other similar jackets, the Howies Herald also costs £139 and features a host of fine qualities, not least a more typical waterproof jacket construction and – in my opinion – a more pleasant wearing experience in wet weather. Meanwhile, the Endura Hummvee Shacket officially boasts no weather resistance but actually puts up a good fight against light drizzle and costs £89.99.
Did you enjoy using the jacket? Nope
Would you consider buying the jacket? No
Would you recommend the jacket to a friend? No
Use this box to explain your overall score
Chrome's Storm Signal jacket is a very handsome bit of kit with some definite positive traits. However, the bizarre wet weather performance – where the outside gets soggy while the waterproof inner surface doesn't – left me feeling irritated.
Age: 39 Height: 6'0 Weight: 16 stone
I usually ride: Islabikes Beinn 29 My best bike is: 25-year-old Dawes Galaxy
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, touring, sportives, general fitness riding, mtb, Leisure
"...almost quite positive...." Hmm. Not sure that actually inspires me to withdraw my objections to the BBC's total and utter failure to present...
I'm not giving him an excuse, Just stating what I thibk was going on based on the van and the hi viz jacket he was wearing. Unfortunately online...
I must say that whenever I've ridden in Shropshire, it makes me very grateful for my local roads, which frankly aren't the best, but they're not.....
Just because someone claims in defence their actions were the result of mental health it doesn't mean mental health, if he actually had problems,...
Yes, lovely technology, but the Dutch Reach is free...
Must be fairly close to suspending the whole UCI calander for a while now.
It is: you can use it for https://www.giant-bicycles.com/nl/numenplus-uniclip-tl for example
I saw that one this morning....
I had both the original one and the new Core, and I still believe that the mount is C##p!...
While there is some truth in this, it's not the whole truth. My own experience of bollox drivers is that Ford white van man, Toyota Hilux owning...