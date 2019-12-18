The Exposure TraceR Mk1 DayBright is designed and made in the UK and is very popular with British riders: it is tough, reliable, good looking, bright and easy to use.

Pros: Bright, plenty of modes, good run-time, tough aluminium casing

Bright, plenty of modes, good run-time, tough aluminium casing Cons: Shape doesn't integrate with a bike, standard bracket doesn't always point it straight, etched graphics already looking worn

The TraceR Mk1 has achieved almost iconic status over the last decade. The instantly recognisable red-anodised, CNC'd aluminium casing, the distinctive flash patterns and the fact that it's designed and manufactured in the UK have all set it apart from the more generic competition.

> Find your nearest dealer here

The 'Mk1' differentiates it from the TraceR Mk2, as reviewed by Dave Arthur. The main difference in the Mk1 is the absence of ReAKT technology, which allows the light to adjust intensity automatically, depending on light conditions and braking forces. Dave's main dislike of the Mk2 was the price, but the Mk1 comes in a full £20 cheaper for leaving out the ReAKT feature.

Lumen count, run-times and weight are the same, and it uses the same aluminium casing.

Features

All the other good features are there. Exposure's 'Optimum Mode Selector' (in plain English 'three power settings') allow you to toggle between just two simple modes (pulse, steady), making it possible to use from the saddle.

To set which of the three power levels you want, you press and hold the on/off button until the red light flashes. First flash is high power (more on that in a moment), second flash is medium, and the third is low. You cannot do this on the fly. However, once selected, it's very easy to find the button (if you make sure you put the light in the bracket with the button facing upwards) and switch the light on or off, or between modes, by feel, even with heavy winter gloves on.

> Buyer's Guide: 17 of the best rear lights for cycling

The brightest setting is what Exposure calls 'DayBright', and as well as using all the 75 lumens on offer, the flash mode gives a double strobe to really highlight your presence on the road. It could be a life-saver on winter days with low sun, though you won't win friends by using it in traffic at night.

Even on the third power mode it's very bright if it's aimed correctly, but with the LED recessed some way inside the casing, you don't get the side visibility of some more modern lights such as the Moon Cerberus or Knog Cobber Mid.

Usability

In use, the bracket straps simply to the seatpost using a supplied rubber band. The light is a tight fit inside the bracket, good for keeping it secure while riding but not so good for removing it – as with many lights, it's easier to take the bracket off with the light still in it.

The bracket has a very small footprint, so if you ride with a very crowded seatpost area (racks, saddle packs and so on), it takes up a small amount of space.

However, the pad that sits directly against the seatpost is hard, slippery and lacks grip. I've found that unless the rubber band of the clamp is evenly stretched, vibration can move the TraceR slightly to one side. On many occasions I've had to reach down and give it a little tap to straighten it. It is also easily knocked out of alignment at the café stop. It isn't compatible at all with bladed seatposts, but Exposure now sells a separate aero seatpost bracket, which would eliminate the tendency to wander on a round seatpost. There is also an under-saddle bracket available that works well for time trialling – which has now made rear lights compulsory as of 1st January 2020 – but can't be used with a seat pack.

In any case, time triallists are likely to look elsewhere: there are more aero lights out there that sit flush against the seatpost, whether bladed or round, such as the Moon Cerberus, which is also lighter and has superior side visibility, as already mentioned.

Value

The Exposure TraceR Mk1 is more expensive than almost all other lights in its lumen class – the 75-lumen Lezyne KTV Pro Drive 75 costs £25, the 100-lumen Giant Recon TL 100 costs £24.99, and the Moon Cerberus costs £34.99 – but you're paying for a high-quality, very tough, British designed light that's metal rather than plastic and should last years, especially as Exposure offers spares and servicing. It's definitely not the disposable type, which is refreshing to see.

Conclusion

The TraceR's looks have proved divisive, judging by the comments under Dave's review of the Mk2. Yes, for some people it sticks out like a sore thumb, but for others it's a British design classic that they regard as an essential feature of their bike and are proud to use. I would put myself in the latter camp.

Verdict

Instantly recognisable British design classic that is user-friendly, bright, tough and reliable

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website